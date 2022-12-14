Tennessee and Arizona took part in a back-and-forth slugfest on Saturday night in Tucson as the Vols fell to the Wildcats by a score of 75-70. After Tennessee’s four-point victory over Arizona in Knoxville last season, there was plenty of reason to believe that this game would be more than just a regular non-conference matchup between these two Top 10 teams. And, sure enough, that was the case.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO