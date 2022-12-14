ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Saint Louis, MS

Woman fatally shoots 2 officers before killing herself at motel in Mississippi

By Emily Mae Czachor
 4 days ago

Two police officers were shot and killed at a Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, early on Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed. The officers were responding to a call for a welfare check made to the Bay St. Louis Police Department from the motel, which is located along a stretch of interstate Highway 90 that runs through the Gulf Coast city, officials said.

The slain officers were identified as Branden Estorffe, 23, and Steven Robin, 34, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety confirmed in a statement.

The officers arrived at the Motel 6 before 4:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday, the department said. The officers then encountered a subject, identified as 43-year-old Amy Anderson, who was sitting in a parked vehicle with a female minor.

The officers interacted with Anderson for nearly 30 minutes and the state Department of Child Protection Services was called, according to the DPS statement. From inside the vehicle, Anderson shot both officers before killing herself, according to the department. Robin died at the scene while Estorffe succumbed to injuries later on Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation "is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence," the department said, adding later that additional details will be made public when the investigation has been completed.

Once the investigation is complete, agents at the state bureau will turn over their findings to the state's attorney general's office, the department noted.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves addressed the shooting in a message shared to Twitter .

"Early this morning two Bay St. Louis Police officers were tragically shot and killed in the line of duty," he wrote in part, adding, "I am heartbroken by this terrible loss of two brave law enforcement officers. I am praying for their family, friends, their fellow officers, and the entire Bay St. Louis community. Every single day across Mississippi, our law enforcement members place their lives on the line in constant and repeated acts of selfless sacrifice for their community."

Alex Sundby contributed reporting.

Stephanie Hall
3d ago

That's cold-blooded😔.My deepest condolences to families of the two OFFICERS tragically murdered..Praying for all doing these hard times.🕊🙏🏿.

Tsmall Melton
3d ago

Mental health is very important and it's at an all time high ❤️🙏🏾❤️ for the Officer's family and their Police family also just so very Sad😢May they RIP 🌹🌹

Dr. Christine Green
3d ago

🙏🙏🙏🙏 for the families of the officers and the families of the woman who killed them and herself. In times like these, we need Jesus. Such a sad story. I thank God for all of our officers nationwide. 🙏🙏🙏

WWL-AMFM

Two shot on South Claiborne

New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting on South Claiborne Avenue near the intersection of Jackson Avenue. Officers initially responded to reports of a man shot in the head at the scene around 1am.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
People

Woman Who Killed 2 Miss. Police Officers Was Veterinarian; Cops Talked to Her for 30 Minutes Before Shooting

Bay St. Louis Police Department Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe were killed responding to a welfare check The officers were called to a Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis, Miss., for a welfare check on Wednesday. There, at about 4:30 p.m., they encountered 43-year-old Amy Anderson, a veterinarian, parked in front of the motel on HWY 90, along with her eight-year-old daughter. The two officers — Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe — spoke to Anderson for about 30 minutes before contacting Child Protective Services. "She had a motel room there, and...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WDSU

15-year-old shot and killed while driving on Interstate 10

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed on Wednesday at Interstate 10 west at Saint Bernard Avenue. According to officials, Travis Campbell, 15, was shot and killed while driving on I-10 West around 2:54 p.m. It...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest

FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!”
LOUISIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Missing Arkansas Teen Found in Closet of Man She Met Online

A teenage girl in Arkansas who had been missing since early November was found inside the closet of a Wichita, Kansas home on Wednesday, authorities said. Police arrested 35-year-old David Roark, who also has a warrant for his arrest in Kentucky, outside his home on suspicion of kidnapping, abuse of a child, and criminal restraint. Investigators said Roark met the 14-year-old girl online, with her parents telling local station KARK that she got in the car with a man and left their home. The two had been spotted in a convenience store in Arkansas after he allegedly kidnapped her, before leaving in a car driven by a woman, according to the White County Sheriff's Office. Roark remains in jail on a $1.5 million bond.Read it at KAKE
WICHITA, KS
WLOX

Gun found in student’s backpack at Pascagoula school

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County school district is assuring parents that all students are safe after a gun was brought to school on Wednesday. According to a release from the Pascagoula-Gautier School District, a handgun was found in a student’s backpack at Colmer Middle School. The school...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Damage from possible tornadoes in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. Pictures showed the damage from the possible tornadoes across Mississippi. If you have damage from the severe weather, you can report it by using the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s self-report tool. Click here to keep […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS LA

California man avoids prison after attack on tortoise in 2021

A Northern California man avoided prison time Friday after he drunkenly trespassed at a preschool last year and attacked a pet tortoise named Michelangelo, The San Jose Mercury News reported.The 42-year-old man was also linked to other break-ins at the East San Jose school, and stole thousands of dollars of items in the days before and after the attack on Michelangelo, a decades-old African sulcata, in January 2021.The school's owner discovered Michelangelo bleeding last year after the attack, impaled in the shell with 6-inch (15-centimeter) shards from a wooden garden gate post. The man had also shoved a rake handle between...
SAN JOSE, CA
fox8live.com

Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the homeowner opened fire. The New Orleans Police Department says the shooting happened around 8:18 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 13 in the 2900 block of Mandeville Street, near the St. Roch area.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
