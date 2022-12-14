Read full article on original website
West Bend splits doubleheader
WEST BEND — It wasn’t pretty or artful basketball, but in the mind of first-year West Bend West girls’ coach Kevin Smith, the 68-56 victory for the Spartans over archrival East Friday night was “gritty.”. And he will take it. “We had a talk at halftime...
James 'Jim' P. Boyd, 80
The family of James (Jim) Palmer Boyd of Grafton, WI shares that he was called to his heavenly home on November 30, 2022. We trust that he has already found heaven’s perfect fishing hole and cast a line for the big one! Jim lived a long and full life, embracing life to its fullest throughout. He leaves a legacy of family and friends, skills and hobbies, and memories to last for all time.
Lancers Rise above Spartans
BROOKFIELD — When Brookfield Central desperately needed someone to rise to the occasion, Anthony Rise stayed true to his namesake. The sophomore guard scored the go-ahead basket with 40 seconds left in overtime, then iced the game away at the free-throw line to help the Lancers, who let an 18-point second-half lead slip away, escape with a 62-58 road victory over Brookfield East in a Greater Metro Conference clash Friday night.
Andrew N. Smith
Oct. 16, 1979 - Dec. 10, 2022. Andrew N. Smith, aka DAMON KNIGHT, left this earth unexpectedly on December 10, 2022. He was born on October 16, 1979, to Janice and Francisco. Whether you knew him as Andrew, Andy, Schmitty, Drew or DAMON KNIGHT he loved everything Wisconsin. He was proud to be from Wisconsin. Drew was an avid Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers fan. He LOVED everything wrestling. Drew was an amazing indy wrestler performing all over the Midwest. He loved performing for the fans; mostly he loved that his wrestling was able to give back to the local community.
Orioles overcome Owls
HARTFORD — In the end Thursday night, Hartford star sophomore guard Makena Christian just had a better supporting cast than Slinger senior guard Mallory Hoitink did as the Orioles and Owls renewed the normal, intense pleasantries of their longtime rivalry. Christian continued a spectacular five-game run with a contest...
Dolores C. Joers, 95
Dolores Caroline Joers of Cedarburg, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the age of 95. She was born in Milwaukee to Frank and Mary (Mueller) Storch on January 25, 1927. Dolores married Arthur Joers on May 17, 1969 in Milwaukee. Dolores graduated from Messmer High School in 1944....
Rev. Vernon A. Smith
Rev. Vernon A. Smith, 84, of West Bend died at the West Bend Cornerstone Assisted Living facility Saturday afternoon, December 10, 2022. Vern was born in Lafayette, IN, on May 31, 1938, the son of the late Vernon Paul and Esther Marie Egnew Smith. As a youth, Vern was known as “Bud” by his family and friends. He graduated from Shadeland High School in 1956 and earned a B.S. from Indiana State University in 1960 and a M.S. from Purdue University in 1965.
‘You truly made a difference that night in my life’
Tom Wenzlaff nearly died from cardiac arrest on Sept. 23 while leaving the press box at West Bend High School after the West Bend East football game. On Wednesday, he stopped by West Bend High School to thank the band students who alerted school staff that he needed medical attention, which saved his life, and let them know he is doing well.
Over 40 Mukwonago choir students sent home after many felt ill
MUKWONAGO — Over 40 Park View Middle School choir students went home early Thursday after many reported feeling ill, including two students who fainted, during a choir rehearsal at Mukwonago High School, according to a district email. Thursday morning, students from both the middle school and the high school...
‘It’s just like coming home’
WAUKESHA — Kari Miller-Cameron and her husband, Jack Cameron, own a property they call the Olde Homestead, N4W22496 Bluemound Road. On that property are three businesses all decorated with 1850s New England antiques and furnishings. The most recent business on the property is The Inn. Miller-Cameron has owned and...
A longtime Oconomowoc florist is blooming with a new location
OCONOMOWOC — While the weather outside may be dreary, Modern Bloom can fix any seasonal blues with their custom-made floral arrangements. Owner, Christy Dornbirn, has been in the floral business for over 30 years. “We were located in downtown Oconomowoc for over 13 years on Wisconsin Ave. We then...
Shirley E. Jaeger
Shirley E. Jaeger, age 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc. She was born on October 12, 1928, to Edmund and Gerda (Breunig) Muendel in Milwaukee. Shirley is survived by her children, Robin R. Jaeger of Delafield and Mark (Eileen) Jaeger of Brookfield; her...
Jeanette Marie Horner
Jan. 7, 1941 - Dec. 10, 2022. Jeanette Marie Horner (nee Walters), 81, of West Bend (formerly Lake in the Hills, IL), ended her 9-year battle with multiple myeloma peacefully at home on December 10, 2022. She fought cancer with optimism, determination, and strength until the end. Jeanette was born...
Christmas shopping amid history
CEDARBURG — The Kuhefuss House is a mainstay of the charm of Cedarburg as a tourist destination. The house was built by George Fischer in 1848, the same year that Wisconsin became the 30th state. He lived in the house until 1849, lured by the California Gold Rush. Fischer...
Charles F. Groskopf
Charles F. Groskopf, 93, of Elm Grove, Wisconsin, born on March 24, 1929, passed away on December 7, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Betty Groskopf (nee Kortegast), of 73 years; son, Bill (Debbie) Groskopf; and grandchildren Abigail, Jonah, Daniel and Tom. He was preceded in death by his...
Karen M. Hickok (nee Gebensky)
Karen M. Hickok (nee Gebensky) We are deeply saddened by the loss of our loving Mom, Karen (Gerbensky) Hickok. She passed away peacefully with family by her side on December 12, 2022 at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. She was born in Waukesha and was the oldest of Chester and Margaret...
Calm and Bright: Holiday Show at The Domes
The centerpiece of the floral display is a towering Christmas tree, adorned with vintage ornaments from the Domes collection. For decades, the Domes have been a destination for families looking for a calming respite during the holidays; the Holiday Show offers an escape to a magical place of annual tradition since it opened in 1964.
Sherry Kay Mohr
Sherry Kay Mohr of Waukesha died peacefully on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the age of 80. She was born in Albert Lea, MN, on October 29, 1942, the daughter of Ellsworth and Capitola (nee Allie) Underwood. Sherry worked in sales and marketing at RTE Cooper for many years. She was a woman of strong faith and served as a deacon at her church when she lived in Florida. She was currently a member of St. Mark’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Waukesha.
Steven F. Szymanski
Steven F. Szymanski of Waukesha passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the age of 78. He was born in Chicago, IL on November 13, 1944 to Steve I. and Helen A. Szymanski. Steve proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. On January 21, 1967, he married the love of his life, Arlene (nee Koske), and together they raised three sons, Steve, Kevin and Dave. He proudly worked the majority of his career at IBM, retiring after 33 years of service. He loved sports and was an avid golfer. He was a devoted Chicago Bears fan his entire life, but also enjoyed the Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers. Steve was a longtime member of St. William Catholic Church.
Mae Larson, 99
Mae Larson, 99, from Mequon, Wisconsin peacefully passed away on December 5th, 2022, just 19 days before her 100th birthday. She was the daughter of Harry and Marie Wong (Gunsolus), from Duluth, MN, the wife of the late Cyril V. Larson, and the oldest child of four children. Her siblings include the late Loye Ritenour, Jean Perry, and the late Robert Wong. She is the loving mother of four children Jonelle (John) Kettman of Grand Rapids, MI, Janice Daley of Thiensville, WI, Greg (Laura) Larson of San Diego, CA, and Grant (Heidi) Larson in Germany. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren Jeff Wachs, Christina Lynn Wachs, Jimmy Daley, Jennifer Mae Daley, Paulina Mae Larson, Louisa Marie Larson, and Mathilda Mae Larson, as well as her four great grandchildren Jordan Zembrowski, Brandan Zembrowski, Emanuella Mae Daley, and Ella Stephensen. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
