Mid-Hudson News Network
Building inspector charged with pulling knife
BULLVILLE – The Crawford town building inspector has been suspended by the town board for allegedly pulling a knife on a Bullville Fire Department official during an inspection of the new Bullville firehouse. Crawford Town Police said the December 7 incident was investigated and after conferring with the Orange...
'Out Of Control': Teenage Woman Attacks Female Officer In Wesley Hills, Police Say
A teenage woman has been accused of attacking a female officer during an incident in the Hudson Valley. It happened on Thursday, Dec. 15 in Rockland County. Ramapo Police say officers responded to a Wesley Hills home for a report of a female causing an issue. When the first officer...
Nutley Fire Chief Henry Meola Arrested For Child Luring In North Bergen: Prosecutor
A Nutley volunteer fire chief who admitted on camera he tried meeting a teen boy for sex has been charged with child luring, officials announced.Henry Meola, 33, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 16, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and North Bergen Police Department announced.The 14-year-old boy M…
Cortlandt Local Man Charged With Burglarizing Homes In Northern Westchester, Putnam: Police
After a man was caught burglarizing a home in Northern Westchester, he was found to have also been involved in several other thefts throughout the Hudson Valley, police said. On Monday, Dec.12, police responded to a home in Cortlandt on Gallows Hill Road for a reported burglary, and tracked down the suspect with the help of a K9 officer, according to New York State Police.
Westchester County Detectives Help Find $300K Of Cocaine In Hidden Compartment Of Car
Several members of the Westchester County Police Department helped catch a man who had $300,000 worth of cocaine hidden in his car, police said. On Monday, Nov. 28, around 6:30 p.m., members of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency's Group D-42, which includes detectives from the WCPD, conducted surveillance in Queens and observed the suspect enter his car with what appeared to be a weighed shopping bag, and then followed him as he drove to the West Farms neighborhood of the Bronx, according to an announcement by police on Friday, Dec. 16.
Man With 'Bloodshot Eyes' Charged With DWI After Crashing Into Woods In Hudson Valley: Police
A Hudson Valley man is in trouble after he crashed his vehicle into the woods while drunk, police said.On Tuesday, Dec. 13, around 11:30 a.m., police in Kent found a vehicle that had left the roadway and crashed into the woods on Horsepound Road at the intersection with Route 52, according to Kent …
Mid-Hudson News Network
Former Green Haven correction officer and supervisor charged in assault on inmate
WHITE PLAINS – A former Green Haven Correctional Facility officer and former sergeant have been charged in a federal indictment in connection with the May 28, 2020 assault of an inmate at the prison. Taj Everly, 32, of Cortlandt Manor, a former correction officer, and Rosita Rossy, 49, of...
Scarsdale officer suspended with pay after arrest in Elmsford
Village police say 30-year-old Dante Barrera was charged with second-degree assault for an incident at his home last month.
1 person killed in Orange County crash
Police say the accident happened on I-84 in Greenville.
WANTED: Village of Liberty Police Asking For Help Finding Man
People are being asked to contact the police right away if they see this individual. Social media helps get a message out to a large amount of people in a short amount of time. In cases like this it helps inform the public about individuals that the police are looking for. The Village of Liberty Police are asking for the public's help with finding a.man they've been looking for.
Robert Hoagland, Missing For 10 Years, Found in Sullivan County
A person who has been declared missing for almost ten years has finally been discovered. Robert Hoagland of Newtown, Connecticut was discovered in Sullivan County, New York. Hoagland was pronounced dead on Monday, December 5th, 2022. Missing Man Living Double Life in Sullivan County. Robert Hoagland was a local chef...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Mamakating man sentenced to prison in connection with stabbing
MONTICELLO – A man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison plus five years of post-release supervision for stabbing a man in the head after the victim allowed the man into his Mamakating home to use the bathroom. When Brian Scott, 22, of Wurtsboro came out of...
Hudson Valley Street Gang Member Sentenced For 2016 Murder, Racketeering
The last of three gang members charged in the death of a Hudson Valley teen has been sentenced to prison.Dutchess County resident Dimetri Moseley, age 28, of Poughkeepsie, a member of the "Uptown" gang, was sentenced on Wednesday, Dec. 14, said Damian Williams, the US Attorney for the Southern Dist…
Mid-Hudson News Network
Suicide at Wallkill motel
TOWN OF WALLKILL – Police in the Town of Wallkill are investigating an apparent suicide of a guest at the Super 8 Motel on Tower Drive. The male guest was discovered late Saturday morning. Police Chief Robert Hertman told Mid-Hudson News the identity of the victim was being withheld...
rocklanddaily.com
Taxicab Driver Robbed in Spring Valley
At around 2:51 a.m. on December 13, Spring Valley Police responded to a call at the Transportation Center reporting the robbery of a taxicab driver. Officers from the Spring Valley Police Department arrived to assist the taxi driver following his call to report he had been robbed of personal items after the suspect displayed a weapon at the completion of the ride.
Additional Charges Stem From ‘Superseding Indictment’ in Poughkeepsie Hotel Shooting
While the Hudson Valley continues to process the tragedy that occurred on Sunday, October 2nd at the Courtyard by Marriott in Poughkeepsie, the District Attorney's Office in Dutchess County shared new information about the indictment of the charged, Roy A. Johnson. Courtyard By Marriott Homicide: Roy Johnson, Arraigned in Dutchess...
Long Island Man Dies After Driving Off Dock In Port Jefferson
A man pulled from the water was pronounced dead after authorities say he drove off a dock on Long Island. The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in Port Jefferson. He was operating a vehicle on West Broadway at the Port Jeff dock when he suffered an apparent...
Driver kills pedestrian in Suffolk County hit-and-run; police release surveillance video of suspect
Robert Twiford parked his car at exit 60 on the eastbound ramp of the Long Island Expressway. He got out of his vehicle and was hit by an another car, officials said.
Task Force Arrests Presumed Hudson Valley Cocaine Dealer
The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of Raymond White for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree with intent to sell, which is a class B Felony. Crack Cocaine Dealer Arrested in Poughkeepsie By Task Force. Dutchess County Drug Task Force Agents and the...
One Dead In Route 3 Crash, Authorities Confirm
One occupant was killed and an undetermined number injured in a predawn pileup on a Route 3 bridge, authorities confirmed. The victim, who had to be extricated from the vehicle, died after being taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in traumatic arrest following the chain-reaction crash on the Passaic River Bridge's westbound side in Clifton shortly after 4:30 a.m, they said.
