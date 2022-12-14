Marian Vruggink, 89, of Zeeland, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Marian was born in Forest Grove to Paul and Catherine (Strick) Brouwer on October 1, 1933. She graduated from Zeeland High School and later married Norman Vruggink. Marian and Norm raised their children in Zeeland and were longtime members of First Reformed Church. Marian volunteered often at church, usually working in the kitchen. Marian enjoyed her work in the Zeeland Public Schools Foodservice, and she cooked there for 19 years prior to her retirement. Norman preceded her in death in 2012. Marian moved to Royal Park Place and loved her community there. She was immensely blessed during her time at Royal Park.

ZEELAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO