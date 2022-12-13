ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wvsportsnow.com

WVU Basketball Transfer Jose Perez’s Waiver Denied by the NCAA

West Virginia transfer guard Jose Perez’s waiver has been denied by the NCAA, as first reported by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. WV Sports Now has learned that WVU’s basketball program will immediately appeal the decision from the NCAA. As of right now, Perez will be eligible to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Farrell Files: Is a Difference Maker Coming to West Virginia Football?

What’s going on with WVU recruiting and in the portal? Here’s my latest Farrell Files for West Virginia. LB Amari Gainer is on campus and the staff hopes to close down the FSU transfer if they can. Gainer also likes Cincinnati, as well as Colorado and North Carolina, but it seems the Bearcats are the worry here if he leaves uncommitted. Gainer was injured much of this season but has experience and is a great, and I mean great, lockerroom leader. The hope is to plug him into the defense and have him help keep everyone on defense on the same page in a must year for Neal Brown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Park’s Hawkins Transferring To IMG Academy

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – One of Wheeling Park’s top athlete’s Jerrae Hawkins announced via twitter Thursday night he is transferring to IMG Academy in Florida for Football and Track. Hawkins is the defending triple-A state champion in the 100 and 200 meter runs. This season on the football field, he had 1173 yards receiving and 14 […]
WHEELING, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU G Jose Perez Still Awaiting Decision from NCAA on Eligibility

West Virginia transfer guard Jose Perez is still waiting on his eligibility waiver, that needs to be approved by the NCAA to play. Perez committed to WVU in late October after his head coach Steve Masiello was dismissed at Manhattan. Perez has been vocal the last couple days on social...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Former State Player of the Year Visits West Virginia

West Virginia native J.J. Roberts is in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Following a three-year stint with Wake Forest that saw the talented cornerback tally 44 tackles and one interception, he decided it was in his best interest to look elsewhere to finish his collegiate career. Earlier this evening, Roberts shared...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Perfect Replacement for Graham Harrell

Morgantown, West Virginia – As reported last night, Graham Harrell is expected to leave West Virginia University to accept the same position as the offensive coordinator at Purdue. Harrell, 37, spent spent one year as West Virginia’s offensive coordinator, after three years in the same role at USC.
MORGANTOWN, WV
skisoutheast.com

Another Ski Resort Opens this Weekend in WV

Another West Virginia ski resort will be opening this weekend for the 2022/2023 season, as Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County officially begins providing skiing and snowboarding, on Saturday, December 17, while Winterplace Ski Resort in Raleigh County will be offering seven days a week on slope operations, beginning Friday, December 16.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
weelunk.com

The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll

You might recall pepperoni roll day at school. It was the one time everyone ate hot lunch because the pepperoni rolls were too good to pass up. Or, maybe you sold pepperoni rolls as a fundraiser for a sports team or the high school band. Maybe your family even handmade pepperoni rolls to eat at home.
FAIRMONT, WV
wvpublic.org

Fairmont Becomes The 18th City In W.Va. To Pass A Fairness Law

Fairmont joins 17 other cities statewide to have passed a Fairness Law. The vote on Monday was 7-2. Monongah, also in Marion County, enacted its ordinance in September. Bolivar, in Jefferson County, enacted one in April. Keyser and South Charleston enacted theirs last year. The laws protect LGBTQ people from...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Rain and ice this morning, cloudy, cool weekend!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain will push through the lowlands, and freezing rain will lift through the mountains, this morning and afternoon. As for what happens after the precipitation leaves, and what the weekend will be like, find out in the video above!. A cold front is lifting into West...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Eastern Panhandle braces for ice storm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s eastern panhandle is expected to get the first real shot of winter of the season in the next 24 to 48 hours. The National Weather Service forecast an ice storm tonight which should stretch all the way to Friday morning. “Areas around Snowshoe...
SNOWSHOE, WV
WTAP

Woman sentenced in Pleasants County fatal crash

ST MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Sistersville woman has been sentenced for causing a fatal crash in Pleasants County. According to court records, Cana E. Turner was charged with driving under the influence causing death and leaving the scene of a crash causing death. On September 17, 2021, she crashed her SUV, killing her passenger Abigail Hause.
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Truck on its side impacts traffic on I-68

HAZLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - A single-truck accident on I-68 has one lane shut down westbound. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. at mile marker 29 westbound on I-68 in Hazelton, according to the Preston County 911 Center. The truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident. One lane...
HAZELTON, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg man celebrates 100th birthday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local businessman is celebrating a major milestone. Pete Kaites celebrated his 100th birthday Tuesday evening. Friends, family, and even the mayor stopped by to wish Kaites well at his birthday party at the Wonder Bar. Kaites, who for decades owned a high-end clothing store in...
CLARKSBURG, WV

