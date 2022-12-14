ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Eagle Newspapers

Elbridge Elementary welcomes new nurse

Elbridge Elementary welcomed Lindsay Handley as the incoming school nurse, as nurse Ginger Smith got ready to retire at the end of December. Handley is a Jordan-Elbridge alumna. She has four children, three of whom are students at Elbridge Elementary. Her fourth will enter the 3YP program next school year.
ELBRIDGE, NY
Oswego County Today

Eleanor M. Mayer

MINETTO, NY – Eleanor M. Mayer, 81; of Minetto passed at home surrounded by her loving family early Friday, December 16, 2022, after a short illness. Mrs. Mayer was born in Oswego, NY to the late James and Irene (Robarge) Carroll. She remained a lifelong resident of Oswego, NY.
MINETTO, NY
Oswego County Today

Parker T. “Chip” Almahurst

FULTON – Parker T. “Chip” Almahurst, 66; of Fulton, NY passed Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his home after a long illness. Parker was born in Oswego, NY to the late Neil and Helen (McDermott) Walts. He remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Parker was past employed with Gordon’s Electronics, Syracuse, NY and OTB, Phoenix, NY. He was a wonderful woodworker and crafter. Parker loved horses, horse racing and once owned a Sulky Racing horse at Vernon Downs. Parker enjoyed going to Turning Stone Casino and playing BINGO. He was music lover and enjoyed collecting music, making mix tapes and worked as a Disc Jockey for many years.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Mary B. Wacker

FULTON – Mary B. Wacker, 68; of Fulton, NY passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY. She was born in Fulton, NY to the late Arthur and Alice (Goss) Bocko and she remained a resident of Fulton for most of her life. Mary was a...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Alan D. Daniels

FULTON – Alan D. Daniels, 56, of Fulton, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was born January 28, 1966 in Fulton, New York to Leonard and Gladys Daniels. He was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School, class of 1985. Alan was employed as a machine operator at Birds Eye Foods for 25 years and was currently employed as a driver with the Hannibal Central School District.
FULTON, NY
iheartoswego.com

Roseanna Haskell – December 1, 2022 Featured

Roseanna Haskell, 89, of Oswego, passed on December 1, 2022. Born in Ballston Spa New York, she was the daughter of the late Willard Layton and Sarah Elizabeth (Millward) Haskell Sr. Roseanna was a Nurse's Aide and Payroll Clerk. Roseanna was preceded in death by her siblings Willard Layton Haskell...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Sandra L. Dumas

MINETTO – Sandra L. Dumas, 80, of Minetto passed on December 14, 2022. Sandy was born in Syracuse NY on April 1, 1942, to the late Kenneth and Katherine (Bearup) Yerdon. Sandy married the love of her life, Edward Dumas on December 8, 1960. They had just celebrated 62 years of a close-knit marriage.
MINETTO, NY
Oswego County Today

Therese Bonner

OSWEGO – Therese Bonner of Oswego passed away Saturday December 10, 2022 at the Manor at Seneca Hill. Living to the age of 98, she was a proud life-time resident of “The Flats” in Oswego. She was predeceased by her parents Philip and Ellen Hennessey Carolin, her sister Catherine, her brother Philip, and her husband of 49 years, John F. Bonner.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

