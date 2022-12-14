Read full article on original website
Montclair Family Creates Special Scholarship for Montclair High School Seniors
Montclair, NJ – Another Montclair family has created a special scholarship for the seniors of Montclair High School. The Davis/Ricci CSJ Scholarship is funded by the Davis/Ricci family in honor of the Center for Social Justice (CSJ) faculty who are dedicated to teaching about social injustice, the preservation of human rights, and community activism, and inspiring the next generation to be leaders and change makers. This scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior from the CSJ community.
Laid-off NJCU professors worry for the minority students the school aims to serve
New Jersey City University professors Steve Haber and Anne Mabry are concerned about what incoming bilingual and English as a Second Language (ESL) students will do without them next school year. “It is not clear to me how those students will be accommodated going forward without English as a (second)...
West Orange HS title teams celebrated at Town Hall
WEST ORANGE, NJ — It was history in the making at West Orange Town Hall on Dec. 10 as the community gathered for a Hometown Champions Celebration to recognize the exceptional fall sports season at West Orange High School. Football: North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 champions, first time...
Glen Ridge HS football players receive all-county honors
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School football players Jake Russell, Dylan O’Neil and Frankie Renois have earned all–Essex County groups 1, 2 and 3, and Non-Public B honors, as selected by the coaches in the county. Russell made the first team offense as a lineman.
Seton Hall Univ. appoints assistant provost and dean of continuing and professional education
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Jan. 3, Seton Hall will welcome Mary Kate Naatus to the position of assistant provost and dean of continuing and professional education. In this role, she will be responsible for the recently reorganized Division of Continuing and Professional Education. As dean, she will oversee the development and implementation of divisional goals, including expansion of online programming; growth of programmatic offerings; creation of strategic domestic and international partnerships; and optimization of summer offerings with expected growth. Naatus will report to the provost and work closely with assistant and associate provosts.
Irvington HS football players earn all-county honors
IRVINGTON, NJ — Several Irvington High School football players earned all–Essex County groups 4 and 5, and Non-Public A, honors, as selected by the coaches in the county. Famah Toure, Irvington senior defensive lineman. Adon Shuler, Irvington senior defensive back. Nasir Addison, Irvington senior defensive back. Vaboue Toure,...
Columbia HS football players garner all–Essex County accolades
This slideshow requires JavaScript. MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — Columbia High School football players Zhamir Rowan, Steve Memo, Henry Aaron and Max Gigante, all juniors, earned all–Essex County groups 4 and 5 and Non-Public A honors, as selected by the county coaches. Rowan, a defensive back, and Memo made the...
Boscamp named dean of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine
NUTLEY, NJ — Dr. Jeffrey Boscamp has been named dean of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine in Nutley. He will also hold the distinguished Robert C. and Laura C. Garrett Endowed Chair for the school of medicine dean. Boscamp had been interim dean of the school since the...
Bloomfield mourns death of former councilwoman, Patricia Ritchings
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Patricia Ritchings, 59, a former Bloomfield 3rd Ward councilwoman and, by every account, an uncommon public servant, died Dec. 2, at her Maolis Avenue home, surrounded by family, after a long standoff with cancer. Ritchings wore several public hats. She was a founding member, in the...
Yale University women’s baseketball player Kiley Capstraw named Ivy League Rookie of the Week
WEST ORANGE, NJ — First-year guard Kiley Capstraw, a West Orange High School graduate, who led the Yale University women’s basketball team with 18 points in Sthe 60-58 overtime win versus Drexel on Sunday, Dec. 11, has been named Ivy League Rookie of the Week. The league announced the award on Monday, Dec. 12.
Columbia HS girls basketball team has strong returning core
This slideshow requires JavaScript. MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — The Columbia High School girls basketball team has reason to feel excited this season. The Lady Cougars, under fifth-year head coach Chuck Keegan, return their top eight players from last year’s squad, which finished with a 14-8 overall record. The players are seniors Samiya Hill, Leah Connell, Shana Desir, Bella Galatt and Allie Harris, and juniors Talia Baptiste, Jaime Levi and Summer Lonning.
Columbia HS boys basketball team seeks to contend this season
This slideshow requires JavaScript. MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. – The Columbia High School boys basketball team last season was a bit inexperienced and finished with a 10-11 overall record. With several returning players, the Cougars, under ninth-year head coach Eugene “Bam” Robinson, are poised to become a Super Essex Conference–Liberty...
Nutley HS girls basketball team looks to contend for SEC divisional title this season
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School girls basketball team hopes to have a successful season. Larry Mitschow, a 1993 NHS graduate, is entering his 25th season coaching at Nutley and enters his 11th season as the NHS head girls basketball coach. Mitschow outlined his team’s goals. “For...
NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades
Alexa Schwerha on December 16, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – As part of their list of demands, students at the private New York City arts school The New School (TNS) are occupying a campus building until instructors agree to give As for the semester. According to the Instagram account New School Occupied, the students occupied the TNS University Center on Dec. 8 in support of faculty on strike for higher wages and better healthcare. While the strike ended on December 10, the occupants published a new set of demands that day that included A’s for all students, the resignation of school The post NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades appeared first on Shore News Network.
Seton Hall Prep basketball team looks forward to the season
This slideshow requires JavaScript. WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team is looking forward to the upcoming season. Last season, the team was 23-4, capturing the Super Essex Conference–American Division and Essex County Tournament titles. This season they return hot-shooting 6-foot-4, 190-pound senior Jackson Bleecker, who averaged 13.7 points per game last season; 6-foot-8, 225-pound senior forward Darrius Phillips, who averaged 5.7 points and 7.0 rebounds a game; and multisport 6-foot-3,195-pound senior standout Shawn Lyght, who averaged 7.1 points and 4.1 rebounds. Lyght has committed to University of Notre Dame for lacrosse.
Bloomfield HS girls basketball gets ready for the season
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team, under fifth-year head coach Zac Dearwater, will tip off the season on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Livingston at 7 p.m. Here is the team roster:. Seniors. Stella Schmidt, No. 1. Nyra Brown, No. 11. Juniors. Maya Mickens, No. 22.
West Orange HS girls basketball returns solid group
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team has a strong group of returning players this season, much to the delight of head coach Caniece Montague Williams. “This season the Mountaineers are returning a solid core of varsity players and are looking to capitalize on...
Students to bring Christmas spirit to Glen Ridge with play
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School Drama Club will present two performances of “Miracle on 34th Street” in the high school’s Black Box Theatre on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2:30 p.m. The production is being co-directed by Angelo DeFazio and Christina Guariglia.
Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team is excited for the season
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team is looking forward to having a successful season. “We have a very young team, and I’m looking forward to seeing us grow over the year,” said head coach Mike DelloRusso. “We could be playing many different lineups and players. A couple freshmen will see some playing time on varsity this year.”
East Orange Campus HS girls hoops team seeks solid season
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School girls basketball team is entering a new era. The Lady Jaguars will be led by first-year head coach Robert Spence, who is quite familiar with East Orange basketball. Spence was a coach for the East Orange Recreation eighth-grade boys and girls all-star traveling teams.
