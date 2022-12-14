Oct. 16, 1979 - Dec. 10, 2022. Andrew N. Smith, aka DAMON KNIGHT, left this earth unexpectedly on December 10, 2022. He was born on October 16, 1979, to Janice and Francisco. Whether you knew him as Andrew, Andy, Schmitty, Drew or DAMON KNIGHT he loved everything Wisconsin. He was proud to be from Wisconsin. Drew was an avid Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers fan. He LOVED everything wrestling. Drew was an amazing indy wrestler performing all over the Midwest. He loved performing for the fans; mostly he loved that his wrestling was able to give back to the local community.

WEST BEND, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO