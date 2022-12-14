Read full article on original website
Area schools hopeful for increased funding from Legislature
As Minnesota’s legislature prepares to convene for its 2023 session with a massive budget surplus and one party in near total control of the agenda, local schools are hopeful they could potentially get a major budget boost. Due to a state funding formula which has not kept pace with...
Missouri suburban district copies rural four-day school week strategy to attract teachers
(The Center Square) – When the Independence School District board voted this week to become the first suburban district in the state to adopt a four-day week, it prompted numerous questions as the western Missouri district joined approximately 150 other schools in the practice. Rural Missouri school districts began...
10 years after Sandy Hook, gun control activists celebrate progress but push for more change
It has been 10 years since 26 kids and adults were gunned down at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. Megan O’Donnell Clements, a gun control activist and a survivor of the 2017 mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas, can't help but think about where those kids would be today had a gunman not entered their classroom on Dec. 14, 2012.
Illinois Farm Bureau urges bipartisanship on new farm bill
(The Center Square) – The farm bureau continues to ask for both sides of the political spectrum to work together for the sake of America’s agricultural livelihood. Agriculture has benefited from consistent support on both sides of the aisle, in Washington D.C. and at the Illinois statehouse. The Illinois Farm Bureau wants to keep it that way, Bureau President Richard Guebert Jr. told The Center Square.
‘Over-policed’ minority communities object to Illinois’ proposed gun ban penalties
(The Center Square) – Opposition to a proposed ban on semi-automatic guns and certain magazines in Illinois is coming from all sides, including minority communities opposed to penalty enhancements. House Bill 5855, introduced by state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, would prohibit the future sale of around 100 semi-automatic guns...
Report: Georgia Job Tax Credit program generated minimal economic activity
(The Center Square) — Jobs created because of Georgia's Job Tax Credit program generated less economic activity than the cost of implementing the program, a new report found. According to "The Economic and Fiscal Impacts of Georgia's Job Tax Credit Program" report, prepared by Georgia State University's Fiscal Research...
How to help: Louisiana charities rally to aid tornado victims
BATON ROUGE - Numerous charitable groups joined with state and local agencies to help those who lost their homes and other property in this week's tornado outbreak across Louisiana. State leaders said the situation will not likely qualify for federal assistance, so relief is coming from other avenues. Organizations that...
Audit: Louisiana firefighters' pension system lost $247.4M last year
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Firefighters' Retirement System lost $247.4 million in fiscal year 2022, as the system added 91 retirees that increased benefit payouts by $6.2 million, according to a recent financial statement audit. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor published a financial statement audit for the Firefighters' Retirement...
Nonprofits, places of worship get grants for security enhancement, as local Congressmen introduce resolution condemning antisemitic public figures
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lawmakers across the country are concerned about a rise in antisemitic crimes. It comes as a swastika was found at a school in Glen Rock, north Jersey. Pennsylvania announced grants to keep places of worship safe. "The Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh really changed their perspective...
Holcomb touts record growth, wants even more
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb wanted to make sure to mention that Indiana saw more than $22 billion in new capital invested into Hoosiers businesses this year, he shared in a one-on-one interview on Wednesday. That was a new record, crushing the previous record set in 2021 when businesses...
Rep. Leon Howard promoted to House Ways & Means Committee
Representative Leon Howard, long-serving Chairman of the South Carolina House of Representatives House Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Committee (3M Committee), has been appointed to the Ways and Means Committee for the SC General Assembly’s 125th Session (2023-2024). Representative Howard is proud to have worked on legislation involving...
Flu, COVID, other viruses spread ahead of holidays, keeping pressure on La. hospitals
NEW ORLEANS - Public health officials are warning that despite some slight case declines, Louisiana remains in the thick of one of the nastiest respiratory illness seasons in recent years, with a swarm of influenza, COVID and other viruses afflicting the state ahead of holiday travel. Five of Louisiana’s nine...
Nebraska DMV launches new license plate, offers 52 specialty plates for 2023
Nebraskans will start off 2023 with a new state license plate design and 52 options for specialty plates. State Department of Motor Vehicles Director Rhonda Lahm said the new standard plates are already available for drivers whose vehicle registrations will expire in January. Though most of those plates will be distributed in January, she said a few "early birds" may have them already.
UGA peanut breeders have spent decades developing next best peanut variety for Georgia’s farmers
TIFTON — Whether they show up whole in a candy bar, are transformed into a sandwich spread or lend earthy notes to a spicy curry, peanuts are an important part of foodways in the U.S. and of cuisines from around the world. Georgia is the No. 1 peanut-producing state...
Louisiana Main Street awards more than $93,000 in Restoration Grants
BATON ROUGE, La. – Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s Division of Historic Preservation announced more than $93,000 in grant funding awarded through the Louisiana Main Street program to ten Main Street communities to revitalize historic commercial buildings. The Louisiana Main Street program is an economic development program with its foundation in historic preservation. The program offers two types of competitive state-funded, dollar-for-dollar matching Restoration Grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000. Grants are awarded annually for either interior or exterior rehabilitation for a historic commercial building.
No rate hike for WVSA customers in 2023; board member to retire
HANOVER TWP. — The Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority board approved a 2023 operating budget slightly higher than this year’s, but customers won’t see their sewage bills increase. The 16-member board on Tuesday unanimously adopted a sanitary sewer operating budget totaling $26,603,504, which Executive Director Jim Tomaine said...
State govt. approves $4.5 million investment in railroad lines
Harrisburg, Pa. — Four railroad freight projects have been approved for funding by the State Transportation Committee, totaling $4.5 million. The projects are located in Union, Bradford, and Lycoming Counties. Funding is being supplied through the state's Rail Transportation Assistance and Rail Freight Assistance programs. The majority of funding...
Hellertown positioned to end various Lower Saucon pacts
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Hellertown Borough Council advanced various bills to terminate existing agreements with Lower Saucon Township during a special meeting Monday night. The legislation included the authorization of three advertisements for bills. One bill would end the two municipalities' agreements to operate the Saucon Valley Compost Center. Another would...
