ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Citrus County Chronicle

AP News Summary at 8:07 a.m. EST

Key Ukrainian city's rapid fall leaves unanswered questions. KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — About two dozen Ukrainian civilian volunteers were killed on March 1 by Russian troops who entered the southern city of Kherson. Moscow's forces swept up from the Crimean Peninsula in the invasion, capturing the city on the Dnieper River so rapidly that many residents say they felt abandoned by the Ukrainian military. Kherson was one of the first cities to fall to Russia and the only regional capital to be occupied since the war began. Now that Russia has retreated from Kherson following Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the south, residents want to know why Moscow’s forces were able to overrun the city so easily.
Citrus County Chronicle

Pope wrote resignation note in case of health impediment

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has revealed in an interview published Sunday that shortly after being elected pontiff in 2013 he wrote a resignation letter in case medical problems impede him from carrying out his duties. Speaking to the Spanish newspaper ABC, Francis said he gave the note to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy