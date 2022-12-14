Read full article on original website
Buy Now Pay Later Shines for Kid’s Clothing Retailer Sparkle In Pink
Buy now pay later is a necessity, even when producing and selling affordable children’s fashion. That message came through loud and clear from Braden Larsen, IT lead at direct-to-consumer (D2C) children’s apparel marketplace Sparkle In Pink, and Sezzle CEO Charlie Youakim in a discussion for the new PYMNTS’ PayPal SMB Series.
Online Grocery Shopping Lags Behind Digital Restaurant Adoption
As consumers seek greater convenience, digital restaurant engagement continues to outpace online grocery shopping. Research from the latest edition of PYMNTS’ monthly ConnectedEconomy™ study, the “ConnectedEconomy™ Monthly Report: The Gender Divide Edition,” which draws from a survey of more than 2,600 U.S. consumers in October, finds that 54% of men and 47% of women engage with restaurants via digital channels. In contrast, only 42% and 31% respectively do the same with grocers.
Grocery Delivery Expands as Retailers Compete for Digital Spending
This week, Food Lion expands eCommerce, Target invests in grocery delivery, and Getir buys Gorillas. Ahold Delhaize subsidiary Food Lion, which has more than 1,100 stores across 10 Southeastern and mid-Atlantic states, announced Monday (Dec. 12) that it is expanding its Food Lion to Go curbside pickup network, following on the heels of its delivery expansion, announced Friday (Dec. 9).
Cashierless Grocery Shopping Expands With Germany’s First Fully Autonomous Store
Trigo and Rewe expand cashierless grocery shopping with Germany’s first fully autonomous store. The computer vision startup and the major German grocery chain announced Wednesday (Dec. 14) the launch of the location in Munich, part of the two companies’ “Pick&Go” partnership, at which consumers check in by scanning their phones upon entry, pick the items they would like, and walk out, their accounts automatically charged.
Walmart App Lets Customers Shop Via Text
A new Walmart app feature lets customers fulfill orders by texting the grocery giant. Unveiled Wednesday (Dec. 14), Walmart's Text to Shop service is rolling out as retailers look to meet the needs of consumers who want more convenience when they shop. In Walmart's case, that means offering a service...
Another Grocery Store is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Digital Transformation Shows Retail Store Payment Preferences Split by Geography
New research found payment innovation is seen as increasingly critical to long-term retail store growth. Introducing new and better payment choices for their customers is the key driver of internal innovation strategies among some of the largest U.K. and U.S.-based retailers. That’s according to “Navigating Big Retail’s Digital Shift: The New Payments Strategy Evolution,” a 2022 PYMNTS report.
Business Travel Platform TripActions Partners With Airwallex
Business travel platform TripActions has tapped Airwallex for cross-border payment support. The companies said in a news release Thursday (Dec. 14) that Airwallex’s support will benefit TripActions Liquid, the company’s corporate card and expense management solution. “With support from Airwallex’s global payments and banking infrastructure, TripActions can further...
Indian Payment Gateway Razorpay Pauses Onboarding of Online Merchants
Razorpay has reportedly paused its onboarding of online merchants for a couple of weeks. Moneycontrol reported Friday (Dec. 16) that the Indian payment gateway did so after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) advised the firm to pause onboarding until it obtains a final payment aggregator (PA) license. Razorpay said...
Amazon vs Walmart Battle to Remain Focused on Inflation, Food Prices
Walmart’s CEO said inflation will persist into the new year, especially for food prices. Although government data this week showed the pace of price hikes in the United States dipped to an 11-month low of 7.1% last month, key categories are still stubbornly high and set to shape the retail landscape’s competitive environment for the foreseeable future.
FinTech-Powered Digital Financial Services Drive Small Business Growth
FinTechs are offering an alternative to cumbersome and risky corporate spending processes. And whether it’s freelancers or large enterprises, workers no longer have to go through the hassle of spending their own money, saving receipts and reconciling their bills at a later date to get reimbursed. Employers, on the other hand, are freed from having to share card details with multiple employees, exposing the company account to fraud.
SoFi Begins Rollout of Buy Now Pay Later Product
SoFi is rolling out a new buy now pay later product for eligible members. The personal finance company said in a Wednesday (Dec. 14) blog post that it is the first bank to launch within the Mastercard Installments program. SoFi is rolling out early access to this Pay in 4...
Freightos Sees $1.8T Opportunity to Digitize Freight, Supply Chain
The future of freight, logistics and the supply chain lies with digitization and online platforms. That’s according to freight booking and payments firm Freightos, which filed its F-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Dec. 9 as it aims to list on the public markets. The filing details...
Online Car-Buying Firm Cazoo Sells Spanish Business
Online car-buying platform Cazoo has sold its Spanish subscription business. In a Thursday (Dec. 15) press release, the U.K.-based online auto seller announced that it has sold Swipcar to Renting Finders. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but when Cazoo purchased Swipcar last year it paid 30 million euros for the startup.
Walmart Online Shopping Arsenal Grows as Amazon Cuts Costs
The Walmart online shopping suite of tools has added a “Text to Shop” feature to its growing arsenal of digital offerings. The move comes just one week after the debut of its video image search tool TrendGetter aimed at making shopping and searching easier. “Text to Shop” syncs...
Uber Eats and Cartken Offer Robot Food Delivery in Miami
Uber Eats and Cartken have partnered to enable food delivery by robots in Miami. The instant delivery firm and the robotics company began operating this service with select merchants Thursday (Dec. 15) and plan to expand it to additional cities in 2023, Uber said in a Thursday press release. “Miami...
Europe’s Hospitality Tech Companies See Strong Funding Week
A string of funding rounds has highlighted a boom for European hospitality tech companies. As restaurants and hotels increasingly digitize their operations, investors are backing startups that develop software platforms for the hospitality industry. Leading the pack this week, Dutch firm Mews announced the close of a $185 million Series...
Strong Labor Market Skips Main Street's Small Businesses
Between inflation and a tight labor market, retail's small businesses can't catch a break. The U.S. economy added 263,000 non-farm jobs in November. This was roughly in line with the average growth over the prior three months but lower than the year's average. The month's biggest job losses occurred in retail trade, a backbone of Main Street small- to midsized businesses (SMBs). The leisure and hospitality sector led job gains for the month, while notable losses also occurred in transportation and warehousing.
Buy Now Pay Later Lenders Face Challenges Amid Sector Growth
Challenges in the buy now pay later (BNPL) sector vary from market to market. In countries where credit is traditionally accessed via credit cards, the installment aspect of BNPL is what distinguishes it from other solutions. For others, it’s nothing more than a solution that has been in use for years.
Payments Orchestration Helps Small Business Shorten Time to Making a Sale
The pandemic brought merchant aggregators — marketplaces that onboard and provide crucial platforms for individual merchants — to the forefront of the payments ecosystem. Demand continues to generate new, more specialized digital marketplaces, but the proliferation of diverse payment systems worldwide means that platforms are subject to the same challenges of scale that once daunted their merchant customers.
