BREAKING NEWS: Executive producer of Ellen Degenres' show dies aged 40: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss found dead in hotel room with 'self-inflicted' gunshot wounds

A DJ who worked on Ellen Degenres talk show has died aged 40 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ worked on Ellen's show from 2014 until it ended in 2022 and was made an executive producer in 2020.

Boss, 40, reportedly left home without his car, which caused his wife to report the incident to the police in Los Angeles.

Police then received a call to say that Boss had been found dead in an LA hotel from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to TMZ.