Connecticut State

Journal Inquirer

Connecticut still doesn't think housing shortage is an emergency

Maybe the economic recession that has begun will loosen up Connecticut's housing market, but it will take a while even as the poor get poorer. The housing shortage is already making life desperate for many of the poor. But state government doesn't yet consider it an emergency, not even in the face of what seems about to happen in Danbury.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Is CT still taking too much of retirees’ income? Debate heats up

Michael Gouzie had always wanted to retire in Connecticut and was thrilled last spring when he learned state officials had expanded an exemption for pension and annuity earnings from the state income tax. The former defense engineer was less thrilled, however, when he learned he and his wife would receive...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Progressives to CT: Prioritize tax relief over paying off debt

State government has been dedicating billions of dollars in recent budget surpluses to whittle down pension debt it likely will still be battling a decade or two from now. But a new report Thursday from a progressive policy group says this action — widely hailed by Gov. Ned Lamont and legislators from both parties — actually has worsened longstanding inequalities in income and economic opportunity, particularly along racial lines.
Journal Inquirer

Enfield looking at software to promote budget transparency

ENFIELD — Town officials are looking into using software that will track and report government spending in ways that are transparent and easily understood by taxpayers. Robert Battaglia of ClearGov met with the Town Council last week to explain the cloud-based software company’s products that help the average American citizen follow how their local tax dollars are being spent.
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

School projects

SUFFIELD — A town meeting is set for Tuesday on funds for heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning projects at three schools. Voters also will be asked to decide whether the town can apply for state grants to partially offset the cost of the projects. The projects would replace two boilers...
SUFFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Tolland OKs $11.35M for bridge projects

TOLLAND — The Town Council unanimously approved the appropriation of $11.35 million to go toward three bridge projects following a public hearing on Tuesday. The bridges all travel over Gages Brook. The Gerber Drive bridge is estimated to cost at $4.21 million, while the projects for Industrial Park Road East and West are estimated at $3.57 million each.
TOLLAND, CT
Journal Inquirer

Woodland Springs begins Phase 2 in Stafford

STAFFORD — Phase 2 of the Woodland Springs housing complex has begun in an effort to provide more affordable housing in town. Phase 1, which began in 2015 and was completed in 2017, included 79 units, giving seniors living in Avery Park a chance to relocate to a newer and safer living situation.
STAFFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Coventry moves forward with town manager search

COVENTRY — Town officials say that they have moved forward with the search for a new town manager, having sent out a request for proposals for consulting firms to submit their applications. Once a consulting firm is hired, they would be responsible for the search process for the new...
COVENTRY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Trattoria da Lepri brings gourmet dining to Ellington

ELLINGTON — In the corner of an unassuming strip mall on 89 West Road is Trattoria da Lepri. Though the town of Ellington is known as a country/farm community and the restaurant’s external location gives an understated impression, Trattoria da Lepri — with a countryfied Italian theme inside — offers some of the finest high-end dining in not only Ellington, but also the surrounding communities.
ELLINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

UConn men notebook: New uniform, familiar venue for Alleyne

Nahiem Alleyne was playing his first game at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana as a member of the UConn men’s basketball team Saturday night. But that doesn’t mean the senior guard didn’t already have history in the historic venue. During his sophomore season at Virginia Tech, Alleyne...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal Inquirer

State reports first pediatric flu death of the season

State health officials are stressing the importance of getting flu vaccinations as the first pediatric flu death of the season has been reported, according to the Department of Public Health. The child was under the age of 9, lived in New Haven County, and died this month, according to DPH.
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Last weekend to visit Santa, Mrs. Claus in Vernon

VERNON — With Christmas just around the corner, this is the last weekend for children and their families to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus in Central Park in the Rockville section of town. The Santa House in front of Town Hall will be open from 10 a.m. to 1...
VERNON, CT

