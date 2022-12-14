Read full article on original website
Related
SUNY Oswego’s Cruisin’ The Campus Returns With Activities To Welcome Community
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego again opens its doors and opportunities to the community during Cruisin’ the Campus from Dec. 26 through Jan.19. The variety of family-friendly activities will include events at Rice Creek Field Station, Laker athletic contests, open skating, open recreation and more. Rice Creek Field Station...
Santa for Seniors Provides A Merrier Christmas For Older Adults
OSWEGO COUNTY – More than 200 seniors in Oswego County are receiving gifts for the holidays through the Oswego County Office for the Aging’s (OFA) Santa for Seniors program. Starting this week, OFA staff began delivering presents to 210 seniors who were nominated and adopted by community members....
Elbridge Elementary welcomes new nurse
Elbridge Elementary welcomed Lindsay Handley as the incoming school nurse, as nurse Ginger Smith got ready to retire at the end of December. Handley is a Jordan-Elbridge alumna. She has four children, three of whom are students at Elbridge Elementary. Her fourth will enter the 3YP program next school year.
Oswego High School Announces Honor Roll Students For First Marking Period Of 2022-23
OSWEGO – Oswego High School Principal Ryan Lanigan along with his faculty and staff would like to recognize the following students who earned Honor Roll, High Honor Roll, and High Honor Roll with Distinction status for the first marking period of the 2022-23 school year:. Grade 9 High Honor...
Historic Moment: Christmas traditions in Skaneateles
In spite of the on-going war, December of 1943, the Waterbury Felt Company of Skaneateles Falls, gave a Christmas bonus to about 190 of its employees. The newspaper stated that those who had worked for the company for 20 years received a $35 bonus; those with 10 or more years received $25; and those who had been with the company for more than one year received $15.
Singer Jared Campbell Welcomed Back Into Fulton Schools
FULTON – Singer, songwriter and district favorite Jared Campbell began visiting Fulton elementary schools last week, restarting an annual tradition that had been hampered by the pandemic. On Friday, Dec. 9, students at Granby and Volney Elementary Schools were treated to a guest performance from award-winning singer and songwriter...
Oswego County Wishes Residents A Safe And Happy Holiday Season With These Tips
OSWEGO COUNTY – The holidays are a time of gathering with loved ones for various celebrations. As the holiday season approaches, The Oswego County Health Department, Emergency Management Office, Fire Coordinator’s Office and the STOP-DWI Program have teamed up to remind residents to make health and safety a top priority in the coming weeks.
Huhtamaki Recognized By Oswego Health With 2022 Community Partner Award
OSWEGO – The Community Partner Award is designed to recognize a corporation or a foundation that demonstrates outstanding commitment through financial support and through the encouragement and motivation of others to take a leadership role toward philanthropy and community involvement. This year Oswego Health recognized Huhtamaki at the 3rd...
Eleanor M. Mayer
MINETTO, NY – Eleanor M. Mayer, 81; of Minetto passed at home surrounded by her loving family early Friday, December 16, 2022, after a short illness. Mrs. Mayer was born in Oswego, NY to the late James and Irene (Robarge) Carroll. She remained a lifelong resident of Oswego, NY.
Clifford John Stowell
BOWENS CORNERS, NY – Clifford John Stowell, 94 of Bowens Corners passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 14, at his home. Born in Fulton, he lived his whole life in Bowens Corners. Clifford was the 7th of eight children, born to Vernon C. Stowell and Eva Harris Stowell. Clifford...
Parker T. “Chip” Almahurst
FULTON – Parker T. “Chip” Almahurst, 66; of Fulton, NY passed Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his home after a long illness. Parker was born in Oswego, NY to the late Neil and Helen (McDermott) Walts. He remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Parker was past employed with Gordon’s Electronics, Syracuse, NY and OTB, Phoenix, NY. He was a wonderful woodworker and crafter. Parker loved horses, horse racing and once owned a Sulky Racing horse at Vernon Downs. Parker enjoyed going to Turning Stone Casino and playing BINGO. He was music lover and enjoyed collecting music, making mix tapes and worked as a Disc Jockey for many years.
Master Gardener Volunteer Training Course To Be Offered February 2023
OSWEGO COUNTY – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE of Oswego) will be offering a Master Gardener Volunteer (MGV) Training starting next February. The class will primarily be held online through Moodle using Cornell’s Garden-based Learning Library to give students greater flexibility with their personal schedules. Students...
iheartoswego.com
Roseanna Haskell – December 1, 2022 Featured
Roseanna Haskell, 89, of Oswego, passed on December 1, 2022. Born in Ballston Spa New York, she was the daughter of the late Willard Layton and Sarah Elizabeth (Millward) Haskell Sr. Roseanna was a Nurse's Aide and Payroll Clerk. Roseanna was preceded in death by her siblings Willard Layton Haskell...
cnycentral.com
Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
DSS Host First Adoptive / Foster Parent Orientation Program Of 2023
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) will launch its 2023 foster and adoptive parents for potential foster and adoptive parents on Saturday, Jan. 7. The virtual session will run from 10 a.m. to noon. Those who would like to participate and help local children and...
Kim Simmonds of Savoy Brown band dead at 75; long-time Oswego County resident
Syracuse, N.Y. — Kim Simmonds of the band Savoy Brown has died at the age of 75, the band announced. Simmonds died Tuesday, the band announced on Facebook on Thursday. The group had been together for more than 55 years. Simmonds moved to Oswego County in 1992, according to...
Oswego Resident Ethan Hunt Named To MSOE Dean’s List for Fall Quarter 2022
OSWEGO – Ethan Hunt, from Oswego, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List for the 2022 Fall Quarter. Hunt is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20...
SUNY Board Of Trustees Adopts Resolution Honoring Deborah F. Stanley As President Emeritus Of SUNY Oswego
OSWEGO, NY- The State University of New York (SUNY) Board of Trustees adopted a resolution at their Dec. 13, 2022 meeting, bestowing retired SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley with the honorary title of President Emeritus. View SUNY resolution online and below. After serving as interim president from 1995-1997, President...
Syracuse, more CNY schools closing early or cancelling after-school activities, Thursday Dec. 15
Update: Chart below is the updated list of schools closing on Friday. Many Central New York schools have announced early dismissals or the cancellation of after-school activities due to the approaching winter storm. Syracuse - by far the largest with about 20,000 students - announced this afternooon it was cancelling...
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
796K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0