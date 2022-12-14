ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Eagle Newspapers

Elbridge Elementary welcomes new nurse

Elbridge Elementary welcomed Lindsay Handley as the incoming school nurse, as nurse Ginger Smith got ready to retire at the end of December. Handley is a Jordan-Elbridge alumna. She has four children, three of whom are students at Elbridge Elementary. Her fourth will enter the 3YP program next school year.
ELBRIDGE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Historic Moment: Christmas traditions in Skaneateles

In spite of the on-going war, December of 1943, the Waterbury Felt Company of Skaneateles Falls, gave a Christmas bonus to about 190 of its employees. The newspaper stated that those who had worked for the company for 20 years received a $35 bonus; those with 10 or more years received $25; and those who had been with the company for more than one year received $15.
SKANEATELES, NY
Oswego County Today

Singer Jared Campbell Welcomed Back Into Fulton Schools

FULTON – Singer, songwriter and district favorite Jared Campbell began visiting Fulton elementary schools last week, restarting an annual tradition that had been hampered by the pandemic. On Friday, Dec. 9, students at Granby and Volney Elementary Schools were treated to a guest performance from award-winning singer and songwriter...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Eleanor M. Mayer

MINETTO, NY – Eleanor M. Mayer, 81; of Minetto passed at home surrounded by her loving family early Friday, December 16, 2022, after a short illness. Mrs. Mayer was born in Oswego, NY to the late James and Irene (Robarge) Carroll. She remained a lifelong resident of Oswego, NY.
MINETTO, NY
Oswego County Today

Clifford John Stowell

BOWENS CORNERS, NY – Clifford John Stowell, 94 of Bowens Corners passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 14, at his home. Born in Fulton, he lived his whole life in Bowens Corners. Clifford was the 7th of eight children, born to Vernon C. Stowell and Eva Harris Stowell. Clifford...
GRANBY, NY
Oswego County Today

Parker T. “Chip” Almahurst

FULTON – Parker T. “Chip” Almahurst, 66; of Fulton, NY passed Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his home after a long illness. Parker was born in Oswego, NY to the late Neil and Helen (McDermott) Walts. He remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Parker was past employed with Gordon’s Electronics, Syracuse, NY and OTB, Phoenix, NY. He was a wonderful woodworker and crafter. Parker loved horses, horse racing and once owned a Sulky Racing horse at Vernon Downs. Parker enjoyed going to Turning Stone Casino and playing BINGO. He was music lover and enjoyed collecting music, making mix tapes and worked as a Disc Jockey for many years.
FULTON, NY
iheartoswego.com

Roseanna Haskell – December 1, 2022 Featured

Roseanna Haskell, 89, of Oswego, passed on December 1, 2022. Born in Ballston Spa New York, she was the daughter of the late Willard Layton and Sarah Elizabeth (Millward) Haskell Sr. Roseanna was a Nurse's Aide and Payroll Clerk. Roseanna was preceded in death by her siblings Willard Layton Haskell...
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
