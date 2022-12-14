A statewide 10-cent bag fee, aimed at reducing single-use plastics but which also includes recycled paper, goes into effect on New Year’s Day. “Nearly 20 Colorado communities already have some sort of ban or fee on single-use bags, and others have been preparing for the implementation of HB21-1162 to reduce single-use bags in their communities,” according to an Eco-Cycle news release. Eco-Cycle is a Boulder-based non-profit and zero-waste organization.

COLORADO STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO