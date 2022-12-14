Read full article on original website
Every Cancelled and Ending TV Show Announced in 2022
We’ve kept a running tally of all of the TV shows that have been canceled or announced to be ending in 2022. TV shows can be canceled for a number of reasons: ratings, budget, casting complications, and behind-the-scenes executive decisions we'll never completely understand. Here’s the list of shows...
The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 2 - Official Red Band Trailer
Our beloved gang of misfits is back! Check out the official Red Band trailer for The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2. The second season will consist of 12 episodes, with three episodes premiering every week starting January 20th.
The Pokémon Anime's Next Series Ditches Ash and Pikachu for Two New Protagonists
Update 12/16/2022 9:12 a.m. PT: A number of other new hints have appeared hinting at what's to come for Ash Ketchum, as well as what to expect from his farewell series and the brand new anime series coming next year. First off, there's a new poster for Ash's final special...
How to Watch Yellowstone 1923: Episode Release Schedule and Cast
The Yellowstone universe is expanding further with 1923, a prequel series starring legendary actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The series takes the franchise back to the early 20th century against the backdrop of the looming Great Depression and the end of prohibition, introducing viewers to a past generation of Duttons.
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Includes a Wild Easter Egg Relating to Cyberpunk 2077's Biggest Mystery
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update includes a bizarre Easter Egg relating to Cyberpunk 2077's biggest mystery. YouTuber xLetalis, who has discovered just about every other Easter Egg and secret hidden within The Witcher 3, posted a new video that outlines how to uncover the mystery and how it relates to a Cyberpunk 2077 secret that still has players scrambled more than two years after the game launched.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry called out for mocking 'small' home Queen gifted to them
If one thing’s been made clear since the release of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries, it’s that people love to hate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. And after the final three episodes dropped on the streaming giant today (15 December), viewers were quick to express anger over the way the loved-up couple described their former home Nottingham Cottage.
IGN UK Podcast 675: Alternative Movie & TV Awards 2022
Cardy, Matt, and Mat are here with the film and TV awards they've made up just so they can talk about some of the things they really enjoyed watching. Some of them are obscure, some of them are Top Gun: Maverick. Got a game for us to play or some...
Ash's Pokémon Anime Farewell Tour Begins With Reuniting With Old Friends
Early this morning, we learned that Ash Ketchum, the greatest Pokémon trainer in the world and perpetual 10-year-old, is at last hanging up his hat (so to speak) and will no longer be the star of the 25-year-ongoing anime series. Of course, no farewell is complete without a farewell...
Henry Cavill Joins Warhammer 40K Adaptation at Amazon - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Amazon Studios has announced that it has secured the rights to Warhammer 40,000, and plans to start a “universe of Warhammer programming” that will be executive produced by and star Henry Cavill. The Pokémon Company has just announced its next Pokémon anime series, and for the first time in 25 years, the main anime storyline won't feature Ash and Pikachu. Finally, Hideo Kojima's Kojima Productions has partnered with Barbarian executive producer Alex Lebovici's Hammerstone Studios to develop and produce a movie based on Death Stranding.
Warhammer 40,000 Rights Secured by Amazon Studios, Henry Cavill Set to Star and Executive Produce
Amazon Studios has announced that it has secured the rights to Warhammer 40,000, and plans to start a “universe of Warhammer programming” that will be executive produced by and star Henry Cavill. Revealed on the official Warhammer Community website, Amazon has secured the global rights for Warhammer 40,000,...
Babylon - Review
Babylon hits theaters on Jan. 20, 2023. Damien Chazelle's Babylon epic is obsessed with and repulsed by the Hollywood machine. It's flashy, chaotic, opulent, repugnant, and a billion other descriptions as 1920s Los Angeles plays backdrop to a booming movie industry. Babylon is Chazelle's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood — an odyssey through perverse millionaire shindigs, archaic underground nightclubs, and studio sound stages where workers are expendable as long as directors get their perfect shot. It's a heartbreaking tragedy, dreamer's comedy, and saucy stumble through double-edged "success" stories, but most of all? It's a bloated, brass-band-swingin' mess.
First Look at Joker 2, Armored Core 6 Exclusive Interview, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from the past two weeks? From our deep dive into the official first teaser for Joker 2, to our exclusive interview with FromSoftware for Armored Core 6, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Review
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery debuts on Netflix on Dec. 23, 2022. Review by Rafael Motamayor. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a bigger, bolder, funnier, angrier sequel that improves on almost every aspect of its predecessor. Rian Johnson plays with an air-tight script that targets the absurdity and stupidity of the one percent while delivering a hilarious murder mystery on the most luxurious private island not owned by a Bond villain.
Master Detective Archives: Rain Code - Official Introduction Trailer
Learn more about the characters Yuma Kokohead and the death god contracted to haunt him, Shinigami, in this latest trailer for Master Detective Archives: Rain Code, the upcoming adventure game from the creators of the Danganronpa series. The trailer also gives us a glimpse at the story, the mystery labyrinth realm, mystery phantoms, and more.
Avatar: The Way of Water - How the Villain Sets Up The Sequels | Avatar Canon Fodder
Avatar fans rejoice, we’re heading back to Pandora but this time, we’re under the sea. Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water brings the Na’vi back into conflict with the humans and the RDA, who are back to finish the job started in the first Avatar 2009 film. Avatar 2 catches viewers up on Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (played by Zoe Saldaña) and their small family, just trying to survive when the RDA come to raze the planet once again. So how does the new Avatar movie set up the many sequels James Cameron says he wants to make? The answer lies with the villain of Avatar 2022, Colonel Miles Quaritch (played by Stephen Lang). So join IGN host Kim Horcher for Canon Fodder for the full Avatar ending explained, breakdown and all the Easter Eggs we could find while goofing around on Pandora.
Barbie - Official Teaser Trailer
Watch the teaser trailer for Barbie, the upcoming movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The movie is produced by David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Robbie Brenner. It is written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, will open in US theaters on July...
High on Life Gameplay Walkthrough - Full Game
IGN’s High on Life full gameplay walkthrough shows you how to fight back against the G3, complete all seven bounties, and find the secret ending. For more High on Life, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/high-on-life.
League of Legends: Teemo Statue Available at the IGN Store
Calling all League of Legends fans: A statue of the lovable Teemo is now available for preorder at the IGN Store! In this statue from Polystone, the Swift Scout Teemo is standing on a cliff side, holding his poison dart blow gun in one hand and a raised telescope in the other hand.
