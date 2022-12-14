Pocono weather: Some areas see sleet as snow storm wanes

Wayne and Pike counties were still under a winter storm warning Friday afternoon as a coastal storm moved out of the region.

By Friday morning, the snow had changed to a wintry mix with rain and sleet in some areas.

“The greatest snowfall totals are expected to be across the southern Poconos with amounts of 3-7” possible,” according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey , which added that northwestern New Jersey, the Lehigh Valley and Berks County may see 3 inches.

“A light glaze of ice is also possible,” the NWS said in a Thursday morning update. “This may impact the Thursday morning and Thursday evening commutes.”

The storm will bring strong winds, with the NWS warning that a combination of 40 mph gusts and snow and ice accumulation could cause power outages “in the higher terrain of the southern Poconos.”

The NWS in Binghamton, New York , which covers the northern Poconos, expects 6 to 10 inches of snow in Honesdale and 3 to 7 inches in Milford. Farther north, a foot or more of snow is possible in parts of New York.

The area under a winter storm warning includes Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike and Wayne counties.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for other nearby counties, including Lehigh and Northampton in Pennsylvania and Sussex and Warren in New Jersey.

Olsen Christmas Wish moved to next week

The Olsen Christmas Wish, an event that will give presents to 106 children, has been rescheduled due to the snow and will now take place on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Stroud Township

The municipal office is closing at 1 p.m. Thursday and will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday, Township Manager/Treasurer Daryl A. Eppley announced.

East Stroudsburg University

Offices are closing at 2 p.m. Thursday.

"In-person finals scheduled for 2 p.m. or later will be rescheduled. Virtual exams and meetings will continue as planned," ESU announced.

