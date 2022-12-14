Read full article on original website
Showtime Greenlights Third Season of 'Yellowjackets'
The second season of Showtime’s Emmy-nominated drama series Yellowjackets isn't scheduled to debut until March, but that didn’t stop the premium service from renewing the series for a third season. The series, which will debut its second season on March 24, ended its first season this past January...
Trevor Noah To Host Grammys in February
Trevor Noah will host The 65th Annual Grammy Awards, emceeing the event for the third consecutive year. CBS airs the Grammys, which celebrate the best in music. The event happens in Los Angeles Sunday, February 5. Crypto.com Arena is the venue. Noah recently stepped down as host of The Daily...
Justin Hartley Drama 'The Never Game' on CBS Next Season
Justin Hartley, star of This Is Us, will star in drama The Never Game on CBS. The series is based on the novel by Jeffery Deaver. The show is planned for the 2023-2024 season. Hartley played Kevin Pearson on This Is Us, which wrapped on NBC in 2019. On The Never Game, he will play lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a "reward seeker," using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own damaged family.
'BattleBots' Premieres on Discovery January 5
BattleBots returns on Discovery Channel January 5. Fifty teams battle in Las Vegas, fighting to qualify for the BattleBots World Championship VII. The action happens at Caesars Entertainment Studios. Tantrum is the reigning world champ. It will battle with End Game, Witch Doctor, SawBlaze, Hydra, Hypershock, Minotaur and other robots.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss of 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Dead at 40
Stephen Boss, who parlayed an appearance on So You Think You Can Dance to a multihyphenate role as deejay, guest host and, eventually, executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died December 13 at 40. The death was ruled a suicide. Boss was known as tWitch. He was born in...
'Survivor' Champ Mike Gabler Donates His Million to Veterans
Mike Gabler, who won season 43 of Survivor, will donate his $1 million prize to Veterans in Need, in honor of his father, Robert. Gabler is a heart valve specialist from Houston with a long beard and tattoos across his body. The winner was revealed in the season finale December...
Alexi Hawley Drama 'The Recruit' on Netflix
Alexi Hawley series The Recruit, about a CIA lawyer who gets caught up in an international snafu in his first week on the job, premieres on Netflix December 16. There are eight episodes. Noah Centineo plays CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks in his first week at the CIA. He discovers a...
ABC Debuts 'The Parent Test', a Look at Varied Parenting Styles
ABC will debut unscripted The Parent Test, an exploration of the various styles of raising children, Thursday, December 15, leading out of Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. Based on an Australian television format, The Parent Test will explore many distinctively different parenting styles. Ali Wentworth and Dr. Adolph...
Thanksgiving Surge Boosts TV Viewing in November
Boosted by Thanksgiving, television viewing increased 7.8% in November from the month before, according to Nielsen. Thanksgiving saw the second most TV viewing of any day so far this year and there were five days during the month in which viewing topped 100 billion minutes. The biggest viewing day of the year was Jan. 16, a day with three NFL Wild Card playoff games.
New Pluto TV Ad Campaign Features Drew Barrymore
Pluto TV's new TV spokesperson is actress and talk-show host Drew Barrymore, who previewed the streaming service's new ad campaign on her show Thursday. The campaign will officially start Friday in the U.S. and run in international markets early next year. The ads use the tagline Stream Now, Pay Never,...
'Gotham Knights' To Premiere on The CW March 14
Season three of Superman & Lois debuts on The CW March 14, and leads into the series debut of Gotham Knights. In Gotham Knights, Batman is dead and Gotham City is ready to blow. Oscar Morgan and Olivia Rose Keegan are in the cast of the Berlanti Productions drama. “The...
