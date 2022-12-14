ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pethelpful.com

Precious Chihuahua Requires Everyone Say 'Goodnight' To Her

Oh this video is just too precious and funny! A tiny little Chihuahua that belongs to TikTok user's @Cheesecaseacita sister won't go to bed until everyone in the house has wished her a "goodnight."
pethelpful.com

Video of Dog Left at Shelter After Her Human Got Divorced Is Just Heartbreaking

Our hearts are absolutely breaking for the story about a dog name Smoke. TikTok user @sannejjj is doing amazing work by sharing information about dogs in shelters who need forever homes and she recently shared information about Smoke. The saddest part is that Smoke once had a forever family, but she still ended up in a shelter.
pethelpful.com

Tiny Chihuahua's 7:00am Tantrum Proves the Struggle Is Real

Whether or not you're a morning person, we think you'll identify with Kevin. The tiny Chihuahua had the sassiest morning tantrum over who-knows-what, and TikTok is simply obsessed. Honestly, though, who wouldn't be?
pethelpful.com

Dog's Reaction to 'Favorite Grandma' Visiting Her Is So Heartwarming

Everyone loves visits from their grandma. During these visits, the grandkids are spoiled with toys and treats, often times without Mom knowing. Relationships like this are so important in families because it helps different generations bond and form connections with each other. One pup had visit from her grandma that showed their close relationship, and it was absolutely lovely to see.
pawtracks.com

Looking for a distraction today? Watch this little Chihuahua happily howl away to his favorite music

You might bring home a sweet budgie specifically to hear its beautiful song, but you probably don’t expect your dog to serenade you. And yet, many pups love to get down to the beat of their favorite tune. It sounds wild (and is likely connected to your pet’s ancient ancestors) but it happens more often than you’d think. In modern times, there’s nothing funnier than watching a four-legged beastie attempting to match pitch, and we can’t get enough of this one.
pethelpful.com

Parrot Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Upon Realizing He's Out of Snacks

There's nothing like relaxing and enjoying your favorite snack, and everyone knows the pain of being out of your favorite snack and wanting more. Just ask any toddler with an empty bag of Goldfish crackers. Well, pets are a lot like people, and they feel that running-out-of-snack disappointment like the rest of us. Just ask this hungry parrot who gets big mad when he's done with snack time.
Aabha Gopan

Homeless Man Made Final Bed for his Beloved Dog Then Died in the Night Outside Costa

A homeless man passed away after making a final bed for his beloved dog a few nights before Christmas in 2021. Jonathan Ellerington, a 41-year-old man, was a regular face in Hull city center as he and his pet dog, Teddy, were well-acquainted with shoppers and workers. Unfortunately, he passed away a few days before Christmas last year. He could be seen going into a slump and losing consciousness after he made a bed for his dog.
Wbaltv.com

These puppies need a new home!

It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
pethelpful.com

14-Year-Old Shelter Dog's Sad Cries Absolutely Break Our Hearts

A dog walking company that works with rescue kennels in Shropshire, UK, recently posted a clip of a resident dog that is severely in need of a loving home. Be prepared for your heart to be shattered into a million pieces.
Ingram Atkinson

After smelling husband, woman makes discovery of a lifetime

This tale seems to be from another planet. Joy Milne, a 30-year-old Scotswoman, noticed something wasn't right with her husband Les in 1982 while she was greeting him home from work. Although Joy assumed it must have been something from work, there was this distinct, musty smell about him that hadn't been there before, and over the following few weeks and months, it only seemed to get worse.
Tyla

People are just realising what the red Christmas light is actually for

We learn so much from TikTok, and thanks to one user, we now know the function of those 'spare' red bulbs that are sometimes found in packs of string lights. TikToker @viznelly took to the video-sharing platform to demonstrate exactly what they do - and our minds are blown. You...
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
a-z-animals.com

6 Adorable Puppies in Dallas to Adopt for Christmas

We love our furry friends, and so many great dogs are just waiting for their forever home! We’ve rounded up 6 adorable puppies in Dallas to adopt for Christmas! Some were surrendered by their owners to rescues or shelters and others were pulled off the street. No matter where they came from, these dogs deserve a chance for a happily-ever-after.
DALLAS, TX

