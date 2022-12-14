Read full article on original website
Elbridge Elementary welcomes new nurse
Elbridge Elementary welcomed Lindsay Handley as the incoming school nurse, as nurse Ginger Smith got ready to retire at the end of December. Handley is a Jordan-Elbridge alumna. She has four children, three of whom are students at Elbridge Elementary. Her fourth will enter the 3YP program next school year.
Eleanor M. Mayer
MINETTO, NY – Eleanor M. Mayer, 81; of Minetto passed at home surrounded by her loving family early Friday, December 16, 2022, after a short illness. Mrs. Mayer was born in Oswego, NY to the late James and Irene (Robarge) Carroll. She remained a lifelong resident of Oswego, NY.
Oswego High School Announces Honor Roll Students For First Marking Period Of 2022-23
OSWEGO – Oswego High School Principal Ryan Lanigan along with his faculty and staff would like to recognize the following students who earned Honor Roll, High Honor Roll, and High Honor Roll with Distinction status for the first marking period of the 2022-23 school year:. Grade 9 High Honor...
Parker T. “Chip” Almahurst
FULTON – Parker T. “Chip” Almahurst, 66; of Fulton, NY passed Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his home after a long illness. Parker was born in Oswego, NY to the late Neil and Helen (McDermott) Walts. He remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Parker was past employed with Gordon’s Electronics, Syracuse, NY and OTB, Phoenix, NY. He was a wonderful woodworker and crafter. Parker loved horses, horse racing and once owned a Sulky Racing horse at Vernon Downs. Parker enjoyed going to Turning Stone Casino and playing BINGO. He was music lover and enjoyed collecting music, making mix tapes and worked as a Disc Jockey for many years.
Oswego Community Youth Orchestra Announces Winter Concert
OSWEGO – The Oswego Community Youth Orchestra has announced their Winter Concert will be held on Saturday, December 17 at the Oswego Alliance Church at 3 p.m. The church is located at 371 Thompson Road in Oswego. Cheryl Rogers will conduct the senior group and Deb Mazurek will conduct the junior group.
Mary B. Wacker
FULTON – Mary B. Wacker, 68; of Fulton, NY passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY. She was born in Fulton, NY to the late Arthur and Alice (Goss) Bocko and she remained a resident of Fulton for most of her life. Mary was a...
SUNY Oswego’s Cruisin’ The Campus Returns With Activities To Welcome Community
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego again opens its doors and opportunities to the community during Cruisin’ the Campus from Dec. 26 through Jan.19. The variety of family-friendly activities will include events at Rice Creek Field Station, Laker athletic contests, open skating, open recreation and more. Rice Creek Field Station...
Santa for Seniors Provides A Merrier Christmas For Older Adults
OSWEGO COUNTY – More than 200 seniors in Oswego County are receiving gifts for the holidays through the Oswego County Office for the Aging’s (OFA) Santa for Seniors program. Starting this week, OFA staff began delivering presents to 210 seniors who were nominated and adopted by community members....
urbancny.com
Rev. Phil Turner to Highlight Local Community as Speaker for 38th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
This year’s theme: “Civil Rights and the City of Syracuse”. Reverend Phil Turner of Bethany Baptist Church in Syracuse will serve as featured speaker at the 38th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in the JMA Wireless Dome at Syracuse University.
Alan D. Daniels
FULTON – Alan D. Daniels, 56, of Fulton, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was born January 28, 1966 in Fulton, New York to Leonard and Gladys Daniels. He was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School, class of 1985. Alan was employed as a machine operator at Birds Eye Foods for 25 years and was currently employed as a driver with the Hannibal Central School District.
Syracuse school board members vote to double their pay
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse school board members voted this week to double their pay, increasing their stipend from the current $7,500 to $15,918. The resolution passed Wednesday. Dan Romeo cast the sole vote against it.
iheartoswego.com
Roseanna Haskell – December 1, 2022 Featured
Roseanna Haskell, 89, of Oswego, passed on December 1, 2022. Born in Ballston Spa New York, she was the daughter of the late Willard Layton and Sarah Elizabeth (Millward) Haskell Sr. Roseanna was a Nurse's Aide and Payroll Clerk. Roseanna was preceded in death by her siblings Willard Layton Haskell...
DSS Host First Adoptive / Foster Parent Orientation Program Of 2023
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) will launch its 2023 foster and adoptive parents for potential foster and adoptive parents on Saturday, Jan. 7. The virtual session will run from 10 a.m. to noon. Those who would like to participate and help local children and...
Sandra L. Dumas
MINETTO – Sandra L. Dumas, 80, of Minetto passed on December 14, 2022. Sandy was born in Syracuse NY on April 1, 1942, to the late Kenneth and Katherine (Bearup) Yerdon. Sandy married the love of her life, Edward Dumas on December 8, 1960. They had just celebrated 62 years of a close-knit marriage.
Therese Bonner
OSWEGO – Therese Bonner of Oswego passed away Saturday December 10, 2022 at the Manor at Seneca Hill. Living to the age of 98, she was a proud life-time resident of “The Flats” in Oswego. She was predeceased by her parents Philip and Ellen Hennessey Carolin, her sister Catherine, her brother Philip, and her husband of 49 years, John F. Bonner.
Phoenix CSD After-School Activities Cancelled
PHOENIX, NY – Following is a message for the Phoenix CSD concerning all after-school activities today, 12/16/22:. Phoenix CSD will have no after school or evening activities today.
wwnytv.com
General Brown finds no threat to school safety after student’s remark
TOWN OF BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - “There was no threat to school safety.” That’s what the superintendent of the General Brown Central School District wrote in a letter to parents Friday. Brian Moore said a student reportedly made a comment Thursday about “shooting up the school.”...
Madison County mourns loss of Town of Eaton Supervisor
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Eaton Supervisor Clifford Moses has passed away, according to the Madison County Board of Supervisors. Moses will be dearly missed in the county as he served as the Town Supervisor of Eaton since 2014. He was a member of many committees and also served as Vice Chairman of […]
Children are dying. Who will step up to fix Oswego’s broken child welfare system? (Editorial Board Opinion)
There is a dispiriting sameness to Syracuse.com’s investigation into the deaths of a 13-year-old Oswego County boy and his mother in a house fire one year ago. Another case of parental neglect, another failure of the child welfare system to recognize it, another child dead who should still be alive.
Syracuse, more CNY schools closing early or cancelling after-school activities, Thursday Dec. 15
Update: Chart below is the updated list of schools closing on Friday. Many Central New York schools have announced early dismissals or the cancellation of after-school activities due to the approaching winter storm. Syracuse - by far the largest with about 20,000 students - announced this afternooon it was cancelling...
