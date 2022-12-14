Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
N Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles capable of reaching Japan
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea test-fired a pair of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles with a range of striking Japan on Sunday, in a possible protest of Tokyo’s adoption of a new security strategy to push for more offensive footing against North Korea and China. The launches also...
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Citrus County Chronicle
Oppenheimer wrongly stripped of security clearance, US says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has reversed a decades-old decision to revoke the security clearance of Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist called the father of the atomic bomb for his leading role in World War II’s Manhattan Project. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the 1954...
Citrus County Chronicle
Pope wrote resignation note in case of health impediment
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has revealed in an interview published Sunday that shortly after being elected pontiff in 2013 he wrote a resignation letter in case medical problems impede him from carrying out his duties. Speaking to the Spanish newspaper ABC, Francis said he gave the note to...
Citrus County Chronicle
US company to send team to look into Berlin aquarium rupture
BERLIN (AP) — A U.S. company that helped build a huge aquarium in Berlin says it is sending a team to investigate the rupture of the tank, which sent a wave of debris, water and tropical fish crashing through the hotel lobby it was located in and onto the street outside.
Citrus County Chronicle
Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's capital came under one of the biggest attacks of the war on Friday as Russia's invading forces fired dozens of missiles across the country, triggering widespread power outages, Ukrainian officials said. Gunfire from air defense systems and thudding explosions combined with the wail of...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP News Summary at 8:07 a.m. EST
Key Ukrainian city's rapid fall leaves unanswered questions. KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — About two dozen Ukrainian civilian volunteers were killed on March 1 by Russian troops who entered the southern city of Kherson. Moscow's forces swept up from the Crimean Peninsula in the invasion, capturing the city on the Dnieper River so rapidly that many residents say they felt abandoned by the Ukrainian military. Kherson was one of the first cities to fall to Russia and the only regional capital to be occupied since the war began. Now that Russia has retreated from Kherson following Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the south, residents want to know why Moscow’s forces were able to overrun the city so easily.
Citrus County Chronicle
Russia: US air defense systems could be targets in Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia's Foreign Ministry warned Thursday that if the U.S. delivers sophisticated air defense systems to Ukraine, those systems and any crews that accompany them would be a “legitimate target” for the Russian military, a blunt threat that was quickly rejected by Washington. The...
