In spite of the on-going war, December of 1943, the Waterbury Felt Company of Skaneateles Falls, gave a Christmas bonus to about 190 of its employees. The newspaper stated that those who had worked for the company for 20 years received a $35 bonus; those with 10 or more years received $25; and those who had been with the company for more than one year received $15.

SKANEATELES, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO