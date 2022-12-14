ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
pethelpful.com

Bernese Mountain Dog 'Shows Her Baby Sister Snow' in Core Memory Moment

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When a dog and a child grow up together, so many magical memories will be in store. Even the smallest moments can become the biggest adventures! Whether they're chasing one another through autumn leaves or playing in the summer sunshine, you can rest assured that it'll be twice the fun.
pawesome.net

Golden Retriever Helping Dad Shovel Snow Is Just Too Cute

Dogs love to play in the water. Dogs love to play in fall leaves, but a Golden Retriever featured on TikTok loves it when his dad shovels snow. This Golden Retriever is so happy helping his dad. It’s not unusual to see dogs bred for cold weather enjoying the snow. Still, it is unusual for a Golden Retriever to enjoy the snow.Advertisement.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Coyote Has Priceless Reaction After Spotting Trail Cam

This coyote from Canada’s Yukon Territory jumped out of its skin when it spotted a motion-sensor trail camera in the wilderness, and its reaction is pure comedy. The coyote was walking along in the woods when it spotted one of the camouflaged cameras of Yukon Wildlife Cams. The canine reacted quickly, jumping back and then darting off out of sight.
Wbaltv.com

These puppies need a new home!

It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
Whiskey Riff

Tibetan Mastiff Relentlessly Protects Elder Pack Leader From Other Wolves

When I think of Tibetan Mastiffs, I think of massive dogs that are really just big teddy bears. However, that’s not quite the case. Originally bred as guard dogs in the Himalayan Mountains, they grow to an average height of 26 to 30 inches and between 90 to 150 pounds as males, and 24 to 28 inches tall and 75 to 120 pounds as females.
pethelpful.com

Moment Horse Reunites With Baby After 9 Years Apart Is So Beautiful

Nearly any moment can become a little more magical with animals around, including emotional reunions like this one. It all happened nine years after this horse's daughter was taken from her and sold to a life of racing. It wasn't an easy life for either horse while staying separated, but the wonderful rescuers at North Carolina's @partyfarms made a world of difference for the duo.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mountain Lion Scream Absolutely Terrifies Police Officer

Sure, we know that mountain lions can let out fierce roars. They can even channel some hardcore growls as an apex predator. But, did you know these wild animals can also let out a bone-chilling scream? Well, one officer learned this firsthand and we see his reaction to the horrifying sound in a chilling clip shared on the Outsider Twitter page.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pethelpful.com

14-Year-Old Shelter Dog's Sad Cries Absolutely Break Our Hearts

A dog walking company that works with rescue kennels in Shropshire, UK, recently posted a clip of a resident dog that is severely in need of a loving home. Be prepared for your heart to be shattered into a million pieces.
pethelpful.com

Horse's Annoyed Reaction to Mom Getting Another Horse Is Priceless

Those who don't get to spend a lot of time around horses may not get to see their true personalities, but that's just one reason why TikTok is so great. Every person and animal can be a star! Equestrian @alyciacannell loves to feature her 3 Arabian horses in her videos (as well as her cat, dog, and child), and her followers just can't get enough.
pethelpful.com

Video of Dog Left at Shelter After Her Human Got Divorced Is Just Heartbreaking

Our hearts are absolutely breaking for the story about a dog name Smoke. TikTok user @sannejjj is doing amazing work by sharing information about dogs in shelters who need forever homes and she recently shared information about Smoke. The saddest part is that Smoke once had a forever family, but she still ended up in a shelter.
Tyla

People are just realising what the red Christmas light is actually for

We learn so much from TikTok, and thanks to one user, we now know the function of those 'spare' red bulbs that are sometimes found in packs of string lights. TikToker @viznelly took to the video-sharing platform to demonstrate exactly what they do - and our minds are blown. You...
Outsider.com

Mountain Lion Makes Coyote Its Dinner With Lightning-Quick Grab: VIDEO

A mountain lion chases down a coyote pup and makes a super quick catch to secure dinner in this viral Instagram post. In the trail cam footage, we first see the coyote pup looking off into the distance. It appears to sneeze a second into the clip as it listens for the sound of its eventual predator. Once the coyote pup realizes what’s happening, it’s too late. The coyote darts backwards to the right as a large mountain lion pounces into the frame. It speeds back over to the left of the frame before being wrestled down by the puma.

