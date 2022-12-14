ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
927thevan.com

Marian Vruggink

Marian Vruggink, 89, of Zeeland, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Marian was born in Forest Grove to Paul and Catherine (Strick) Brouwer on October 1, 1933. She graduated from Zeeland High School and later married Norman Vruggink. Marian and Norm raised their children in Zeeland and were longtime members of First Reformed Church. Marian volunteered often at church, usually working in the kitchen. Marian enjoyed her work in the Zeeland Public Schools Foodservice, and she cooked there for 19 years prior to her retirement. Norman preceded her in death in 2012. Marian moved to Royal Park Place and loved her community there. She was immensely blessed during her time at Royal Park.
ZEELAND, MI
927thevan.com

Stolen Fire Truck Recovered; Suspect Arrested

WRIGHT TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 17, 2022) – On a snowy Saturday morning in northeast Ottawa County, a truly unusual occurrence took place. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong, deputies were dispatched just before 11 AM to the area of 16th Avenue near Garfield Street north of Marne, in the area of the Serenity Point Recovery treatment center, on a report of a person that was damaging property there, including pulling fire alarms. Members of the joint Wright-Tallmadge Fire Department also responded to reset those pulled fire alarms.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
927thevan.com

Two Persons Hospitalized After Crash with Rapid Bus on M-45

TALLMADGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 17, 2022) – A Friday evening crash between a sedan and a Rapid mass transit bus between Allendale and Standale landed a Walker couple on hospital beds overnight. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to...
WALKER, MI
927thevan.com

Suspect Arrested After Police Standoff at Grand Haven Area Motel

GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 16, 2022) – One of the most distressing calls for law enforcement is when the men and women in blue or brown are asked to attend to a domestic situation. On Friday evening south of Grand Haven, such a call came from Ottawa County Central Dispatch to sheriff’s deputies, but fortunately for all involved, there were no injuries and a suspect was taken into custody.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
927thevan.com

Tough Saturday for Hope Hoops; Lions Play Jets on Sunday

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 17, 2022) – Ty Lynas and Logan Willoughby each scored 17 points as Manchester downed the visiting Hope men on Saturday afternoon, 90-79. The Flying Dutchmen host North Central at DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland on Wednesday night, with broadcast time at 6:30 PM on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
HOLLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy