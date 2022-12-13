Last week saw the official trailer debut for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new movie in the hit feature film series but one which makes a major new point for the fan-favorite franchise. As the title implies, this film is the first to tap into the characters from the classic Beast Wars animated series, and the enthusiasm was enough to make it one of the most watched trailers ever online. According to The Wrap, using data from Paramount Pictures, the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer had over 494 million global, cross-platform views, reportedly pushing it higher than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (a reported 182 million views) and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (a reported 77 million views).

7 DAYS AGO