Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
50,000 People Die in Pennsylvania - GettysburgTy D.Gettysburg, PA
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-SeeMelissa FrostGettysburg, PA
muhsciderpress.com
Applemen Football Season Comes to an End
The Musselman football team flipped things around this year. Last year the team had its only season not going over .500 (having at least a 5-5 record) since Coach Thomas has been the head coach. At the start of the pre-season last December, Coach Thomas met with his players and...
wvsportsnow.com
Farrell Files: Is a Difference Maker Coming to West Virginia Football?
What’s going on with WVU recruiting and in the portal? Here’s my latest Farrell Files for West Virginia. LB Amari Gainer is on campus and the staff hopes to close down the FSU transfer if they can. Gainer also likes Cincinnati, as well as Colorado and North Carolina, but it seems the Bearcats are the worry here if he leaves uncommitted. Gainer was injured much of this season but has experience and is a great, and I mean great, lockerroom leader. The hope is to plug him into the defense and have him help keep everyone on defense on the same page in a must year for Neal Brown.
PIAA calls football championships successful at Cumberland Valley
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Following Cumberland Valley High School’s first-ever football championship weekend, the PIAA says the event was extremely successful. Across the six championship games, the PIAA sold 15,729 tickets to the football state championships at Cumberland Valley. The PIAA says there was an increase in attendance to the games, and paid attendance was […]
Fierce bout between top wrestlers highlights Central Dauphin’s rout of State College
Fans were treated to a battle between two of the top five wrestlers at 145 pounds in state at Class AAA.
voiceofmotown.com
The Perfect Replacement for Graham Harrell
Morgantown, West Virginia – As reported last night, Graham Harrell is expected to leave West Virginia University to accept the same position as the offensive coordinator at Purdue. Harrell, 37, spent spent one year as West Virginia’s offensive coordinator, after three years in the same role at USC.
WBOY
Huggins on Matthews: “He wants to be here”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There aren’t many players like Emmitt Matthews Jr. in the present era of college sports. Current transfer rules have allowed student-athletes to move from institution to institution relatively freely throughout their careers. Coaches, like Bob Huggins, have used this to their advantage as they bring in players on their second, third, or even fourth teams.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU G Jose Perez Still Awaiting Decision from NCAA on Eligibility
West Virginia transfer guard Jose Perez is still waiting on his eligibility waiver, that needs to be approved by the NCAA to play. Perez committed to WVU in late October after his head coach Steve Masiello was dismissed at Manhattan. Perez has been vocal the last couple days on social...
Who Could Be West Virginia's Next Offensive Coordinator?
Graham Harrell is set to leave West Virginia to become the next offensive coordinator at Purdue under new head coach, Ryan Walters. Harrell spent just one season in Morgantown where the offense finished 60th in the nation in total yards per game (399.1) and 53rd in scoring (30.6 ppg). So,...
voiceofmotown.com
Former State Player of the Year Visits West Virginia
West Virginia native J.J. Roberts is in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Following a three-year stint with Wake Forest that saw the talented cornerback tally 44 tackles and one interception, he decided it was in his best interest to look elsewhere to finish his collegiate career. Earlier this evening, Roberts shared...
WBOY
Hayhurst family makes major gift to WVU rifle
West Virginia University graduates and supporters, the Hayhurst family, have contributed a major gift of $1 million to the WVU rifle program. The donation will name the head rifle coaching position in perpetuity. Additionally, this gift will go to assist the rifle team’s greatest needs. “I would like to...
hhsbroadcaster.com
Saying goodbye to the most loved teacher at Hershey High School
Having a loved and unforgettable teacher who impacts your life through all four years of your high school career is hard to find. Richard Bittinger is one of the most loved teachers here at Hershey High School. Bittinger knew that he wanted to become a teacher because of one of...
West Virginia man facing charges after dispute leads to shooting
A Buckhannon man has been charged after allegedly shooting another man multiple times after a dispute with his neighbor.
echo-pilot.com
Greencastle couple share their journey with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome
Cindy and Shawn Burgener of Greencastle want to help others who share their pain and the people who love them. They have a rare bond with a rare disease that got a boost when, at her request, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf declared November Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Awareness Month and Nov. 7 as Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Day.
echo-pilot.com
Franklin County deed transfers: Nov. 6-12, 2022
CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Nov. 6-12, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Mark Reiff to Greenworth Land LLC, Gabrielle Lane, Greene Township, $55,000. Mark Reiff to Greenworth Land LLC, Whinstone Way, Greene Township, $55,000. Norman Coons to Barry Kepner Sr. ,...
WDTV
Truck on its side impacts traffic on I-68
HAZLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - A single-truck accident on I-68 has one lane shut down westbound. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. at mile marker 29 westbound on I-68 in Hazelton, according to the Preston County 911 Center. The truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident. One lane...
skisoutheast.com
Another Ski Resort Opens this Weekend in WV
Another West Virginia ski resort will be opening this weekend for the 2022/2023 season, as Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County officially begins providing skiing and snowboarding, on Saturday, December 17, while Winterplace Ski Resort in Raleigh County will be offering seven days a week on slope operations, beginning Friday, December 16.
wvpublic.org
Fairmont Becomes The 18th City In W.Va. To Pass A Fairness Law
Fairmont joins 17 other cities statewide to have passed a Fairness Law. The vote on Monday was 7-2. Monongah, also in Marion County, enacted its ordinance in September. Bolivar, in Jefferson County, enacted one in April. Keyser and South Charleston enacted theirs last year. The laws protect LGBTQ people from...
echo-pilot.com
Greencastle man claims Powerball prize from ticket sold in Hagerstown
A Greencastle man has claimed a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 that he purchased at a Hagerstown-area store earlier this month, according to the Maryland Lottery. Charles Mull told the lottery agency that he stopped at the Huyetts Crossroads Sheetz on Dec. 10 on his way home from his iron worker job in Washington, D.C., to buy a Powerball ticket for that night's drawing, according to a Maryland Lottery news release.
Longstanding Chick-fil-A Location Permanently Closing After 32 Years
The closure is said to have come as a surprise to local residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WBOY.com, OxfordEagle.com, and WFMZ.com.
WTAP
Woman sentenced in Pleasants County fatal crash
ST MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Sisterville woman has been sentenced for causing a fatal crash in Pleasants County. According to court records, Cana E. Turner was charged with driving under the influence causing death and leaving the scene of a crash causing death. On September 17, 2021, she crashed her SUV, killing her passenger Abigail Hause.
