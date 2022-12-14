Read full article on original website
8newsnow.com
Man, 69, in wheelchair struck and killed at south Las Vegas valley intersection
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 69-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was struck and killed at a south valley intersection Friday night, Metro said. The incident occurred just before 5 p.m., at the intersection of South Las Vegas Boulevard and East Agate Avenue. According to police, the man, riding his...
Fox5 KVVU
24-year-old woman killed in suspected DUI crash identified
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 24-year-old woman was killed in a suspected DUI crash overnight, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the crash happened around 12:16 a.m. Dec. 16 near Nellis Boulevard and Meikle Lane, south of Lake Mead Boulevard. According to police, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was speeding southbound on Nellis when in crossed over the opposite lanes and drove up on the sidewalk. The car continued through a chain-link fence and into a vacant lot, where it eventually hit the metal pole of a billboard and into a brick wall.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning suspected DUI crash
Fox5 KVVU
Vigil to be held for 2 toddlers killed in suspected North Las Vegas DUI crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A memorial continues to grow at the crash site on Lone Mountain Road and North Scott Robinson Boulevard. One neighbor has arranged a candlelight service to raise awareness about car seat safety and remember the lives of two little girls. The crash happened on Sunday.
KTNV
69-year-old man dead after being struck by vehicle in southern Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 69-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in a motorized wheelchair on Friday, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Police say the collision occurred at the intersection of South Las Vegas Boulevard and East Agate Avenue at...
‘It’s just scary’: Locals call for safer streets after high speed, suspected DUI crash
Many in the northeast valley have called for safer streets after police said a man was arrested for driving 98 miles per hour while allegedly under the influence early Friday morning.
Fox5 KVVU
Home invasion suspect held victim captive for 8 hours before robbing him, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A homeless man is facing felony charges for allegedly invading an elderly man’s home and kidnapping him for hours - even showering in the apartment - before running off with the man’s belongings, according to authorities. Nathan Maynard, 33, is charged with domestic...
Fox5 KVVU
2 arrested in armed robbery of delivery driver in southwest Las Vegas
Nevada State Board of Education discusses possible later start time for high school students. School start times for Clark County high school students were discussed Thursday with the Nevada Board of Education. Two suspects accused in an armed robbery of a delivery driver were taken into custody Wednesday. Updated: 11...
Police looking for suspect in northeast Las Vegas valley robbery
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the robbery occurred around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 In the 4100 block of N. Las Vegas Boulevard near Nellis Boulevard.
Fox5 KVVU
2 women identified, charged in North Las Vegas suspected DUI crash claiming the lives of 2 toddlers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police announced charges for the women involved in a crash that killed two-year-old Rose Wilmer and three-year-old Taylor Wilmer earlier this week. The two women have been identified as Kaleah Manning, 25, and Raenysa Washington, 23. Police confirmed Manning, the girls’ aunt,...
NCSO: Man shot while committing home invasion in Pahrump
A man was shot while attempting to break into a home in Pahrump on Thursday night, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.
Las Vegas police: Man shot, killed by mother’s boyfriend in northwest valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the northwest Las Vegas valley.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Elkhorn, Decatur
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in the far north part of town. Police say the homicide occurred in the 4800 block of Fuchsia Vine Court near Elkhorn Road and Decatur Boulevard. Police have not released additional...
Nationwide Report
3 People Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Bonanza Road at around 5 a.m. According to the reports, six unknown vehicles and three unknown people were involved in the collision. The unknown...
Tragedy strikes Las Vegas family as toddlers are killed in car crash
Tragedy struck when three-year-old Taeylr Wilmer and two-year-old Rose Marie Wilmer were killed in a Las Vegas car crash.
LVMPD recruit arrested on domestic violence charges
Gonzales-Mazo was arrested and charged with domestic battery by strangulation, assault constituting domestic violence with a dangerous weapon, and domestic battery, first offense.
LVMPD investigating homicide near Fuchsia Vine Court
Police say the homicide happened at apartments located at the 4800 block of Fuchsia Vine Court Thursday night. A media briefing is set to occur at 12:30 a.m. Friday.
Fox5 KVVU
Third suspect in Summerlin shooting arrested; others plead guilty
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The third of three suspects involved in a shooting in September that left two people injured has been arrested, while the other two suspects have pleaded guilty in court. Haley Ferree, 19, is charged with conspiring to commit murder and five counts of attempted murder...
Family of 2 toddlers killed in suspected DUI crash hope others will learn from tragedy
North Las Vegas Police have identified the two women they said were involved in a suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers. 8 News Now spoke with the family of the two girls who were killed as they hope others will learn from the tragedy.
Las Vegas police look for suspect accused of destroying private property in Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of destroying private property. The suspect is accused of destroying and taking property on Dec. 2 around 4:30 a.m. near Town Center and Anasazi drives. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Detective […]
