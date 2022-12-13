Read full article on original website
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Disney Has Bad News For Marvel, Star Wars Fans
It's no secret that the last few years have seen a boom in the production of movies and television shows. Thanks to the presence of streaming platforms, audiences have more options than ever when it comes to choosing what to watch. As soon as vaccines made it possible for production studios to pick back up after the covid-19 lockdown, there was a surge in original content.
Mike Flanagan's The Dark Tower: 8 Actors Who Would Be Terrific As Roland Deschain
With Mike Flanagan's The Dark Tower possibly being a thing, we're getting way ahead of ourselves and fantasy casting the Gunslinger.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
Unholy Batman! Insider reveals another Michael Keaton DC comics movie was scrapped
Gotham City weeps today. It was revealed that Michael Keaton was set to reprise his role as the caped crusader in another upcoming “Batman” project — until some supervillains supposedly scrapped the film. The studio reportedly “killed” a “solo ‘Batman’ movie that would have starred Michael Keaton,” movie insider Jeff Sneider said on “The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha” podcast. It was to be written by Christina Hodson, the mind behind several DC Extended Universe projects. Hodson had also written the the canned “Batgirl” film in which Keaton was set to appear alongside the titular hero played by Leslie Grace and police...
The Batgirl directors want a live-action Batman Beyond movie
Somebody go and tell Commissioner Jim Gordon to light the Bat signal, because the fight for a new Batman live-action adaptation that isn’t yet made of the DC Universe. For a reason, Warner Bros. has asked for their role in animation or live-action film to continue Batman beyond. TAKE...
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Sets Paramount Record
Last week saw the official trailer debut for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new movie in the hit feature film series but one which makes a major new point for the fan-favorite franchise. As the title implies, this film is the first to tap into the characters from the classic Beast Wars animated series, and the enthusiasm was enough to make it one of the most watched trailers ever online. According to The Wrap, using data from Paramount Pictures, the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer had over 494 million global, cross-platform views, reportedly pushing it higher than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (a reported 182 million views) and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (a reported 77 million views).
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 28
Wednesday, Netflix's series adaptation of The Addams Family specifically following morbid teen daughter Wednesday Addams, is a monster hit. We won't know exactly how big until tomorrow, when Netflix releases its weekly Global Top 10 ranking, but it's been No. 1 on the streaming service's daily Top 10 TV shows list every day since its release last week. It's No. 1 again today, Monday, Nov. 28. Today's No. 1 movie is Justin Hartley-led Christmas movie The Noel Diary.
Is Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio on Netflix?
Is Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio on Netflix? For whatever reason, Pinocchio is a story that seems to really engage filmmakers. The story’s been adapted multiple times into animated movies, live-action films, and even a TV series, if you can believe it. Now though, it’s the turn of monster...
Spy Classroom Sneaks in With New Promo and Debut Date
A January 5 premiere date has been locked in for the Spy Classroom TV anime, which adapts the light novel series written by Takemachi and illustrated by Tomari. A new trailer arrived along with the announcement, so check that and a brand new visual out below. The anime is being...
'Nope's For Your Consideration Trailer Unpacks the Film's Sci-Fi Dramatics
Universal Pictures has just released a For Your Consideration trailer for Jordan Peele's sci-fi epic, Nope. Nope hit theaters back in July, and was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $171 million against a budget of $68 million, and has been submitted for several categories at the 2023 Academy Awards. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as a brother and sister Hollywood horse training team who set out to record footage of what they perceive to be a UFO.
Aikatsu! 10th Story Movie Shares Musical Trailer
The anime movie Aikatsu! 10th Story ~Mirai e no Starway~ (translated as Aikatsu! 10th Story ~Starway to the Future ~) is set to hit Japanese theaters on January 20. Ahead of this a trailer dropped on December 15, and in it you can hear the opening theme song “My Starway” being performed by Waka Kirishima, Fūri Uebana, and Yuna Ichikura. The Starway to the Future title seems to be a reference to Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven,” though it isn’t said outright.
Emancipation, del Toro’s Pinocchio, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend
This week, Pinocchio (no, not that one... no, not that one either), the new stop-motion musical fantasy from Pan’s Labyrinth director Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson (Fantastic Mr. Fox), finally arrives on Netflix. If an animated children’s film set in 1930s Fascist Italy doesn’t quite jibe with your vibe this weekend, not to worry — there’s tons of other new movies to stream on Netflix, like Emily the Criminal and The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus, not to mention all the other releases on VOD and streaming.
Star Wars’ Dafne Keen Discusses The Acolyte Show’s Relationship To The Prequel Trilogy
Dafne Keen reveals how The Acolyte will connect to the Star Wars prequels.
Before Groot, Vin Diesel Played Another Larger-Than-Life Character
When he's not driving fast cars, Vin Diesel voices Groot in the MCU. But the actor has played another, similar character before.
Low Budget Sci-Fi Movies That Wound Up Making Millions
The first thing any filmmaker and studio need to agree on before embarking on the movie-making journey is a budget. The amount of money available to be spent will dictate just about everything, from casting and locations down to how scenes in the script can be bought to life. With science fiction, the budget undoubtedly decides what kind of special effects are possible. Still, just because a sci-fi movie is made on a limited budget, it rarely stops a director from dreaming big.
The Shonen Jump Guide to Making Manga Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look
The Shonen Jump Guide to Making Manga was put together by the editorial staff at Shonen Jump and has interviews with some of the most famous mangaka in the world. The book is a mixture of panels and prose. It opens with a short manga about a fictional manga author who reminisces back on his high school days, when making professional manga was only a dream. From there, this character helps guide us through different parts of making manga and through different chapters. Sometimes fictional editors answer his questions.
How ‘Andor’ Created the Best Star Wars Villain in Years
In a 20-minute conversation about creating the fearsome Dedra Meero for “Andor,” actor Denise Gough mentions the show’s writing exactly seven times. Nine times, if you count the last mention — “The writing, the writing, the writing!” — as multiple, but it’s hard to fault the Irish actor for being so thoroughly enamored with the scripts by Tony Gilroy, Dan Gilroy, Beau Willimon, and Stephen Schiff. “It’s like a great play,” she told IndieWire over Zoom, speaking of how everything on “Andor” came together with the writing as its foundation. “Get out of the way. Don’t overthink it, don’t try and manage...
Bong Joon Ho's 'Mickey 17' gets trailer and release date
A first look at "Parasite" director Bong Joon Ho's new movie is here.
