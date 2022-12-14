Pathology Consultants Of New Mexico COVID-19 Testing Resumes In Los Alamos Until Dec.16 – Then In White Rock

Read full article on original website
Related
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Del Norte Credit Union
On the job in Los Alamos are from left, Del Norte Credit Union (DNCU) Member Specialist Antonio Medina, Member Experience Consultant 1 Bri Melina and Member Experience Consultant 2 Nayeli Cuellar greeting customers Friday afternoon in the DNCU branch in White Rock. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Sidewalk Closure On Canyon At 39th Begins Tuesday Dec. 20
Weather permitting, Los Alamos County Traffic and Streets Division crews will be closing the sidewalk at the intersection of Canyon Road and 39th Street beginning Tuesday, Dec. 20. Pedestrian traffic will be detoured to the North side of Canyon Road at the intersection of Canyon Road and Diamond Drive. Crews...
ladailypost.com
DOE/NNSA: Comment Period Begins For Installation Of Storage Units At LANL Firing Range
The Department of Energy National Nuclear Security Administration’s (DOE/NNSA) Los Alamos Field Office has issued a Floodplain Assessment for the Technical Area 72 Outdoor Live Fire Range Storage Units Installation Project for a 15-day review and comment period commencing with publication of this notice. DOE/NNSA is proposing storage unit...
ladailypost.com
Scene Of Backyard Battle Over Bread Crumbs
Scene of a battle in a backyard on Barranca Mesa after putting out some bread crumbs today for the birds. An Abert’s squirrel found the crumbs and was chowing down when a raven arrived and wanted to eat some,. too. The squirrel wasn’t having any of that and sent...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Chamber Of Commerce Holiday Events
Dec. 17, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Support LAHS Band, Orchestra and Dance, with a screening of “A Christmas Story” followed by “White Christmas.” Live music and Santa Clause, cookies and hot cocoa for sale. Tickets can be purchased in advance $15 for adults, $10 kids under 18. sala.losalamos.com
ladailypost.com
Outgoing Councilors Sara Scott & David Izraelevitz Honored
Los Alamos County Councilors Sara Scott and David Izraelevitz completed their final meeting Tuesday night. To honor their work and service, council presented them with Nambe plaques. Scott served one 4-year term on council while Izraelevitz served two terms as well as a portion of another term left vacant by a former councilor. Photo by Anne Laurent/LAC.
ladailypost.com
Santa Fe Indian School Holiday Bazaar Dec. 17
From the Santa Fe Indian School Parent Advisory Council:. Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but the busy holiday shopping season is still very much underway, and the Santa Fe Indian School Parent Advisory Council’s (SFIS PAC) Holiday Bazaar is a perfect opportunity to find beautiful, one-of-a-kind gifts made by local artists.
ladailypost.com
Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard Awards Lease For Second Albuquerque Senior Affordable Housing Community
SANTA FE — New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia Richard announced Wednesday that the State Land Office is awarding a lease to Farolito Apartments LLLP to construct a new affordable housing community for Albuquerque’s seniors on state land near Eubank and Central. Sealed bid envelopes were...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Rotary Club To Commemorate 10th Anniversary Of LAHS Memorial Garden Tuesday Dec. 20, 2022
Members of the NJROTC present the colors during the Dec. 20, 2012 dedication of the LAHS Memorial Garden. The Rotary Club will commemorate its 10th anniversary with a special ceremony Dec. 20, 2022. Courtesy photo. A wreath left in honor of those students remembered at the LAHS Memorial Garden, which...
ladailypost.com
Festival Ballet Albuquerque & NHCC Present: Nutcracker In The Land Of Enchantment, Today Through Dec. 18
Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment will be performed Today, Dec. 16 through Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Albuquerque Journal Theatre. Courtesy/NHCC. Festival Ballet Albuquerque is partnering with the National Hispanic Cultural Center (NHCC) to present an original production, Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment, choreographed by Patricia Dickinson Wells.
ladailypost.com
Council Action Taken Dec. 13, 2022
Updates to Chapter 16 of the Los Alamos County Code, which addresses development, are about to be set in ink. During Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Los Alamos County Council, council approved 6-0, with Councilor Keith Lepsch not in attendance, the following:. To repeal and replace the text of...
ladailypost.com
Barranca & Chamisa Choirs Perform At Senior Center
Choirs from 4th, 5th and 6th grades at Barranca Mesa Elementary School delight attendees with Christmas songs and skits under the direction of Valerie Collins at noon Wednesday at the Betty Ehart Senior Center. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Choirs from Chamisa Elementary School under the direction of Megan Tholen perform...
ladailypost.com
High Cost Of Food Continues To Impact The Food Depot
SANTA FE — While The Food Depot continues to meet the increased needs of northern New Mexicans with food distributions in nine counties, it is not exempt from the increased food costs the country has seen this year. “The Food Depot is seeing numbers of people seeking food assistance...
ladailypost.com
Message From LAPS Acting Superintendent Jennifer Guy
The following is a message sent to parents from Los Alamos Public Schools Acting Superintendent Jennifer Guy:. I want to thank you all for a successful fall semester! The last day of the semester is Friday, Dec. 16. It has been wonderful to spend time in schools this week and see so many students thriving. I am already looking forward to the start of 2023! Students will return to school on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Preschool students will return on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
ladailypost.com
LAPD Receives Tip Identifying Package Thief
Steven Thoren is on the lam. Anyone who spots him should call LAPD at 505.662.8222. The Los Alamos Police Department (LAPD) Criminal Investigations Section obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect in a recent theft of a package from the porch of a Los Alamos residence. Due to a tip...
ladailypost.com
LAPS Board Issues Statement On Superintendent’s Leave
Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) Superintendent Dr. Jose Delfin is on administrative leave. School Board President Melanie Colgan issued the following statement today regarding his leave of absence. “The duration of that leave is unknown at this time. The Board has appointed Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Guy to serve as Acting...
ladailypost.com
Rabbi Shlachter: How Do You Spell Hanukkah (Or Chanukkah Or Chanukah Or …) And What Is It Anyway?
This year, Hanukkah begins Sunday evening, Dec. 18 and ends Monday night, Dec. 26 Courtesy/Rabbi Jack Shlachter. For millennia, the Jewish people have been celebrating a minor holiday which we call Hanukkah (from the Hebrew word meaning dedication) as a way to remember a historic event that occurred in Jerusalem nearly 2200 years ago. Though the Temple in Jerusalem was initially overrun and defiled by a numerically superior Greek/Syrian army following the collapse of the Alexandrian empire, a small band of rebel Jews recaptured the Temple and subsequently rededicated it for Jewish worship.
Comments / 0