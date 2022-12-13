What’s going on with WVU recruiting and in the portal? Here’s my latest Farrell Files for West Virginia. LB Amari Gainer is on campus and the staff hopes to close down the FSU transfer if they can. Gainer also likes Cincinnati, as well as Colorado and North Carolina, but it seems the Bearcats are the worry here if he leaves uncommitted. Gainer was injured much of this season but has experience and is a great, and I mean great, lockerroom leader. The hope is to plug him into the defense and have him help keep everyone on defense on the same page in a must year for Neal Brown.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO