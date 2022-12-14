Kelly Clarkson Brings Holiday Cheer With ‘Santa Can’t You Hear Me’ on ‘The Voice’ Live Finale [Watch]

Read full article on original website
Who Was the Runner-Up on ‘The Voice’ 2022? NBC Confirms After Finale Confusion
Many fans of 'The Voice' were confused last night when Carson Daly did not announce the 2022 runner-up before the winner. NBC has cleared things up.
Bryce Leatherwood Just Won ‘The Voice’ Season 22 — Does He Have a Girlfriend?
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, The Voice crowned its Season 22 winner. After several weeks, the season finale’s top three contestants were Bryce Leatherwood, Morgan Myles, and Bodie Kuljian. In the end, Bryce was named the winner and became the most recent recipient of the competition’s $100,000 grand prize, along with a record deal with Universal Music Group.
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ Finale
Gwen Stefani has been bringing us fashions all season long over at The Voice and you guys know I was hear for it! I have been looking for a gown for the Mayor’s Masked Ball for a few months now! It’s this weekend and I’m straddling the fence on options, its been tough. This ensemble that Gwen wore during the finale taping last night on The Voice got my wheels turning in my head, I mean oh my gosh!
Bryce Leatherwood Performs Two Country Hits During ‘The Voice’ Live Finale [Watch]
Bryce Leatherwood showed a new side of himself on Monday night (Dec. 12) during the first half of the live Season 22 finale of The Voice. The Team Blake country singer didn’t step outside his genre, but he did perform an up-tempo song for viewers as part of the two-hour episode.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Bare Baby Bump Hangs Out On Grocery Run With John & Kids: Photos
Chrissy Teigen, 36, embraced her bare baby bump on a casual grocery run with husband John Legend, 43, before Thanksgiving. The longtime couple were joined by their adorable kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Los Angeles. The Cravings author had no qualms showing off her growing bump as she expects Luna and Miles’ baby sibling as she sported a white Versace shirt with a black logo and leggings. The model and personality also stayed low key in a black textured baseball cap and sunglasses, keeping her hair pulled back.
talentrecap.com
John Legend’s Son Got Stitches on his Head From an Accident
The Voice coach John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen went through a bit of a scare as their four-year-old son Miles, got into a minor accident. The toddler was seen recovering on Teigen’s Instagram stories. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen’s Son is Recovering From an Accident. The singer’s...
Blake Shelton reveals his heavenly Christmas tradition with Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton shares his and wife Gwen Stefani's Christmas tradition together: cooking. The "Nobody But You" crooner also discussed recording with Stefani.
Ellen DeGeneres Shares Tearful Clip of 'tWitch'—'Don't Want to Say Goodbye'
The talk show host said the late dancer was her "pal" and "sidekick."
Kaley Cuoco Kisses Tom Pelphrey As She Shows Off Her Baby Bump On Lunch Date
The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco, 37, and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, 40, paused for a kiss while on a lunch outing near Calabasas, CA on Dec. 12. The soon-to-be-mom’s baby bump was covered up by her oversized brown Gucci hoodie, which she paired with grey Nike sweatpants and pink slides. Kaley accessorized her look with brown sunglasses and a simple gold chain necklace for the casual date.
Meghan Markle’s baby carrier for Lilibet and Archie has tons of great reviews
It seems even royal kids get hand-me-downs. And when it comes to baby carriers, Meghan Markle’s regularly reached for Ergobaby products for both her son Archie, now 3, and daughter Lilibet, now 1. In Netflix’s buzzy “Harry & Meghan” docuseries — which is packed with never-before-seen family photos and videos of the Sussex kids — the former “Suits” star is seen cradling Lilibet in the brand’s Omni 360 All-Position Baby Carrier ($114, originally $180), which is designed for lumbar support. Perhaps she’s reusing one that used to belong to baby Archie, as she was spotted carrying him in the bestselling baby carrier on...
Miranda Lambert Goes Western in Cap-Toe Boots & Cowboy Hat With Husband Brendan McLoughlin in Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert took some time off from her Las Vegas Residency, “Velvet Rodeo,” to have some fun in the Sin City. The country singer posed with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, wearing a chic western outfit. She wore a unicorn-printed blouse underneath an embroidered motorcycle jacket that featured cacti, flowers, and perfectly placed silver studs along the edge of the creation. She slipped on a pair of leather pants with a boot cut to match the jacket. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) Her accessories included a wide-brim fedora hat with a cactus sketch and a...
Blake Shelton Says He’s Happiest in Oklahoma ‘Away From Everything’ in LA
Blake Shelton is a busy, busy man. Despite everything he’s got going on in his life, he said he’s happiest... The post Blake Shelton Says He’s Happiest in Oklahoma ‘Away From Everything’ in LA appeared first on Outsider.
Mystery solved: NBC confirms Bodie is ‘The Voice’ runner-up, Morgan Myles takes 3rd place
At the end of “The Voice” Season 22 finale on Tuesday night, host Carson Daly announced how three of the Top 5 artists specifically placed based on America’s overnight votes. Bryce Leatherwood of Team Blake Shelton won the competition, while Omar Jose Cardona of Team John Legend came in fourth and Brayden Lape of Team Blake Shelton placed fifth. But what about Bodie of Team Blake and Morgan Myles of Team Camila Cabello? Who was the runner-up and who was the third-place finisher? Well, NBC has now solved the mystery. The network confirmed in a late-night press release that rock/indie artist Bodie...
ETOnline.com
Salma Hayek Dishes on Her Steamy Lap Dance From Channing Tatum in 'Magic Mike: Last Dance' (Exclusive)
When the first trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance dropped last month, the headlines described Channing Tatum's lap dance on Salma Hayek as "sexy" and "steamy." Hayek, however, used two very different words to describe the seductive scene. The 56-year-old actress spoke with ET's Rachel Smith and revealed exactly what...
Scotty McCreery Caps Off a Banner Year with His New Baby Boy: 'Instant, Unconditional Love'
The country star and wife Gabi share a peek inside their 7-week-old son Avery's nursery as the singer settles into first-time fatherhood With the year winding down, Scotty McCreery is reflecting on the many blessings of the past 12 months — and looking forward to what's to come in 2023. After finding out he'd be a father, the country star and wife Gabi made their happy news public in June, a week after their fourth wedding anniversary. July brought word that his single "Damn Strait" had hit No....
Elle
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's First Christmas as a Married Couple and Their Big ‘Surprise’ Gifts
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History. Jennifer Lopez loves Christmas...and her first holiday season as Mrs. Ben Affleck is one she is determined to make even more extraordinary than usual, Entertainment Tonight reports. A source told the outlet that both Lopez and Affleck have gotten multiple meaningful gifts for each other and are very set on creating special new holiday traditions for their new blended family.
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Sweetly Kiss While Christmas Shopping With Her Son Max: Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continued their tour of PDA as the duo shopped in the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood on Monday, December 12! In pics you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, the Marry Me actress, 53, looked fresh and gorgeous in a casual high bun, long green coat, and matching pants as she held hands with Ben and later reached up to embrace and kiss him in the parking lot. J.Lo accessorized with a pair of chic shades and white sneakers, along with a perfectly matched bag, for the outing. Ben, 50, rocked his usual jeans with a black t shirt, adding a stylish blue sport jacket and white Nikes.
Josh Groban’s Love Life: Meet His GF Schuyler Helford, Their Marriage Plans, & His Past Loves
Josh Groban is an American singer, songwriter, and actor. He is dating actress and writer Schuyler Helford. He previously dated January Jones, Katy Perry, and Kat Dennings. Josh Groban, 41, is one of the most talented singers and actors in Hollywood. His next major project is the Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary special, where he’s playing The Beast. The Tony Award nominee has major support in his career from his girlfriend, actress and writer Schuyler Helford, 31. Before he met Schuyler, Josh dated several famous women including January Jones, Katy Perry, and Kat Dennings. Here’s everything you need to know about Josh’s relationship with Schuyler, and his past romances.
Mason Disick Looks Every Bit a Teenager in a Rare Photo Shared By Kim Kardashian For His 13th Birthday
It’s not every day that the world gets a glimpse of the eldest Disick-Kardashian kid, but in honor of his 13th birthday, aunt Kim Kardashian showed just how much of a teenager Mason really is with a candid Instagram Story. Posting a photo of herself and the 13-year-old standing...
Lisa Rinna Debuts New Shorter Hair Makeover & Looks Like Sting: Before & After Photos
Lisa Rinna just debuted her short hair makeover! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59, embraced a shorter, edgier look reminiscent of Sting on Thursday, Dec. 15. Lisa embraced her punk side in a selfie as she showed off the haircut, also revealing more blonde highlights mixed in with her brown locks. “Chop Chop,” she wrote in the caption via Instagram alongside with a tag for her stylist Sally Hershberger. The look was a noticeable update from her usual look that’s slightly longer with various lengths for layers.
