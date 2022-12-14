ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Bird lacked runway for flight, requiring rescue in Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescued a water-faring bird for a reason most would overlook – it didn't have enough water for a proper take-off. According to officials, loons need a water runway of 30 yards to a quarter-mile to gain enough speed to go airborne. This can pose a problem when loons land in areas where this isn't possible, leaving them unable to run across the water while flapping and stranded – especially a concern when the spot they've landed is a wet road or parking lot mistaken for a body of water.
Vail drops rope on Back Bowls as resort rings in 60th anniversary

VAIL — Vail Mountain rang in its 60th anniversary on Thursday by dropping the rope on the Back Bowls, opening portions of Sun Up, Tea Cup, and China bowls. Vail Mountain, which first opened on Dec. 15, 1962, recorded 18 inches of new snow in this week’s storm cycle as of Thursday morning, and more continued to fall throughout the ski day.
Gunnison area chosen as major wolf reintroduction site for CO

The Gunnison area along Highway 50 between Monarch Pass and Montrose has been chosen by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to be one of two primary areas in which wolves will be reintroduced to Colorado over the next several years. A public hearing on the draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan will be held in Gunnison on January 25. The Gunnison Stockgrowers Association said this week they do not have an official comment on the draft plan but will be meeting in early January and expect to take a position before the hearing.
This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland

It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
UPDATE: Vandalism temporarily shuts down Dillon post office services, putting 24/7 access in jeopardy, but officials plan to reopen Saturday

Editor’s note: This story has been updated Friday, Dec. 16, at 6:36 p.m. to include new information provided by the U.S. Postal Service. The Dillon Post Office closed retail services Friday morning, including package pickup, due to significant damage to the location’s lobby, according to a spokesperson for the United States Postal Service.
Obituary: Roseann Haussman

Roseann Haussman of Frisco, Colorado passed away on December 13, 2022. She was born on September 30, 1937 to Madeline Humphrey Tillett and Richard Michael Tillett in Peru, Indiana. Roseann lived a full and joyous life with her love Robert Haussman. They married on April 23, 1960 in Gary, Indiana.
Drugs confiscated, students cited at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale

Carbondale police confiscated what turned out to be cocaine and a group of students were issued summonses to court following an incident at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale Wednesday morning. Police said that, at approximately 10 a.m., RFHS Principal Megan Baiardo called to report suspicious activity in the parking...
Breckenridge Backstage Theatre tells ‘A Christmas Story’ in a familiar — yet new — light

An important wintertime lesson is to not lick metal poles in freezing weather. Ralphie Parker and friends learned that the hard way in the iconic 1983 movie “A Christmas Story.” The film is an adaptation of Jean Shepherd’s anecdotes from “In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash,” and the stage adaptation is currently underway once again at the Breckenridge Theater.
Obituary: In loving memory of Mark (Marcus) Anesti

Lord give rest to the soul of your servant Mark. Brother to all of you in Breckenridge. As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible. Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Dec. 18

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Beau, 12 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male. Boise, 5 years, domestic longhair,...
