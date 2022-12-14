Ellen Degeneres DJ, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Dead At 40

Photo: Getty Images

Stephen "tWitch" Boss , dancer and Ellen Degeneres ' longtime DJ, has died from an apparent suicide, per TMZ . He was 40.

According to TMZ, tWitch's wife, Allison Holker , rushed to a Los Angeles Police Department station, telling law enforcement officials that her husband had left home without his car, which she said was unusual for Ellen star. Shortly after Holker frantically entered the station, police responded to reports of a shooting at an L.A. hotel and found tWitch dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The dancer broke into the industry in 2008, when he was a runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance .

In 2014, tWitch began DJing on Ellen's show. He became an executive producer of Ellen in 2020, staying with the show until its end in 2022.

Holker and tWitch hosted Disney's Fairytale Weddings on Disney+. The pair tied the knot in 2013, just celebrating their 9-year wedding anniversary on Saturday (December 10).

He leaves behind his wife and three children.

Rest in peace, tWitch.

If you or someone you know need mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.