Buffalo, NY

OBJ Talks Contract with Cowboys; Bills 'Wait' to Sign?

By Mike Fisher
 3 days ago

Can there be Bills rewards with tossing the three-time Pro Bowler OBJ onto the field in the playoffs? Maybe. But including those of the Cowboys and Beckham, there may be other ideas.

Increasingly, in the eyes of NFL observers, Odell Beckham Jr. seems like a "prize free agent'' ... for the spring of 2023.

The Dallas Cowboys still have the idea of signing OBJ now, with the hope that he could contribute in the NFL Playoffs - and maybe with a contract offer that would secure his services in future years as well, especially as his "ticking time bomb'' knee is well in his past .

Indeed, it seems the Cowboys and Beckham's camp talked on Monday about the parameters of a contract in Dallas.playing anywhere this season becomes smaller.

Beckham has declared that he will be most ready to play in this postseason, but the Buffalo Bills and other prospective suitors really have no proof of that. OBJ obviously still has not signed with a team, and ESPN is now reporting that "several" NFL teams believe the 30-year-old receiver is now most likely to wait until the offseason to do his deal.

"Executives whose teams have done their homework on Beckham expect him to wait because, as one put it, 'he'll be the prize' of the free agent receiver class," ESPN writes. "Beckham isn't expected to be ready to play football until the playoffs, and joining a new team and offense for a playoff run comes with injury risk."

The Bills are of course acutely aware of all this, and just as the Cowboys just fortified their receivers room with the signing of veteran T.Y. Hilton, Buffalo has now added John Brown and Cole Beasley to the building .

Can there be team rewards with tossing the three-time Pro Bowler OBJ onto the field in the playoffs? Maybe. But OBJ's financial reward might only come when he proves his knee to be healthy ... making him a "prize'' next March.

