WLWT 5

Report of crash on Harrison Avenue at Old Rybolt in Green Township

DENT, Ohio — Report of a crash on Harrison Avenue at Old Rybolt in Green Township. Crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Haft Road in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Haft Road in Green Township. A car has struck a guardrail. Use caution in this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Harrison Avenue in Dent

CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Harrison Avenue in Dent. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
DENT, OH
WLWT 5

10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area

December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on east I-275 near Northgate

NORTHGATE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on east I-275 near Northgate. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
NORTHGATE, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban fails in House

The latest proposal to give Ohio’s governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the state Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls sports but hit a roadblock hours later when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday. Democrats who had objected...
OHIO STATE

