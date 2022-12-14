Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
El Paso News
Parts of the Borderland will see wintry mix Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: We will see increasing clouds overnight tonight, which will help keep the temperatures slightly warmer. The low at the airport will be 31, 28 in the valley. The north breeze will range from calm to 10 mph. FORECAST: Sunday will be mostly cloudy and slightly warmer with a high...
KVIA
The contract between NMSU and a third-party investigator in the handling of UNM campus shooting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- ABC-7 has obtained the contract between NMSU and Rodey Dickason Sloan Akin Robb PA. The University hired the law firm as a third-party investigator to look into NMSU'S handling of a deadly November 19 shooting involving one of their student-athletes, Mike Peake. The contract is...
Lapel video shows October fight linked to UNM shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time, we are seeing what happened through the eyes of a New Mexico State Police Officer on October 15. That night, a fight broke out at the big rivalry game between the New Mexico State (NMSU) Aggies and the University New Mexico (UNM) Lobos. Lapel video shows a […]
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Freezing nights in the forecast
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting afternoon highs to stay in the low 50s with overnight lows below freezing. Temperatures are expected to slowly warm by next week, however, overnight lows are expected to primarily stay below freezing. Here is a look at your 9 day...
theroyaltourblog.com
Family Musings on Las Cruces, New Mexico
Editor’s note: Hopefully you’ve all read Tamara’s full story about her family trip to Las Cruces, New Mexico as a guest of Visit Las Cruces. If not, it links below. When she and I were talking about angles on stories to write from the adventure, we thought it would be fun and meaningful for you all to hear directly from her family, including her three young sons. So here that is, and it is a joy to read the genuine expressions of bliss that accompany children having such incredible experiences. For more of Tamara’s writing, please click here to visit her index page.
1 charged in connection to fatal UNM shooting
New details have emerged in the deadly UNM shooting in November.
5.3 magnitude quake shakes West Texas, felt all the way in El Paso area
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the Permian Basin around 5:40 (CST) Friday afternoon. The quake registered in Stanton, about 12 miles east of Midland but ripples from the event spread as far Juarez, Fabens, West and Northeast El Paso 17-year-old Hagen Jack, of Odessa, felt the shocks in Odessa, while playing […]
hospitalitytech.com
Black Bear Diner's Texas Expansion Includes Off-Prem Updates
As part of its strategic expansion, Black Bear Diner has opened two locations in the Lone Star State. Located at a Petro Stopping Center travel center the new El Paso diner includes a third-party pickup window located inside the vestibule of the restaurant. It is located off exit 37 and is a franchise-owned conversion build at the existing Petro Stopping Center. The diner will seat up to 143 guests within the 7,865 square foot space, and will feature the brand’s new diner model. The diner will be open daily from 6am-10pm for both dine in and takeout.
KVIA
Inmate reported missing at satellite camp near La Tuna prison
EL PASO, Texas -- An internal investigation is underway following a missing inmate from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna in Anthony, Texas. The missing inmate is 33-year-old Edgar Campa. He was reported missing Thursday at 4:30 p.m. He is described as a white male...
mineromagazine.com
El Paso Nano-Influencer Lucie Calderon graduates to bigger projects
It was Christmas-day 2010 when the University of Texas at El Paso graduate Lucie Calderon made an account on Instagram, the same year the app was launched. She was ten years old, posting “a million” selfies, photos of her dog or anything else that peaked her interest. “I...
KOAT 7
Gun used by Brandon Travis during UNM shooting was stolen
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Target 7 is uncovering more details in the deadly shooting that happened on November 19th at the University of New Mexico campus, when New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake killed 19-year-old Brandon Travis in what police say was self-defense. State Police have now confirmed...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong winds Monday and Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting ready to welcome a strong cold front that is expected to bring much colder weather into the region, but not before strong winds take over. A Wind Advisory is expected to go into effect starting at 10am Monday as 25-35mph...
KVIA
Northeast El Paso PK-8 school was on lockdown for an hour, investigation on-going
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso Independent School District Pre-K through 8 school was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon, a district spokesperson confirmed to ABC-7. Bobby Joe Hill PK-8 is located in northeast El Paso. El Paso Police are investigating the situation. An ABC-7 source said the school received...
Mexican truckers ponder detour through New Mexico as Texas resumes border inspections
Juarez industry leaders are urging the Mexican government to speed up improvements at a port of entry bordering New Mexico, given that Texas insists on conducting stepped-up inspections of trucks coming over from Mexico at an El Paso port of entry.
El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser issues disaster declaration with Title 42 set to expire
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser issued a disaster declaration in response to an influx of migrants and the impending end to Title 42. During a news conference Saturday at City Hall, Leeser said he felt it was time to issue a Declaration of Disaster due to the rising number of […]
KVIA
As migrant surge swells, one Las Cruces shelter may close due to funding
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- The El Calvario United Methodist Church in Las Cruces may have to shut down its shelter. El Calvario has been aiding migrants and the homeless for almost a decade with blankets, clothing, food and a warm place to sleep. With more migrants coming into the Borderland...
KVIA
Police respond to shooting in el Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to a shooting on the 300 block of S. Hills. The shooting was reported at 4:14 p.m. Friday. A woman in her 40s was transported to the hospital, according to early reports. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA...
KVIA
People emerging from manholes in Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas - ABC 7 crews witnessed five or six people coming out of a manhole and ran last night in Segundo Barrio. Migrants have been known to come out of manholes in the past. The manhole is not very far from the border wall. This is also not...
KVIA
“Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul” actor to be honored at Las Cruces International Film Festival
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Las Cruces International Film Festival will honor actor Giancarlo Esposito with its "Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment" award at its 2023 festival in April. Esposito will be in attendance to accept the award in Las Cruces, according to festival organizers. “Giancarlo Esposito is an iconic...
lascrucesbulletin.com
It’s a good time to be a teacher and a student in Las Cruces
“I think the best career in New Mexico right now is to be a teacher,” Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent Ralph Ramos said. With increases in salaries and benefits teachers received this year, along with the school district’s new balanced calendar and other changes, “people are excited to be here,” said Ramos, a former teacher, coach and principal who is completing his second year as LCPS superintendent. He has been with LCPS for 28 years.
Comments / 0