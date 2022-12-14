Read full article on original website
communityadvocate.com
William T. Muise Jr., 58, of Southborough
Southborough – William T. “Tom” Muise, Jr., 58, passed away December 10, 2022, at home. He is survived by his father William T. Muise, Sr. and his wife Susan Muise, his son William “Billy” Muise, daughter Jessica Muise, siblings Robin Licarie, Sheila Carter, Christine LaCroix and her husband Lou and Stacey Thornton and her husband Al, his companion Linda DiBenedetto and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother Marjorie (Mead) Muise Repta.
communityadvocate.com
Jose V. Cabral, 70, of Hudson
– Jose Vicente Cabral “Ze”, 70, long time resident of Hudson, MA, passed peacefully surrounded by his family at home on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 after a struggle with cancer. He was predeceased by his father Manuel Pereira Cabral in 1998 and his mother Helena Loura Cabral in 2022.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman indicted on charges that she was speeding while on drugs and alcohol in crash that killed police officer
A Massachusetts woman has been indicted on charges that she was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she caused a fatal crash that killed an off-duty Massachusetts police officer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Friday, a Plymouth County grand jury returned indictments charging...
communityadvocate.com
Bessie M. McMenemy, 96, of Northborough
– Bessie M. McMenemy passed away peacefully on Monday evening, December 12, 2022, at the age of 96 years. Bessie was born in Boston and raised in Roxbury, the daughter of Leland B. and Violet K. (Arnold) Buchanan. For several years Bessie operated the Town Line Pet Shop in Hudson....
Beloved Italian Restaurant In Braintree Reopening…Kinda
A restaurant that has been closed since July is coming back to life, but not exactly how patrons might have expected. Maria's Restaurant, an Italian and Greek eatery at 240 Quincy Avenue in Braintree, has new owners and a new name – but will allegedly be similar to the original restaura…
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer arrested by the department he serves after an incident
A Massachusetts police officer was arrested last week after an incident, according to the department that he serves for. Just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested by Boston Police officers for Assault and Battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member.
Framingham Police: Resident Loses $6,000 in Prize Scam
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a scam that cost a Framingham resident $6,000. Police were called to the Musterfields, a Framingham Housing Authority property, for a larceny on December 12 at 5:55 p.m. “This was a Facebook scam claiming prize money was won and taxes needed to be...
fallriverreporter.com
Man dies after being struck by truck in Massachusetts, leaves behind wife and young son
State and local authorities are investigating after a man died after reportedly being hit by a truck Friday morning in Massachusetts. According to Franklin Police, just after 6:30 a.m., Franklin Police and Fire Department units were dispatched to 176 Grove Street, XPO Logistics, for a report of a person down and not breathing.
communityadvocate.com
Martha A. Gallagher, 65, of Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury – Martha A. Gallagher, 65, of Shrewsbury, died on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Rose Monahan Hospice Home after an illness. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Paul B. and Grace E. (Burns) Gallagher, and she was longtime Shrewsbury resident. She was a graduate of...
fallriverreporter.com
Lakeville Fire Department responds to multi-vehicle crashes that sends 5 to the hospital, significant injuries reported
A local fire department responded to two multi-vehicle accidents at once Thursday night that resulted in serious injuries. According to the Lakeville Fire Department, the first crash occurred on Bedford Street at Taunton, involving 3 vehicles. Car 1, Car 2, Ambulance 3, and Engine 1 responded to the scene. Shortly after arrival at the first crash, a second crash was reported on Route 44.
newbedfordguide.com
52-year-old former New Bedford man convicted of 2018 Dartmouth murder
“After a two-week trial in Fall River Superior Court, Robert Rose was convicted by a jury of his peers late Thursday afternoon of the First Degree Murder of Jospeh Tavares, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. The 52-year-old former New Bedford resident was also convicted of carrying...
ABC6.com
6 Providence men accused of stealing nearly $18K from Home Depot
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Six Providence men were accused of stealing nearly $18,000 worth of Home Depot products in Boston earlier this month. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said that on Dec. 9, Boston police went to the Home Depot at VFT Parkway and spoke with the store’s loss prevention officer.
Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts
With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
Mysterious Mountain Of Mattresses Leads To Investigation In Massachusetts
An investigation has been launched after 21 mattresses were mysteriously found in Massachusetts.
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Larceny in Downtown Crossing
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to a recent larceny in Downtown Crossing. At about 4:55 PM on Saturday December 10, 2022, officers spoke to employees at Mystique Jewelers located at 333 Washington Street who stated that the suspects shown in the images above had stolen a diamond bracelet valued at $4000.00 U.S. Currency. The reporting parties stated that the two were in the store for about 30 minutes and had looked at several pieces of jewelry before leaving the store with the female suspect still wearing the unpurchased bracelet on her wrist.
communityadvocate.com
Virginia McGowan, 80, formerly of Shrewsbury
– Virginia (Hall) McGowan, 80, of Worcester, Massachusetts died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the UMass-Memorial Medical Center. She leaves behind four children and their spouses, Maria A. Williams and her husband Chris of Rockwood, Maine, Patty Svirsky and her husband Bob of Lynn, Massachusetts, Bob McGowan and his wife Allison of Zionsville, Indiana, and Deb McGowan of Seattle, Washington; three grandchildren, Nicole Walsh, and Caroline and Kevin McGowan; three sisters, Christine Williams, Frances Kelly, and Mary Frazer; two brothers, Bernard and John Hall, her best friend Betsy Eck, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers David and Edward Hall.
Boston police locate 15-year-old girl last seen playing in basketball game
BOSTON — Boston police have cancelled the missing person alert for the 15-year-old girl who was last seen playing in a basketball game on Wednesday night. Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro, of Roxbury, was not seen since she appeared in a game at the Community Academy of Science and Health at 11 Charles Street in the Fields Corner area of Dorchester around 6 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.
Missing East Greenwich man found dead
The East Greenwich man reported missing Wednesday has been found dead, according to the DEM.
Fall River police open internal probe after officer charged at Foxwoods casino
Police confirmed the charge came after an "altercation" at the resort casino.
communityadvocate.com
Fine, three-day license suspension for Vape City in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH – An anonymous complaint led to a $1,000 fine and a three-day license suspension for the Vape City Smoke Shop at 135 Turnpike Road. According to the Board of Health, on Thursday, Nov. 17, Public Health Director Jennifer Sullivan and Health Inspector Maria Goncalves, in collaboration with the Tobacco Control Coalition, conducted a compliance check at Vape City. This check was initiated as a result of the receipt of an anonymous complaint.
