Creek County crash kills Sapulpa man
A Monday night traffic accident northwest of Sapulpa claims the life of a 40-year-old man. OHP says Jeremy Taylor of Sapulpa was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, near 97th West Avenue and West 62nd Street. The accident happened around 9:30pm. An investigation into exactly what happened is...
Prosecutors Charge Woman With Negligent Homicide For A Deadly Broken Arrow Crash
Prosecutors have charged a woman with negligent homicide for a deadly Broken Arrow crash. Tulsa County Deputies say they arrested Deborah Evans on Monday. According to Broken Arrow Police, on November 10th, Patrick Ray was driving his Corvette west on Kenosha at Olive, and Evans was heading east in her SUV. Police say Evans allegedly made a left turn in front of Ray, killing him.
Police chase reaches 100 mph, spans two counties in Green Country
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — One man is in custody after a high-speed chase stretched from Wagoner County to east Tulsa. Deputies say the man reached speeds of 100 miles per hour. He eventually crashed out near I-44 and Memorial. Deputies say he tried to run off, but he was captured.
32-year-old man dead after Cherokee County crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 32-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a car crash in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Aaron Roberts, age 32 of Sapulpa, was driving a 2009 Nissan Titan on Blue Top Road, about 1.6 miles east of the intersection of Headquarters Road and about 20.8 miles south of Tahlequah, around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.
news9.com
Copper Thieves Hit Bixby Sod Farm, Cause $27,000 In Damage
A Bixby sod farm owner is frustrated because thieves came onto his property to steal copper and caused thousands of dollars in damage. The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating similar thefts at other sod farms in the area. John Easton, owner of Easton Sod Farm, said thousands of...
Head-on crash kills 1 in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a woman is dead after a head-on crash in Osage County Wednesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 8:15 a.m. just south of Wynona, a Chevy Equinox driven by 61-year-old Terri Covington, of Hominy, was southbound on State Highway 99 when it traveled left of center into the northbound lane.
TPD flock cameras spot stolen SUV, sparks overnight chase on I-44
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/19/2022: Tulsa police have identified Ahern York and Mercedes Teague as the pair involved in Monday morning’s chase. Both have been booked into the Tulsa County jail. Two people are in custody following an overnight chase on I-44 in south Tulsa. The chase began...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Crews respond to second house fire in Tulsa, hours after home burns near Admiral and Lewis
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE — Tulsa Fire Department told FOX23 they are investigating the fire as arson. If you have any information, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918)-596-COPS. Another fire destroys a second Tulsa house Monday. The first fire broke out near Admiral and Lewis earlier Monday morning.
pdjnews.com
Fatality collision in Noble County
A fatality collision occurred Monday, Dec. 12 at approximately 8:51 p.m. on State Highway 15 near county road 90, 6.3 miles east of Billings, OK in Noble County. According to reports, a 2003 GMC Pickup driven by Darrel Warren, male, age 47, of Oklahoma City, OK was transported by Tonkawa EMS to Stillwater Medical Center in Blackwell, OK. The driver succumbed to his injuries at hospital. …
kaynewscow.com
Failure to appear warrant issued
NEWKIRK — A failure to appear warrant is issued for Candice Adrienna Rhodd, 37, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Rhodd is facing a felony count of second degree burglary and two misdemeanor charges of malicious injury to property. The charges were filed on June 24 following...
KTUL
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
9-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car In Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow Police said a 9-year-old boy was injured on Thursday night after being hit by a car while he and his family were crossing the road. The crash happened near Rhema Bible Church at west Kenosha Street and North Juniper Place at around 6:35 p.m., according to police. Police...
news9.com
Police Identify Man Accused Of Robbing Bank In Bixby
--- A person is in custody after robbing a Tulsa Teachers Credit Union, according to Bixby Police. Police say officers were called to an armed robbery in progress at the TTCU near 131st and Memorial in Bixby. According to police, an eyewitness inside the bank at the time of the robbery called Bixby Police and gave them a description for the suspect and where they ran to after the robbery. Officers set up a perimeter in a nearby neighborhood where the suspect was arrested while attempting to escape with a weapon and a large amount of cash.
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Prepares For Winter Storm
The City of Tulsa deployed trucks spraying a saltwater solution on streets Wednesday, in advance of freezing weather. The pre-treatment helps prevent ice and snow from sticking on the streets. It's the first step in a storm response the city expects will last several days. “They’ll stay out until the...
news9.com
Watch: Dr. Callery From Utica Park Clinic Discusses What To Do If Exposed To COVID-19 While Traveling
COVID-19 cases are rising once again across the country as many prepare to head home for the holidays. Dr. Mark Callery, a physician at Utica Park Clinic in Owasso, joined the 6 In The Morning team on Wednesday to discuss what to do if you catch or are exposed to COVID-19 while traveling.
kaynewscow.com
Two killed in accident near Perry on U.S. 412
PERRY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that two are dead following a fatality collision that occurred on Dec. 15 at approximately 12:10 p.m. on US 412 just east of I-35, approximately seven miles north and 0.5 miles east of Perry in Noble County. Troopers report that a 16-year-old...
Oklahoma State Student Found Dead In Dorm
A student at Oklahoma State University was found dead in a dorm room this weekend. There is no foul play suspect, authorities say. However, the medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.
1600kush.com
Stillwater woman accused of trying to break into house by cutting telephone line & power
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater woman accused of attempting to break into a neighbor’s occupied house by cutting a telephone line and power has been ordered jailed on $25,000 bail pending a Jan. 9 court appearance at which she can seek a preliminary hearing. If convicted of attempted...
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper pulls over truck reportedly 40,000 pounds overweight
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that Trooper Heath Ragland with Troop S pulled over an oversized load truck Tuesday morning. The truck was approximately 40,000 pounds overweight, according to OHP. While the truck was pulling off to the side, a pipe with a weight of approximately...
Man arrested after shooting, assaulting man with 1x4 piece of wood
TULSA, Okla. — A 72-year-old man was arrested Friday night after police say he shot a man, then beat him with a 1x4 piece of wood. Tulsa police responded to a shooting at a home near 61st and Memorial on Friday night. When police arrived, they found the victim...
