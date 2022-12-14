Wednesday Dolphins Mailbag: Running Game, Tua, Gesicki, and More

Tackling various issues on the minds of Miami Dolphins fans

Part 2 of the post-Chargers game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Edgar Rodriguez (@ahtote1):

Is the running game broken? Given MM background, it’s a bit shocking how little we have run the past three games.

Hey Edgar, I don’t know how anyone can say the running game is broken when the Dolphins simply haven’t used it very much. The Dolphins’ best offensive players are Hill and Waddle, so it makes sense to feature the passing game to maximize their ability, but I also think the Dolphins should make more of a concerted effort to have some kind of balance. It’s amazing, everybody thought the running game was ready to become a big factor after the Cleveland game, and it just hasn’t materialized. This could be a key down the stretch.

From Jay Bert (@bert695):

Is Tua mentally strong enough??? Serious question.

Hey Jay, man, that’s a question right there! Have not heard that suggestion made before and I certainly wouldn’t come to that conclusion based on the evidence we have so far. As with everything related to Tua, I’d advise we collect more data before we make major judgments on him.

From Eli Otten (@EliOtten2004):

My fraud alarms are blaring in my head and many others right now. What do you think needs to be done to convince us and others that they are a contender again?

Hey Eli, this is a good question and one that’s also very easy to answer: Contenders win big games in December, plain and simple. Dolphins win at Buffalo on Saturday? You’ll know then they’re legit contenders.

From Michael McDonald (via email):

Hello Alain, once is no biggie... now twice is concerning. Is the problem more of the Dolphins offense just being off, or have the NFL’s defensive coordinators figured out that dropping LBs and adding a safety over the middle while playing the WRs aggressively is the answer to the Dolphins’ over-the-middle passing game? Should we expect to see more out routes by the WRs (not Tua's forte)? More running game (the Jeff Wilson injury is concerning)? What do you anticipate McDaniel will do to adjust? Is the season in jeopardy?

Hey Mike, lot to unpack here. I think the bad offensive performances the past two weeks are the result of several factors, some Dolphins-inflicted and some where you tip your hat to the Chargers game plan and the way they executed it (while missing so many starters). There’s no question the Dolphins will have to adjust because it’s hard to see opponents giving up so much space in the middle of the field anymore. I wouldn’t expect a ton of outside throws because, again, that’s just not what Tua does well. His wheelhouse always will be between the numbers. But maybe more short throws? More emphasis on the running game? Those things, I easily could see. Is the season in jeopardy? Too early to be talking about, but the Dolphins do need to pick things up.

From Ann in Connecticut (via email):

I hate to ask this question, but does the offensive performance during the last two games make them a “one trick pony?” It seems SF and LAC took away Tua’s throws to the middle of the field. Has the Dolphins offense been figured out? What does McDaniel need to do to right the ship?

Hey Ann, “one trick pony” is an interesting way to characterize the Dolphins offense. It has, without question, thrived on deep passes (15-20 yards) over the middle and receivers have been wide open in that area all season. I’m actually surprised — maybe even stunned — that opponents haven’t focused on taking that away sooner to make Tua beat them differently. I do think I saw a lot more variety in the Dolphins passing game a few weeks back and I do think it’s time to throw different wrinkles in there to take advantage of the speed, maybe some jet sweeps, double reverse, things like that.

From John M (via email):

It seemed like the Chargers were ready for everything the Fins tried and I've noticed when watching on TV that McDaniel doesn't hide his mouth completely behind his play board when talking the way other head coaches do. It may be nothing, but could you ask him or someone close to him about that?

Hey John, my question to you would be: Did he do anything differently before the Chargers game? I don’t believe so, and it certainly didn’t hurt the offense when they were putting up 30 points a game on a regular basis.

From Earl Gottfried (via email):

Good morning Alain, it looks like the "feel good" bubble has burst on the extraordinary season Tua WAS having. What has happened? Are opponents playing the speed guys better to slow them down? Getting in Tua's preferred throwing lanes? Not making adjustments? Bad weather (cool but not like they will see Saturday night!)? Can't travel West? Nervous to live up to expectations (like last week looked)? It is starting to look like the old end-of-season swan song! Looks like a rude awakening coming! And what are they doing with Gesicki? Doesn't look like they consider him a long-term asset for a $10 million tag! 2 targets on a woeful passing night? Not looking like a keeper. Back to the drawing board!

Hey Earl, man, there’s a lot in there. Not buying the West Coast angle or the cold weather (it was in the 50s in L.A., not like it was 15!), and if there’s “nervousness” about living up to expectations, that’s a major problem in and of itself. There’s probably several factors at play, but Tua was off target with open receivers against the 49ers and then making bad decisions and throwing to well-covered receivers against the Chargers. He needs a rebound game, and sooner rather than later. As for Gesicki, I can only guess the Dolphins tagged him only because they didn’t know at the time they’d get Tyreek Hill and figured he’d play a bigger role and now they’ll just take the compensatory pick for him when he leaves as a free agent next spring. Still would make sense to utilize a bit in the passing game, though.

From Brandon Quinn (via email):

Because you’re a professional and need to maintain relationships and can’t be unhinged like us, I just want to I TOLD YOU SO for you and reiterate that no one hates Tua. Most Fins fans like him; we just can’t fathom how anyone saw Justin Herbert, then pointed at any other QB available and said I want him. Watching SNF hurt. I guess my question, can we just trade our high picks every year? Cus I like Tyreek-level talent. Instead the picks of Tua over Herbert, Igbo, Austin Jackson, Hunter Long, and Eichenberg actually physically pain me on a regular basis. They hurt more than Byron Jones ghosting us.

Hey Brandon, I hear you loud and clear. The problem with trading first-round picks for stars like Tyreek or for like Bradley Chubb like the Dolphins later did is that those are high-priced guys and at some point you have to have more cost-effective players on the roster too. That’s where hitting on your picks is vital because players on their first contract are just that, cost-effective.

From James Cassettari (via email):

Alain, when will the NFL start using some common sense in scheduling early and late season games? Why Buffalo at 1:00 in Miami in September and Miami in Buffalo in December at any time, especially 8:20? Need to schedule Buffalo, New England and New York in Miami in December and vice versa in September. Take the weather factor out of games as much as possible.

Hey James, I understand your position, but there’s a couple of things here. First, do you think everybody wants to eliminate weather as a factor? Second, and more importantly, late-season games are more important than early-season games for the simple fact that the later in the season, the less time there is to make up for bad performances and teams also tend to have their game at a different level in December than September. With that in mind, do you think it would be fair for the Dolphins to always play at home in late-season games against their division rivals? I don’t particularly think so and I KNOW the Bills, Jets and Patriots don’t think so.

From George Baldacchino (via email):

Hi Alain, I hope you are well. First music, thoughts on The Clash & subsequent bands, Big Audio Dynamite, Havana 3am, & Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros? Great seeing Mick & Paul with Gorillaz. On Dolphins, I hate they don’t have a 1st round pick but do like Chubb; the tampering just stupid. Miami scouted Gators more than all other NFL team this year & systems very similar. O'Cyrus Torrence would be a game changer at OG. LOVE watching him play but I get OL not as big of need as MLB, CB, & S and no first-rounder. Next I like Tua BUT don’t think he is the long-term answer. I thought with all the picks at start of year Miami could take another; now how do they upgrade, if not this year, next Thank you! Merry Christmas.

Merry Christmas as well to you. Let me start with Torrence, whose name was brought up to me by a Gators writer before. I haven’t done much research on college prospects yet, but do think the OL might need some upgrading again in the offseason. As for the Tua/QB question, yeah, losing the two first-round picks certainly took away a lot of the ammunition the Dolphins had to make a big move at quarterback if they were looking for a replacement next offseason. I also would suggest that trading the remaining No. 1 for Chubb indicates the Dolphins were thinking that Tua would be their QB in 2023. Don’t forget the Dolphins have him under contract for one more year and then can use the fifth-year option for 2024 as well if they choose. As for the music question, not familiar with Havana 3am or Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros. I can't say I'm a huge Clash guy, but I did see Big Audio Dynamite as an opening act one concert (might have been U2) and liked their stuff enough that I went out and bought the album ("The Globe").

From Lalo Vazquez (via email):

Greetings from Mexico, Alain. I really think that you have the most entertaining and neutral blog across NFL. Do you see the Dolphins bringing a new D coordinator for next season? If yes, who is the best fit for the Dolphins? Finally thank you for adding an email.

Thanks Lalo. Much appreciated. I don’t necessarily see the need to make a change, to be very honest with you. No, the defense hasn’t been as good in 2022 as it was the past two seasons, but you simply can’t overlook the injuries on that side of the ball, with Byron Jones, Emmanuel Ogbah, Brandon Jones and Nik Needham all missing most (or in Byron Jones’ case all) of the season. In light of that, the defense has performed pretty well for the most part and I would expect Josh Boyer to be back as DC in 2023.

