Pathology Consultants Of New Mexico COVID-19 Testing Resumes In Los Alamos Until Dec.16 – Then In White Rock

The following is a message sent to parents from Los Alamos Public Schools Acting Superintendent Jennifer Guy:. I want to thank you all for a successful fall semester! The last day of the semester is Friday, Dec. 16. It has been wonderful to spend time in schools this week and see so many students thriving. I am already looking forward to the start of 2023! Students will return to school on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Preschool students will return on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO