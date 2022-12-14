ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Building inspector charged with pulling knife

BULLVILLE – The Crawford town building inspector has been suspended by the town board for allegedly pulling a knife on a Bullville Fire Department official during an inspection of the new Bullville firehouse. Crawford Town Police said the December 7 incident was investigated and after conferring with the Orange...
CRAWFORD, NY
Daily Voice

Cortlandt Local Man Charged With Burglarizing Homes In Northern Westchester, Putnam: Police

After a man was caught burglarizing a home in Northern Westchester, he was found to have also been involved in several other thefts throughout the Hudson Valley, police said. On Monday, Dec.12, police responded to a home in Cortlandt on Gallows Hill Road for a reported burglary, and tracked down the suspect with the help of a K9 officer, according to New York State Police.
CORTLANDT, NY
Daily Voice

Westchester County Detectives Help Find $300K Of Cocaine In Hidden Compartment Of Car

Several members of the Westchester County Police Department helped catch a man who had $300,000 worth of cocaine hidden in his car, police said. On Monday, Nov. 28, around 6:30 p.m., members of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency's Group D-42, which includes detectives from the WCPD, conducted surveillance in Queens and observed the suspect enter his car with what appeared to be a weighed shopping bag, and then followed him as he drove to the West Farms neighborhood of the Bronx, according to an announcement by police on Friday, Dec. 16.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

WANTED: Village of Liberty Police Asking For Help Finding Man

People are being asked to contact the police right away if they see this individual. Social media helps get a message out to a large amount of people in a short amount of time. In cases like this it helps inform the public about individuals that the police are looking for. The Village of Liberty Police are asking for the public's help with finding a.man they've been looking for.
LIBERTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Mamakating man sentenced to prison in connection with stabbing

MONTICELLO – A man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison plus five years of post-release supervision for stabbing a man in the head after the victim allowed the man into his Mamakating home to use the bathroom. When Brian Scott, 22, of Wurtsboro came out of...
MAMAKATING, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Suicide at Wallkill motel

TOWN OF WALLKILL – Police in the Town of Wallkill are investigating an apparent suicide of a guest at the Super 8 Motel on Tower Drive. The male guest was discovered late Saturday morning. Police Chief Robert Hertman told Mid-Hudson News the identity of the victim was being withheld...
WALLKILL, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Taxicab Driver Robbed in Spring Valley

At around 2:51 a.m. on December 13, Spring Valley Police responded to a call at the Transportation Center reporting the robbery of a taxicab driver. Officers from the Spring Valley Police Department arrived to assist the taxi driver following his call to report he had been robbed of personal items after the suspect displayed a weapon at the completion of the ride.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
Daily Voice

One Dead In Route 3 Crash, Authorities Confirm

One occupant was killed and an undetermined number injured in a predawn pileup on a Route 3 bridge, authorities confirmed. The victim, who had to be extricated from the vehicle, died after being taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in traumatic arrest following the chain-reaction crash on the Passaic River Bridge's westbound side in Clifton shortly after 4:30 a.m, they said.
CLIFTON, NJ
