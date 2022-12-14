Read full article on original website
Skinfix Names Former First Aid Beauty Exec Kerry Eagan CMO
Skinfix has appointed Kerry Eagan its chief marketing officer, who will help evolve the brand's marketing strategy and partnership with Sephora to accelerate growth globally. Eagan brings more than 20 years of prestige beauty experience to her role. She was most recently the chief marketing officer of First Aid Beauty,...
Avoid Deceptive Eco Claims by Helping FTC Shape the Green Guides
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is calling for public comment on its Green Guides for the use of environmental claims in marketing. The guidelines aim to help marketers avoid making claims that are unfair or deceptive under Section 5 of the FTC Act. Details for submitting can be found on the FTC website.
iNNBeauty Project Closes $12 Million Series B Funding
INNBeauty Project has closed a $12 million Series B investment led by consumer investor Alliance Consumer Growth (“ACG”) with participation from existing investors Strand Equity and Beechwood Capital. The funds will be allocated toward growing the brand and supporting its exposure in Sephora, with plans to expand distribution...
Beiersdorf AG Acquires Minority Stake in S-Biomedic
Beiersdorf AG has acquired a minority stake in S-Biomedic, a life-science company and frontrunner in the field of skin microbiome research. A purchase price has not been disclosed. S-Biomedic will continue to be managed as a stand-alone entity under Beiersdorf’s existing microbiome program and will complement the company’s own research...
Slate Brands' Insanely Clean Addresses Men's Dissatisfaction with Skin Care
Slate Brands, an incubator behind in-house and Gen Z influencer beauty and wellness brands, has launched in-house men's skin care brand Insanely Clean. Korea-manufactured Insanely Clean is streetwear-inspired and science-backed , per Slate. The brand's initial launches include the Day 'N' Nite Face Wash ($21) and Instant Moisturizing Mist ($23).
2022's Top Beauty Brands, Retailers and Sustainability Leaders: Cosmetify's Index
The Cosmetify Index has ranked the world's biggest beauty brands based on their social engagement and following, in addition to the most powerful beauty influencers, favorite sustainable brands and holy grail beauty products. The index weights Instagram followers, hashtags and engagement rate, as well as monthly organic traffic, to arrive...
