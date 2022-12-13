Last week, the House passed a military spending bill that topped $800 billion dollars. Fred Kaplan, Slate's War Stories columnist and the author of many books, including The Bomb: Presidents, Generals, and the Secret History of Nuclear War (Simon & Schuster, 2020), talks about the massive budget, and why very few in politics or media seem to raise an eyebrow at the size of the military budget.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO