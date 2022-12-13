ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WNYC

Border Report from El Paso; Councilmember Joseph C. Borelli; New York Court of Appeals; Office Holiday Parties

With Title 42 expulsions at the southern border set to expire, an influx of migrants in search of asylum has arrived in El Paso. Uriel García, immigration reporter at The Texas Tribune, and Maria Sacchetti, reporter covering immigrant communities and Immigration and Customs Enforcement at The Washington Post, brings the latest from the western corner of Texas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYC

The Eye-Popping U.S. Military Budget; 51 Council Members in 52 Weeks; U.S. Outreach to African Leaders; Reasons to Love NJ

Last week, the House passed a military spending bill that topped $800 billion dollars. Fred Kaplan, Slate's War Stories columnist and the author of many books, including The Bomb: Presidents, Generals, and the Secret History of Nuclear War (Simon & Schuster, 2020), talks about the massive budget, and why very few in politics or media seem to raise an eyebrow at the size of the military budget.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYC

Have We Been Learning to Read Incorrectly?

For years, the literacy methodology of Lucy Calkins has dominated elementary school education. But has her approach actually set American children back? We speak with Emily Hanford, host of the APM Reports podcast Sold a Story, which investigates how American schools have persisted in using reading methods debunked by scientists long ago. Plus, we take calls from parents and educators on the subject.
PALISADES PARK, NJ

Comments / 0

