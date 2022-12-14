ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail drops rope on Back Bowls as resort rings in 60th anniversary

VAIL — Vail Mountain rang in its 60th anniversary on Thursday by dropping the rope on the Back Bowls, opening portions of Sun Up, Tea Cup, and China bowls. Vail Mountain, which first opened on Dec. 15, 1962, recorded 18 inches of new snow in this week’s storm cycle as of Thursday morning, and more continued to fall throughout the ski day.
I-70 at Vail Pass reopens as snow piles up in Eagle County

I-70 at Vail Pass closed eastbound and westbound at 10 a.m. Thursday for avalanche mitigation, according to an EC Alert sent at approximately 8:34 a.m. The road has now reopened. Snowy conditions are expected to continue throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, with a...
3 New Spots in Vail, Colorado to Visit this Winter

Attention, ski bums: Vail is celebrating its 60th anniversary with new and improved experiences for guests including Vintage Vail, a gateway town dedicated to give newcomers, locals and regular skiers a nostalgic yet modernized trip. The Lodge at Vail’s on-site restaurant was recently renovated. The remodeled bar, buffet bar and...
Gunnison area chosen as major wolf reintroduction site for CO

The Gunnison area along Highway 50 between Monarch Pass and Montrose has been chosen by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to be one of two primary areas in which wolves will be reintroduced to Colorado over the next several years. A public hearing on the draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan will be held in Gunnison on January 25. The Gunnison Stockgrowers Association said this week they do not have an official comment on the draft plan but will be meeting in early January and expect to take a position before the hearing.
I-70 Vail Pass closed until further notice; expect delays

Interstate 70 at Vail Pass was scheduled to close for winter maintenance at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, so drivers should expect delays in the area during that time. According to CDOT, the closure was in place between Exit 180 (East Vail) and Exit 190 (Vail Pass).Drivers can stay updated about closures throughout the state by visiting Cotrip.org.  CORRECTION: An update to the article showed the closure had been lifted, but CDOT confirmed the winter maintenance closure that began at 10 a.m. on Tuesday remained in place as of 11:45 a.m.
Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Will Require a Fee Starting January 1, 2023

Starting on January 1, 2023, the Town of Frisco will implement a fee of $.25 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for the use of Town owned electric vehicle charging stations. Since 2019, the Town of Frisco has installed a total of five dual-port charging stations, including two newly installed charging stations at 3rd Avenue and Granite Street, which have been open to the public since early December.
10 investigated causes of Colorado wildfire that killed 2, destroyed 1,000-plus buildings

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office has released another update on their investigation into the Marshall Fire, which killed two people and destroyed 1,084 buildings, causing widespread damage and creating an apocalyptic scene after rapid spread on a windy day. Resulting in more than $500 million in damages and destroying huge portions of towns Superior and Louisville, the cause of the fire remains unknown nearly a year later.
Structure fire in the Town of Lyons

Boulder County, Colo. - At approximately 11:00 a.m., the Boulder County Communication Center received several 911 phone calls regarding a structure fire in the 400 block of Main Street in the Town of Lyons. The building houses several businesses and offices. Smoke and flames were visible upon arrival by first responders.
SkatesGiving fundraiser brings in $41,000 to help fund Summit Youth Hockey’s free mite program

Every year Summit’s unique Thanksgiving tradition, SkatesGiving, raises money for Summit Youth Hockey’s free mite program. Summit Youth Hockey’s free mite program is for kids 8 years old and under who are playing their first season of hockey. The program offers families an inexpensive introduction to the sport and allows kids to get a feel for it before deciding to fully commit to the often expensive sport.
Obituary: Roseann Haussman

Roseann Haussman of Frisco, Colorado passed away on December 13, 2022. She was born on September 30, 1937 to Madeline Humphrey Tillett and Richard Michael Tillett in Peru, Indiana. Roseann lived a full and joyous life with her love Robert Haussman. They married on April 23, 1960 in Gary, Indiana.
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Dec. 18

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Beau, 12 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male. Boise, 5 years, domestic longhair,...
Developer asks APCHA to investigate hearing officer’s residential compliance

The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority Board discussed future transparency improvements at its Wednesday meeting following public comments by a local developer who alleged that APCHA hearing officer Mick Ireland was out of compliance with the organization’s regulations. Developer Peter Fornell addressed board members to ask them to respond to...
UPDATE: Vandalism temporarily shuts down Dillon post office services, putting 24/7 access in jeopardy, but officials plan to reopen Saturday

Editor’s note: This story has been updated Friday, Dec. 16, at 6:36 p.m. to include new information provided by the U.S. Postal Service. The Dillon Post Office closed retail services Friday morning, including package pickup, due to significant damage to the location’s lobby, according to a spokesperson for the United States Postal Service.
