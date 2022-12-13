Read full article on original website
Related
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Basketball Transfer Jose Perez’s Waiver Denied by the NCAA
West Virginia transfer guard Jose Perez’s waiver has been denied by the NCAA, as first reported by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. WV Sports Now has learned that WVU’s basketball program will immediately appeal the decision from the NCAA. As of right now, Perez will be eligible to...
Source: NCAA makes a ruling on Jose Perez - and not a good one
The NCAA has made a decision on the waiver for West Virginia wing Jose Perez. According to CBSSports' Jon Rothstein, Perez's waiver has been denied, but they have agreed to give him an additional year of eligibility. "West Virginia plans to appeal for mid-year eligibility this season," per Rothstein. Perez...
wvsportsnow.com
Farrell Files: Is a Difference Maker Coming to West Virginia Football?
What’s going on with WVU recruiting and in the portal? Here’s my latest Farrell Files for West Virginia. LB Amari Gainer is on campus and the staff hopes to close down the FSU transfer if they can. Gainer also likes Cincinnati, as well as Colorado and North Carolina, but it seems the Bearcats are the worry here if he leaves uncommitted. Gainer was injured much of this season but has experience and is a great, and I mean great, lockerroom leader. The hope is to plug him into the defense and have him help keep everyone on defense on the same page in a must year for Neal Brown.
Wheeling Park’s Hawkins Transferring To IMG Academy
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – One of Wheeling Park’s top athlete’s Jerrae Hawkins announced via twitter Thursday night he is transferring to IMG Academy in Florida for Football and Track. Hawkins is the defending triple-A state champion in the 100 and 200 meter runs. This season on the football field, he had 1173 yards receiving and 14 […]
wvsportsnow.com
WVU G Jose Perez Still Awaiting Decision from NCAA on Eligibility
West Virginia transfer guard Jose Perez is still waiting on his eligibility waiver, that needs to be approved by the NCAA to play. Perez committed to WVU in late October after his head coach Steve Masiello was dismissed at Manhattan. Perez has been vocal the last couple days on social...
voiceofmotown.com
Former State Player of the Year Visits West Virginia
West Virginia native J.J. Roberts is in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Following a three-year stint with Wake Forest that saw the talented cornerback tally 44 tackles and one interception, he decided it was in his best interest to look elsewhere to finish his collegiate career. Earlier this evening, Roberts shared...
voiceofmotown.com
The Perfect Replacement for Graham Harrell
Morgantown, West Virginia – As reported last night, Graham Harrell is expected to leave West Virginia University to accept the same position as the offensive coordinator at Purdue. Harrell, 37, spent spent one year as West Virginia’s offensive coordinator, after three years in the same role at USC.
Who Could Be West Virginia's Next Offensive Coordinator?
Graham Harrell is set to leave West Virginia to become the next offensive coordinator at Purdue under new head coach, Ryan Walters. Harrell spent just one season in Morgantown where the offense finished 60th in the nation in total yards per game (399.1) and 53rd in scoring (30.6 ppg). So,...
skisoutheast.com
Another Ski Resort Opens this Weekend in WV
Another West Virginia ski resort will be opening this weekend for the 2022/2023 season, as Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County officially begins providing skiing and snowboarding, on Saturday, December 17, while Winterplace Ski Resort in Raleigh County will be offering seven days a week on slope operations, beginning Friday, December 16.
weelunk.com
The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll
You might recall pepperoni roll day at school. It was the one time everyone ate hot lunch because the pepperoni rolls were too good to pass up. Or, maybe you sold pepperoni rolls as a fundraiser for a sports team or the high school band. Maybe your family even handmade pepperoni rolls to eat at home.
wvpublic.org
Fairmont Becomes The 18th City In W.Va. To Pass A Fairness Law
Fairmont joins 17 other cities statewide to have passed a Fairness Law. The vote on Monday was 7-2. Monongah, also in Marion County, enacted its ordinance in September. Bolivar, in Jefferson County, enacted one in April. Keyser and South Charleston enacted theirs last year. The laws protect LGBTQ people from...
Bid awarded for North Central West Virginia Airport terminal, new details released
Airport director Rick Rock gave us an update on what to expect at the new terminal at North Central West Virginia Airport.
WDTV
Rain and ice this morning, cloudy, cool weekend!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain will push through the lowlands, and freezing rain will lift through the mountains, this morning and afternoon. As for what happens after the precipitation leaves, and what the weekend will be like, find out in the video above!. A cold front is lifting into West...
Metro News
Eastern Panhandle braces for ice storm
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s eastern panhandle is expected to get the first real shot of winter of the season in the next 24 to 48 hours. The National Weather Service forecast an ice storm tonight which should stretch all the way to Friday morning. “Areas around Snowshoe...
WTAP
Woman sentenced in Pleasants County fatal crash
ST MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Sistersville woman has been sentenced for causing a fatal crash in Pleasants County. According to court records, Cana E. Turner was charged with driving under the influence causing death and leaving the scene of a crash causing death. On September 17, 2021, she crashed her SUV, killing her passenger Abigail Hause.
WDTV
Truck on its side impacts traffic on I-68
HAZLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - A single-truck accident on I-68 has one lane shut down westbound. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. at mile marker 29 westbound on I-68 in Hazelton, according to the Preston County 911 Center. The truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident. One lane...
UPDATE: School cancelled for Harmon School, 2 Hour Delay to remain in effect for all other Randolph County Schools
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Randolph County students will see a late arrival for Thursday’s regular school day. Per a Wednesday night announcement from Randolph County Schools, the county’s schools system will operate on a 2 Hour Delay schedule on Thursday. The announcement comes ahead of anticipated...
connect-bridgeport.com
Work Begins, Completion Date Listed on Kroger Site in Clarksburg as Stage Set for O'Reilly Auto Parts
For those who have believed work on the old Kroger on Pike Street in Clarksburg has begun, you would be correct. This week, an official building permit was issued to the business that will officially occupy a large portion of the now abandoned structure. A permit was issued to O’Reilly...
WDTV
Clarksburg man celebrates 100th birthday
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local businessman is celebrating a major milestone. Pete Kaites celebrated his 100th birthday Tuesday evening. Friends, family, and even the mayor stopped by to wish Kaites well at his birthday party at the Wonder Bar. Kaites, who for decades owned a high-end clothing store in...
New chain coffee shop opens in Morgantown area
With cold temperatures outside, sometimes you just feel the need to grab a nice warm cup of joe and stay inside. Now, you can do that at a new coffee store in Westover called The Coffee Tree Roasters.
Comments / 0