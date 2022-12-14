Key Ukrainian city's rapid fall leaves unanswered questions. KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — About two dozen Ukrainian civilian volunteers were killed on March 1 by Russian troops who entered the southern city of Kherson. Moscow's forces swept up from the Crimean Peninsula in the invasion, capturing the city on the Dnieper River so rapidly that many residents say they felt abandoned by the Ukrainian military. Kherson was one of the first cities to fall to Russia and the only regional capital to be occupied since the war began. Now that Russia has retreated from Kherson following Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the south, residents want to know why Moscow’s forces were able to overrun the city so easily.

