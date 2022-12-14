Avatar fans rejoice, we’re heading back to Pandora but this time, we’re under the sea. Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water brings the Na’vi back into conflict with the humans and the RDA, who are back to finish the job started in the first Avatar 2009 film. Avatar 2 catches viewers up on Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (played by Zoe Saldaña) and their small family, just trying to survive when the RDA come to raze the planet once again. So how does the new Avatar movie set up the many sequels James Cameron says he wants to make? The answer lies with the villain of Avatar 2022, Colonel Miles Quaritch (played by Stephen Lang). So join IGN host Kim Horcher for Canon Fodder for the full Avatar ending explained, breakdown and all the Easter Eggs we could find while goofing around on Pandora.

1 DAY AGO