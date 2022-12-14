ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Area schools hopeful for increased funding from Legislature

As Minnesota’s legislature prepares to convene for its 2023 session with a massive budget surplus and one party in near total control of the agenda, local schools are hopeful they could potentially get a major budget boost. Due to a state funding formula which has not kept pace with...
MINNESOTA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

10 years after Sandy Hook, gun control activists celebrate progress but push for more change

It has been 10 years since 26 kids and adults were gunned down at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. Megan O’Donnell Clements, a gun control activist and a survivor of the 2017 mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas, can't help but think about where those kids would be today had a gunman not entered their classroom on Dec. 14, 2012.
NEWARK, DE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois Farm Bureau urges bipartisanship on new farm bill

(The Center Square) – The farm bureau continues to ask for both sides of the political spectrum to work together for the sake of America’s agricultural livelihood. Agriculture has benefited from consistent support on both sides of the aisle, in Washington D.C. and at the Illinois statehouse. The Illinois Farm Bureau wants to keep it that way, Bureau President Richard Guebert Jr. told The Center Square.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Report: Georgia Job Tax Credit program generated minimal economic activity

(The Center Square) — Jobs created because of Georgia's Job Tax Credit program generated less economic activity than the cost of implementing the program, a new report found. According to "The Economic and Fiscal Impacts of Georgia's Job Tax Credit Program" report, prepared by Georgia State University's Fiscal Research...
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

How to help: Louisiana charities rally to aid tornado victims

BATON ROUGE - Numerous charitable groups joined with state and local agencies to help those who lost their homes and other property in this week's tornado outbreak across Louisiana. State leaders said the situation will not likely qualify for federal assistance, so relief is coming from other avenues. Organizations that...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Audit: Louisiana firefighters' pension system lost $247.4M last year

(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Firefighters' Retirement System lost $247.4 million in fiscal year 2022, as the system added 91 retirees that increased benefit payouts by $6.2 million, according to a recent financial statement audit. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor published a financial statement audit for the Firefighters' Retirement...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nonprofits, places of worship get grants for security enhancement, as local Congressmen introduce resolution condemning antisemitic public figures

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lawmakers across the country are concerned about a rise in antisemitic crimes. It comes as a swastika was found at a school in Glen Rock, north Jersey. Pennsylvania announced grants to keep places of worship safe. "The Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh really changed their perspective...
ALLENTOWN, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Holcomb touts record growth, wants even more

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb wanted to make sure to mention that Indiana saw more than $22 billion in new capital invested into Hoosiers businesses this year, he shared in a one-on-one interview on Wednesday. That was a new record, crushing the previous record set in 2021 when businesses...
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Rep. Leon Howard promoted to House Ways & Means Committee

Representative Leon Howard, long-serving Chairman of the South Carolina House of Representatives House Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Committee (3M Committee), has been appointed to the Ways and Means Committee for the SC General Assembly’s 125th Session (2023-2024). Representative Howard is proud to have worked on legislation involving...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska DMV launches new license plate, offers 52 specialty plates for 2023

Nebraskans will start off 2023 with a new state license plate design and 52 options for specialty plates. State Department of Motor Vehicles Director Rhonda Lahm said the new standard plates are already available for drivers whose vehicle registrations will expire in January. Though most of those plates will be distributed in January, she said a few "early birds" may have them already.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Louisiana Main Street awards more than $93,000 in Restoration Grants

BATON ROUGE, La. – Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s Division of Historic Preservation announced more than $93,000 in grant funding awarded through the Louisiana Main Street program to ten Main Street communities to revitalize historic commercial buildings. The Louisiana Main Street program is an economic development program with its foundation in historic preservation. The program offers two types of competitive state-funded, dollar-for-dollar matching Restoration Grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000. Grants are awarded annually for either interior or exterior rehabilitation for a historic commercial building.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

No rate hike for WVSA customers in 2023; board member to retire

HANOVER TWP. — The Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority board approved a 2023 operating budget slightly higher than this year’s, but customers won’t see their sewage bills increase. The 16-member board on Tuesday unanimously adopted a sanitary sewer operating budget totaling $26,603,504, which Executive Director Jim Tomaine said...
SWOYERSVILLE, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

State govt. approves $4.5 million investment in railroad lines

Harrisburg, Pa. — Four railroad freight projects have been approved for funding by the State Transportation Committee, totaling $4.5 million. The projects are located in Union, Bradford, and Lycoming Counties. Funding is being supplied through the state's Rail Transportation Assistance and Rail Freight Assistance programs. The majority of funding...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Hellertown positioned to end various Lower Saucon pacts

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Hellertown Borough Council advanced various bills to terminate existing agreements with Lower Saucon Township during a special meeting Monday night. The legislation included the authorization of three advertisements for bills. One bill would end the two municipalities' agreements to operate the Saucon Valley Compost Center. Another would...
HELLERTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy