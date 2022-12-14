Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
Four Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Comes Up Short At Arizona
Tennessee missed five of its final six three-pointers as Arizona pulled away late to secure a, 75-70, victory over the sixth-ranked Vols Saturday night in Tucson. Here’s four quick takeaways as Tennessee’s eight game winning streak came to an end in the desert. Vols Get Interior Offensive Production.
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Safety De-Commits From Tennessee
Four-star Alabama safety Sylvester Smith de-committed from Tennessee on his Instagram Saturday night. Smith committed to Tennessee in April and was the fifth highest ranked recruit in the Vols’ class. Smith ranks as the No. 222 player and No. 17 safety in the country according to the 247sports composite...
rockytopinsider.com
Arizona Player Throws Up Middle Finger After Defeating Tennessee
Tennessee and Arizona took part in a back-and-forth slugfest on Saturday night in Tucson as the Vols fell to the Wildcats by a score of 75-70. After Tennessee’s four-point victory over Arizona in Knoxville last season, there was plenty of reason to believe that this game would be more than just a regular non-conference matchup between these two Top 10 teams. And, sure enough, that was the case.
No. 9 Arizona Basketball takes on No. 6 Tennessee in McKale
TUCSON, AZ – Returning to McKale Center for a marquee showdown, No. 9 Arizona Basketball (9-1, 1-1) takes on No. 6 Tennessee (9-1). Arizona Basketball got the dominant win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi earlier this week but now the challenge is on as the Wildcats take on No. 6 Tennessee.
Tennessee is latest offer for Cali DL Sua Lefotu
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco defensive lineman Sua Lefotu will wait until February to sign his letter of intent and Tennessee just jumped in to the picture with him. Lefotu committed in June to Washington but backed off his pledge in November. Several schools reached out with new scholarship offers including Washington State and Hawaii and recently Arizona State,
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee’s Best Meets Arizona’s In Saturday’s Top 10 Tilt
Sixth-ranked Tennessee boasts as good a defense as any college basketball team you will find. Ninth-ranked Arizona boasts as good an offense as any college basketball team you will find. The combination makes for an extremely compelling matchup as the Vols travel to Tucson Saturday night for their first true...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Safety Teasing Return for One More Year on Rocky Top
Tennessee senior safety Jaylen “Tank” McCollough is hinting at a major announcement regarding the 2023 football season. After spending four years in Knoxville, McCollough looks to be set to return to the Tennessee football team for one final season in 2023. McCollough made the announcement via a long Instagram post on Friday.
Notes, Observations From Tennessee’s Saturday Orange Bowl Prep
The Orange Bowl is now less than two weeks away and Tennessee is beginning to ramp up its preparation for Clemson. You can read our observations below. Quarterbacks Look Crisp in Limited Viewing Tennessee's quarterbacks mostly worked underneath on shorter throws on Saturday morning, but they did ...
Coveted Transfer WR Planning to Visit Vols
Dont’e Thornton spent two years at Oregon before entering the transfer portal earlier this month. Thornton, a once-coveted recruit, has picked up plenty of interest already. Thornton tells Volunteer Country he plans to visit Tennessee the first weekend in January. He is currently on an ...
CBS Sports
Arizona vs. Tennessee: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The #9 Arizona Wildcats will take on the #6 Tennessee Volunteers at 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive. Everything came up roses for the Wildcats at home against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Tuesday as the...
atozsports.com
Comments from key Vols player will definitely change how Tennessee fans view former UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt probably won’t be getting any free meals in Knoxville anytime soon. Pruitt isn’t a popular guy among Vols fans after going 16-19 during his three seasons leading the program. The NCAA recruiting investigation, though perhaps misguided, didn’t help his reputation, either.
rockytopinsider.com
How Facing Tennessee Basketball Is Like Being In A Fist Fight
Tennessee is readying for its toughest take of the pre conference slate as the Vols face No. 9 Arizona Saturday night in Tucson. It’s the second straight year the two teams have met in a top 25 matchup as Tennessee overcame a second half push a to knock off the Wildcats a season ago.
Five-star QB Iamaleava arrives at Tennessee, reveals likely jersey number
The star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class has arrived in Knoxville and is ready to start his college career. Five-star Class of 2023 quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava, who has been committed to the Vols for almost nine months, made several posts on his Instagram account Thursday showing that he's already in Knoxville and set to begin participating in the Vols' on-campus bowl practices.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Josh Heupel Talks Bowl Practices, Mike Leach, and Jalin Hyatt’s Biletnikoff
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the media in Knoxville on Saturday morning for the first time since the end of the regular season. With all the time in between and such a busy season in the sport, there was a lot to get to in a short amount of time.
WBIR
Capital One announces halftime show for Orange Bowl
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The halftime show headliner for the Orange Bowl was announced on Friday. Fitz & The Tantrums will be performing, according to the Capital One Orange Bowl. Fitz & The Tantrums is an American indie pop and neo-soul band. If you are wanting to check out some...
WATE
ESPN’s Laura Rutledge shares her thoughts on Knoxville and the Vols
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After an unforgettable football season by the Vols, it’s one all college football fans won’t forget as they gained national attention throughout the fall. One person that paid close attention to the SEC team was ESPN’s Laura Rutledge. She’s a reporter and host of ESPN’s weekday show NFL Live and SEC Network’s SEC Nation.
Former Tennessee Volunteer and Elizabethton native Mills dead at 77
Elizabethton, TN — Now before Hyatt the electrifying wide receiver in Knoxville was Elizabethton native Johnny Mills who died from an extended illness Thursday morning at the age of 77 with family and friends by his sideMills played wide receiver and tight end at the University of Tennessee (1964-66) where he lettered for 3 years.He […]
wvlt.tv
‘I come from nothing’: UT football player gives back to community
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Vols offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins is giving back to the East Tennessee community. Spraggins spent the day helping Childhelp, an advocacy agency, give Christmas presents to foster children and foster families in East Tennessee. As a protector on the field, Spraggins said it was...
erwinrecord.net
Team loses 62-60 game at home against Morristown West
After falling 55-36 to a quality Hampton team on Dec. 6, the Unicoi County girls basketball team bounced back to play arguably its best game of the season in a 62-60 home loss to Morristown West on Saturday. “They’re good,” Blue Devils coach Brandon Broyles said. “They beat Jeff County...
luxury-houses.net
Enjoy Natural Beauty and Privacy in this $5.1M Estate in Louisville, TN
The Estate in Louisville is a luxurious home located on a beautiful shoreline now available for sale. This home located at 4240 Lake Meadow Way, Louisville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,542 square feet of living spaces. Call Debbie Elliott-Sexton (865-755-0108) – Alliance Sotheby’s International Realty (865-357-3232) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Louisville.
