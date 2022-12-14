Read full article on original website
Bird lacked runway for flight, requiring rescue in Colorado
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescued a water-faring bird for a reason most would overlook – it didn't have enough water for a proper take-off. According to officials, loons need a water runway of 30 yards to a quarter-mile to gain enough speed to go airborne. This can pose a problem when loons land in areas where this isn't possible, leaving them unable to run across the water while flapping and stranded – especially a concern when the spot they've landed is a wet road or parking lot mistaken for a body of water.
World's largest 'snow fort' on top of mountain at Colorado ski resort
Looking to check out a unique attraction on Colorado's slopes this winter? Keystone Resort is bringing back their mountaintop snow fort billed as the 'world's largest' structure of its type. Located on top of Dercum Mountain above 11,000 feet, the Snow Fort spans 10,000 square feet, featuring tunnels, ice caves,...
Summit Daily News
Vail drops rope on Back Bowls as resort rings in 60th anniversary
VAIL — Vail Mountain rang in its 60th anniversary on Thursday by dropping the rope on the Back Bowls, opening portions of Sun Up, Tea Cup, and China bowls. Vail Mountain, which first opened on Dec. 15, 1962, recorded 18 inches of new snow in this week’s storm cycle as of Thursday morning, and more continued to fall throughout the ski day.
Summit Daily News
Summit County public health director Amy Wineland recognized for her work during COVID-19 pandemic
Summit County Director of Public Health Amy Wineland received the Breckenridge Community Leadership Award during a Breckenridge Town Council meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13. Wineland was recognized for her work during the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Amy really stepped up and took the lead and I think really...
Crested Butte News
Gunnison area chosen as major wolf reintroduction site for CO
The Gunnison area along Highway 50 between Monarch Pass and Montrose has been chosen by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to be one of two primary areas in which wolves will be reintroduced to Colorado over the next several years. A public hearing on the draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan will be held in Gunnison on January 25. The Gunnison Stockgrowers Association said this week they do not have an official comment on the draft plan but will be meeting in early January and expect to take a position before the hearing.
Summit Daily News
Easier access to advanced radiology services provides extra benefits to VSON patients, locals, and visitors
Anyone who’s experienced a sudden orthopaedic injury knows the additional anxiety that comes along with trying to arrange diagnostic tests – which can sometimes require waits, multiple appointments or even out-of-town travel to complete. Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery has made an extra effort to offer a full range...
This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland
It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
Summit Daily News
UPDATE: Vandalism temporarily shuts down Dillon post office services, putting 24/7 access in jeopardy, but officials plan to reopen Saturday
Editor’s note: This story has been updated Friday, Dec. 16, at 6:36 p.m. to include new information provided by the U.S. Postal Service. The Dillon Post Office closed retail services Friday morning, including package pickup, due to significant damage to the location’s lobby, according to a spokesperson for the United States Postal Service.
Summit Daily News
Obituary: Roseann Haussman
Roseann Haussman of Frisco, Colorado passed away on December 13, 2022. She was born on September 30, 1937 to Madeline Humphrey Tillett and Richard Michael Tillett in Peru, Indiana. Roseann lived a full and joyous life with her love Robert Haussman. They married on April 23, 1960 in Gary, Indiana.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Drugs confiscated, students cited at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale
Carbondale police confiscated what turned out to be cocaine and a group of students were issued summonses to court following an incident at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale Wednesday morning. Police said that, at approximately 10 a.m., RFHS Principal Megan Baiardo called to report suspicious activity in the parking...
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Backstage Theatre tells ‘A Christmas Story’ in a familiar — yet new — light
An important wintertime lesson is to not lick metal poles in freezing weather. Ralphie Parker and friends learned that the hard way in the iconic 1983 movie “A Christmas Story.” The film is an adaptation of Jean Shepherd’s anecdotes from “In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash,” and the stage adaptation is currently underway once again at the Breckenridge Theater.
Summit Daily News
Obituary: In loving memory of Mark (Marcus) Anesti
Lord give rest to the soul of your servant Mark. Brother to all of you in Breckenridge. As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible. Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Summit Daily News
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Dec. 18
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Beau, 12 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male. Boise, 5 years, domestic longhair,...
Summit Daily News
Summit swim and dive team gets first victory of the season in Gunnison
The Summit High School swim and dive team won its first swim meet of the season on Saturday, Dec. 10, scoring a combined 61 points to win the Gunnison Cowboy Invite. The Tigers were led by powerful relay teams as well as individual swimmers and divers. Summit placed second in...
Summit Daily News
Vail Yeti spoil Breckenridge Vipers’ hockey home opener in front of standing-room-only crowd
There is no greater opponent for the Breckenridge Vipers’ home opener than its rivals from the east — the Vail Yeti. In front of a standing-room-only crowd, the Vipers hosted the Yeti at Stephen C. West Ice Arena for the team’s first game on Friday, Dec. 16.
