Woman fatally shoots 2 officers before killing herself at motel in Mississippi

Two police officers were shot and killed at a Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, early on Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed. The officers were responding to a call for a welfare check made to the Bay St. Louis Police Department from the motel, which is located along a stretch of interstate Highway 90 that runs through the Gulf Coast city, officials said.

The slain officers were identified as Branden Estorffe, 23, and Steven Robin, 34, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety confirmed in a statement.

The officers arrived at the Motel 6 before 4:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday, the department said. The officers then encountered a subject, identified as 43-year-old Amy Anderson, who was sitting in a parked vehicle with a female minor.

The officers interacted with Anderson for nearly 30 minutes and the state Department of Child Protection Services was called, according to the DPS statement. From inside the vehicle, Anderson shot both officers before killing herself, according to the department. Robin died at the scene while Estorffe succumbed to injuries later on Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation "is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence," the department said, adding later that additional details will be made public when the investigation has been completed.

Once the investigation is complete, agents at the state bureau will turn over their findings to the state's attorney general's office, the department noted.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves addressed the shooting in a message shared to Twitter .

"Early this morning two Bay St. Louis Police officers were tragically shot and killed in the line of duty," he wrote in part, adding, "I am heartbroken by this terrible loss of two brave law enforcement officers. I am praying for their family, friends, their fellow officers, and the entire Bay St. Louis community. Every single day across Mississippi, our law enforcement members place their lives on the line in constant and repeated acts of selfless sacrifice for their community."

Alex Sundby contributed reporting.