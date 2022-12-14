Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
This week in history Dec. 16, 1922: Serious weather, disease impact life in Breckenridge
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Dec. 16, 1922. One of the worst snowstorms in many years hit Breckenridge this week, starting Tuesday and showing little signs of abetment this morning. No official measurement is taken of the snowfall, but several estimates say that the actual amount will exceed 4 feet.
Summit Daily News
Vail drops rope on Back Bowls as resort rings in 60th anniversary
VAIL — Vail Mountain rang in its 60th anniversary on Thursday by dropping the rope on the Back Bowls, opening portions of Sun Up, Tea Cup, and China bowls. Vail Mountain, which first opened on Dec. 15, 1962, recorded 18 inches of new snow in this week’s storm cycle as of Thursday morning, and more continued to fall throughout the ski day.
I-70 at Vail Pass reopens as snow piles up in Eagle County
I-70 at Vail Pass closed eastbound and westbound at 10 a.m. Thursday for avalanche mitigation, according to an EC Alert sent at approximately 8:34 a.m. The road has now reopened. Snowy conditions are expected to continue throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, with a...
World's largest 'snow fort' on top of mountain at Colorado ski resort
Looking to check out a unique attraction on Colorado's slopes this winter? Keystone Resort is bringing back their mountaintop snow fort billed as the 'world's largest' structure of its type. Located on top of Dercum Mountain above 11,000 feet, the Snow Fort spans 10,000 square feet, featuring tunnels, ice caves,...
Colorado reservoir records third most successful year of kokanee salmon spawning
Wolford Reservoir, near Kremmling, has recorded its third most successful year of kokanee salmon spawning ever, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). CPW crews began spawning protocols on October 17, this year. “We weren’t sure what this year's egg take would look like at Wolford,” said CPW aquatic biologist...
phoenixmag.com
3 New Spots in Vail, Colorado to Visit this Winter
Attention, ski bums: Vail is celebrating its 60th anniversary with new and improved experiences for guests including Vintage Vail, a gateway town dedicated to give newcomers, locals and regular skiers a nostalgic yet modernized trip. The Lodge at Vail’s on-site restaurant was recently renovated. The remodeled bar, buffet bar and...
Crested Butte News
Gunnison area chosen as major wolf reintroduction site for CO
The Gunnison area along Highway 50 between Monarch Pass and Montrose has been chosen by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to be one of two primary areas in which wolves will be reintroduced to Colorado over the next several years. A public hearing on the draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan will be held in Gunnison on January 25. The Gunnison Stockgrowers Association said this week they do not have an official comment on the draft plan but will be meeting in early January and expect to take a position before the hearing.
I-70 Vail Pass closed until further notice; expect delays
Interstate 70 at Vail Pass was scheduled to close for winter maintenance at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, so drivers should expect delays in the area during that time. According to CDOT, the closure was in place between Exit 180 (East Vail) and Exit 190 (Vail Pass).Drivers can stay updated about closures throughout the state by visiting Cotrip.org. CORRECTION: An update to the article showed the closure had been lifted, but CDOT confirmed the winter maintenance closure that began at 10 a.m. on Tuesday remained in place as of 11:45 a.m.
Summit Daily News
Anniversary of Marshall fire looms over announcement of more federal money to fight wildfires
BOULDER — With the Rocky Mountains in the background — and the anniversary of the record-setting destruction from the Marshall fire looming over the event — the No. 2 official with the U.S. Department of Interior announced Tuesday a national $228 million program to fight and recover from wildfires.
friscogov.com
Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Will Require a Fee Starting January 1, 2023
Starting on January 1, 2023, the Town of Frisco will implement a fee of $.25 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for the use of Town owned electric vehicle charging stations. Since 2019, the Town of Frisco has installed a total of five dual-port charging stations, including two newly installed charging stations at 3rd Avenue and Granite Street, which have been open to the public since early December.
10 investigated causes of Colorado wildfire that killed 2, destroyed 1,000-plus buildings
The Boulder County Sheriff's Office has released another update on their investigation into the Marshall Fire, which killed two people and destroyed 1,084 buildings, causing widespread damage and creating an apocalyptic scene after rapid spread on a windy day. Resulting in more than $500 million in damages and destroying huge portions of towns Superior and Louisville, the cause of the fire remains unknown nearly a year later.
Structure fire in the Town of Lyons
Boulder County, Colo. - At approximately 11:00 a.m., the Boulder County Communication Center received several 911 phone calls regarding a structure fire in the 400 block of Main Street in the Town of Lyons. The building houses several businesses and offices. Smoke and flames were visible upon arrival by first responders.
Summit Daily News
SkatesGiving fundraiser brings in $41,000 to help fund Summit Youth Hockey’s free mite program
Every year Summit’s unique Thanksgiving tradition, SkatesGiving, raises money for Summit Youth Hockey’s free mite program. Summit Youth Hockey’s free mite program is for kids 8 years old and under who are playing their first season of hockey. The program offers families an inexpensive introduction to the sport and allows kids to get a feel for it before deciding to fully commit to the often expensive sport.
Summit Daily News
Obituary: Roseann Haussman
Roseann Haussman of Frisco, Colorado passed away on December 13, 2022. She was born on September 30, 1937 to Madeline Humphrey Tillett and Richard Michael Tillett in Peru, Indiana. Roseann lived a full and joyous life with her love Robert Haussman. They married on April 23, 1960 in Gary, Indiana.
Summit Daily News
Summit County public health director Amy Wineland recognized for her work during COVID-19 pandemic
Summit County Director of Public Health Amy Wineland received the Breckenridge Community Leadership Award during a Breckenridge Town Council meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13. Wineland was recognized for her work during the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Amy really stepped up and took the lead and I think really...
Summit Daily News
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Dec. 18
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Beau, 12 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male. Boise, 5 years, domestic longhair,...
Boulder Clarion
Forty-five pounds of fentanyl mixture seized in Longmont shows more work to be done
Hidden in a pill or powder, only 2 milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose. That’s the weight of a typical mosquito. Nick Goldberger has 12 years of experience with the Boulder County Drug Task Force. In 2020, he started to see the consequences of more fentanyl entering the county.
Westword
Residents Call for Public Hearings on Proposed Warehouses in Jefferson County
The former location of a research and development site for the mining industry operated by Cyprus Amax Minerals in Jefferson County could become an industrial trucking and business park, which has nearby residents concerned and calling for the county to intervene. “These buildings have outlived their useful life and need...
Aspen Daily News
Developer asks APCHA to investigate hearing officer’s residential compliance
The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority Board discussed future transparency improvements at its Wednesday meeting following public comments by a local developer who alleged that APCHA hearing officer Mick Ireland was out of compliance with the organization’s regulations. Developer Peter Fornell addressed board members to ask them to respond to...
Summit Daily News
UPDATE: Vandalism temporarily shuts down Dillon post office services, putting 24/7 access in jeopardy, but officials plan to reopen Saturday
Editor’s note: This story has been updated Friday, Dec. 16, at 6:36 p.m. to include new information provided by the U.S. Postal Service. The Dillon Post Office closed retail services Friday morning, including package pickup, due to significant damage to the location’s lobby, according to a spokesperson for the United States Postal Service.
