Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Rihanna Finally Shows Off Baby Boy In Adorable First Video On TikTok
We have two pieces of very, very important news to tell you:. Second, Rihanna's first video on TikTok is of her brand new baby boy!. The "Love On The Brain" singer shared on Saturday (December 17) an adorable video of her son, whose name has not yet been made public. He's seen grabbing hold of Rihanna's phone before momma takes control of the device to show off her smiling baby. "Oooh! You're trying to get Mommy's phone," Rihanna is heard saying in the background.
