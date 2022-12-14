ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IGN

Every Cancelled and Ending TV Show Announced in 2022

We’ve kept a running tally of all of the TV shows that have been canceled or announced to be ending in 2022. TV shows can be canceled for a number of reasons: ratings, budget, casting complications, and behind-the-scenes executive decisions we'll never completely understand. Here’s the list of shows...
IGN

The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 2 - Official Red Band Trailer

Our beloved gang of misfits is back! Check out the official Red Band trailer for The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2. The second season will consist of 12 episodes, with three episodes premiering every week starting January 20th.
IGN

How to Watch Yellowstone 1923: Episode Release Schedule and Cast

The Yellowstone universe is expanding further with 1923, a prequel series starring legendary actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The series takes the franchise back to the early 20th century against the backdrop of the looming Great Depression and the end of prohibition, introducing viewers to a past generation of Duttons.
IGN

The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Includes a Wild Easter Egg Relating to Cyberpunk 2077's Biggest Mystery

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update includes a bizarre Easter Egg relating to Cyberpunk 2077's biggest mystery. YouTuber xLetalis, who has discovered just about every other Easter Egg and secret hidden within The Witcher 3, posted a new video that outlines how to uncover the mystery and how it relates to a Cyberpunk 2077 secret that still has players scrambled more than two years after the game launched.
Tyla

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry called out for mocking 'small' home Queen gifted to them

If one thing’s been made clear since the release of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries, it’s that people love to hate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. And after the final three episodes dropped on the streaming giant today (15 December), viewers were quick to express anger over the way the loved-up couple described their former home Nottingham Cottage.
IGN

IGN UK Podcast 675: Alternative Movie & TV Awards 2022

Cardy, Matt, and Mat are here with the film and TV awards they've made up just so they can talk about some of the things they really enjoyed watching. Some of them are obscure, some of them are Top Gun: Maverick. Got a game for us to play or some...
IGN

Ash's Pokémon Anime Farewell Tour Begins With Reuniting With Old Friends

Early this morning, we learned that Ash Ketchum, the greatest Pokémon trainer in the world and perpetual 10-year-old, is at last hanging up his hat (so to speak) and will no longer be the star of the 25-year-ongoing anime series. Of course, no farewell is complete without a farewell...
IGN

Henry Cavill Joins Warhammer 40K Adaptation at Amazon - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

Amazon Studios has announced that it has secured the rights to Warhammer 40,000, and plans to start a “universe of Warhammer programming” that will be executive produced by and star Henry Cavill. The Pokémon Company has just announced its next Pokémon anime series, and for the first time in 25 years, the main anime storyline won't feature Ash and Pikachu. Finally, Hideo Kojima's Kojima Productions has partnered with Barbarian executive producer Alex Lebovici's Hammerstone Studios to develop and produce a movie based on Death Stranding.
IGN

Babylon - Review

Babylon hits theaters on Jan. 20, 2023. Damien Chazelle's Babylon epic is obsessed with and repulsed by the Hollywood machine. It's flashy, chaotic, opulent, repugnant, and a billion other descriptions as 1920s Los Angeles plays backdrop to a booming movie industry. Babylon is Chazelle's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood — an odyssey through perverse millionaire shindigs, archaic underground nightclubs, and studio sound stages where workers are expendable as long as directors get their perfect shot. It's a heartbreaking tragedy, dreamer's comedy, and saucy stumble through double-edged "success" stories, but most of all? It's a bloated, brass-band-swingin' mess.
IGN

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Review

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery debuts on Netflix on Dec. 23, 2022. Review by Rafael Motamayor. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a bigger, bolder, funnier, angrier sequel that improves on almost every aspect of its predecessor. Rian Johnson plays with an air-tight script that targets the absurdity and stupidity of the one percent while delivering a hilarious murder mystery on the most luxurious private island not owned by a Bond villain.
IGN

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code - Official Introduction Trailer

Learn more about the characters Yuma Kokohead and the death god contracted to haunt him, Shinigami, in this latest trailer for Master Detective Archives: Rain Code, the upcoming adventure game from the creators of the Danganronpa series. The trailer also gives us a glimpse at the story, the mystery labyrinth realm, mystery phantoms, and more.
IGN

Avatar: The Way of Water - How the Villain Sets Up The Sequels | Avatar Canon Fodder

Avatar fans rejoice, we’re heading back to Pandora but this time, we’re under the sea. Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water brings the Na’vi back into conflict with the humans and the RDA, who are back to finish the job started in the first Avatar 2009 film. Avatar 2 catches viewers up on Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (played by Zoe Saldaña) and their small family, just trying to survive when the RDA come to raze the planet once again. So how does the new Avatar movie set up the many sequels James Cameron says he wants to make? The answer lies with the villain of Avatar 2022, Colonel Miles Quaritch (played by Stephen Lang). So join IGN host Kim Horcher for Canon Fodder for the full Avatar ending explained, breakdown and all the Easter Eggs we could find while goofing around on Pandora.
IGN

Barbie - Official Teaser Trailer

Watch the teaser trailer for Barbie, the upcoming movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The movie is produced by David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Robbie Brenner. It is written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, will open in US theaters on July...
IGN

High on Life Gameplay Walkthrough - Full Game

IGN’s High on Life full gameplay walkthrough shows you how to fight back against the G3, complete all seven bounties, and find the secret ending. For more High on Life, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/high-on-life.
IGN

League of Legends: Teemo Statue Available at the IGN Store

Calling all League of Legends fans: A statue of the lovable Teemo is now available for preorder at the IGN Store! In this statue from Polystone, the Swift Scout Teemo is standing on a cliff side, holding his poison dart blow gun in one hand and a raised telescope in the other hand.

