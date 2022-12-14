Read full article on original website
Journal Inquirer
Connecticut still doesn't think housing shortage is an emergency
Maybe the economic recession that has begun will loosen up Connecticut's housing market, but it will take a while even as the poor get poorer. The housing shortage is already making life desperate for many of the poor. But state government doesn't yet consider it an emergency, not even in the face of what seems about to happen in Danbury.
Journal Inquirer
Is CT still taking too much of retirees’ income? Debate heats up
Michael Gouzie had always wanted to retire in Connecticut and was thrilled last spring when he learned state officials had expanded an exemption for pension and annuity earnings from the state income tax. The former defense engineer was less thrilled, however, when he learned he and his wife would receive...
Journal Inquirer
Progressives to CT: Prioritize tax relief over paying off debt
State government has been dedicating billions of dollars in recent budget surpluses to whittle down pension debt it likely will still be battling a decade or two from now. But a new report Thursday from a progressive policy group says this action — widely hailed by Gov. Ned Lamont and legislators from both parties — actually has worsened longstanding inequalities in income and economic opportunity, particularly along racial lines.
Journal Inquirer
Attorney General to seek transfer of Sandy Hook fund away from union
The state Attorney General’s office is planning to take the unusual step of going to court to remove a labor union as the distributor of a fund designed to help Sandy Hook shooting first responders and teachers. The Attorney General will file what is known as an equitable deviation...
Enfield looking at software to promote budget transparency
ENFIELD — Town officials are looking into using software that will track and report government spending in ways that are transparent and easily understood by taxpayers. Robert Battaglia of ClearGov met with the Town Council last week to explain the cloud-based software company’s products that help the average American citizen follow how their local tax dollars are being spent.
School projects
SUFFIELD — A town meeting is set for Tuesday on funds for heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning projects at three schools. Voters also will be asked to decide whether the town can apply for state grants to partially offset the cost of the projects. The projects would replace two boilers...
PERSONALITIES: Boutique-size craft and event business thinks big
WINDSOR LOCKS — Dede Diaz’s original plan was to have a career in biomedicine, but destiny had its own design for her as she began to create and operate her own art and event studio, D’n’A Art and Event Studio, at 73 Old County Road. Who...
Former East Hartford man avoids conviction in Windsor robbery; faces 5 years for thefts from Windsor Locks hotel
A man has avoided — for now — being convicted in a 2020 Windsor gas station robbery that police say they broke up as it was taking place, but he is likely to get a five-year prison sentence for a big theft from a Windsor Locks hotel that was closed for renovations.
Students bring young perspective to Windsor Historical Society
WINDSOR — For the first time in its 100-year history, the Windsor Historical Society has appointed two students to be a part of its Board of Directors. Windsor High School senior Noah Lappen and junior Skye Raymond were chosen to fill two empty spots on the board at the society’s Nov. 21 meeting.
Journal Inquirer
State’s LGBTQ community celebrates Respect for Marriage Act signing
On Wednesday, the day after President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act, Chevelle Moss-Savage said “to say that I’m elated, to say that I’m overjoyed, and to say that I feel seen and heard, is an understatement.”. The OutCT president said she had breathed a...
Tolland OKs $11.35M for bridge projects
TOLLAND — The Town Council unanimously approved the appropriation of $11.35 million to go toward three bridge projects following a public hearing on Tuesday. The bridges all travel over Gages Brook. The Gerber Drive bridge is estimated to cost at $4.21 million, while the projects for Industrial Park Road East and West are estimated at $3.57 million each.
Woodland Springs begins Phase 2 in Stafford
STAFFORD — Phase 2 of the Woodland Springs housing complex has begun in an effort to provide more affordable housing in town. Phase 1, which began in 2015 and was completed in 2017, included 79 units, giving seniors living in Avery Park a chance to relocate to a newer and safer living situation.
Coventry moves forward with town manager search
COVENTRY — Town officials say that they have moved forward with the search for a new town manager, having sent out a request for proposals for consulting firms to submit their applications. Once a consulting firm is hired, they would be responsible for the search process for the new...
Trattoria da Lepri brings gourmet dining to Ellington
ELLINGTON — In the corner of an unassuming strip mall on 89 West Road is Trattoria da Lepri. Though the town of Ellington is known as a country/farm community and the restaurant’s external location gives an understated impression, Trattoria da Lepri — with a countryfied Italian theme inside — offers some of the finest high-end dining in not only Ellington, but also the surrounding communities.
Ex-Manchester man admits felony in 2020 fatal motorcycle crash
A former Manchester man has pleaded guilty to a felony and faces a likely three-year prison sentence for a June 2020 accident in which he hit and killed a pedestrian with a motorcycle in Hartford. Jeremy E. Valenzuela, 28, who once lived on Oak Street in Manchester but most recently...
Man pleads guilty in stabbing of girlfriend in Windsor Locks
A man who stabbed his girlfriend repeatedly in a May 2021 incident that started at one Windsor Locks hotel and ended at another — putting her in critical condition and on a ventilator — pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree assault and faces up to 10 years in prison.
Journal Inquirer
UConn men notebook: New uniform, familiar venue for Alleyne
Nahiem Alleyne was playing his first game at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana as a member of the UConn men’s basketball team Saturday night. But that doesn’t mean the senior guard didn’t already have history in the historic venue. During his sophomore season at Virginia Tech, Alleyne...
Journal Inquirer
State reports first pediatric flu death of the season
State health officials are stressing the importance of getting flu vaccinations as the first pediatric flu death of the season has been reported, according to the Department of Public Health. The child was under the age of 9, lived in New Haven County, and died this month, according to DPH.
Journal Inquirer
Last weekend to visit Santa, Mrs. Claus in Vernon
VERNON — With Christmas just around the corner, this is the last weekend for children and their families to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus in Central Park in the Rockville section of town. The Santa House in front of Town Hall will be open from 10 a.m. to 1...
