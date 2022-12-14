ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tyla

Woman shares genius way she decorates her stair rail for Christmas

A woman has shared the genius way she makes Christmas decorations for her stair bannister - and it's so easy. @shaynaalnwick Easy DIY Christmas Staircase Decor! 😍🎄 #christmasdecor #christmas #christmasdecorating #diy ♬ Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee. In the clip, TikToker @shaynaalnwick revealed the...
Tyla

Man shares easy way to get rid of window condensation

Window condensation can easily build up in the winter months, and if you're not careful it can often lead to damp and mouldy conditions. It's especially common in bedrooms, and many of us notice it first thing in the morning when opening our curtains and blinds. So what can we...
Mario Donevski

5 Things To Know About Living in a Tiny House

As someone who has lived in 188 square feet, those tiny house TV shows really grind my gears. Let’s all be honest here, yes, living in a tiny house can greatly improve your life. But it’s not all sunshine and rainbows like those TV shows make it out to be. So today I’m spilling the beans and revealing five things no one tells you about living in a tiny house.
domino

We Asked Designers: What’s the Next Big Kitchen Cabinet Color?

What does 2023 have in store? Our community of editors, experts, and tastemakers predicts the trends coming soon to a house near you. The color of our kitchens say a lot about our mindset. When we were huddled indoors at the onset of the pandemic, suddenly everyone started painting their cabinets sage green—a nod to nature and all things zen. Now it’s clear we’re ready to disrupt the status quo. Over the past 12 months, we’ve seen homeowners and designers experiment with shades as bold as plum and as playful as tangerine. But in an effort to find out which ideas will last well into 2023, we polled interior designers and asked them: What is the next big kitchen cabinet color? Here are the three they predict we’ll be seeing everywhere.
OREGON STATE
Mary Duncan

“Your house is toxic.” Houseguest scours kitchen, bathrooms with vinegar while left alone for an hour

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I am not the cleanest person in the world by any means, but my house is nowhere near filthy. I would say I’m the type to have a bit of clutter here and there but no actual filth, dirt, scum, etc., will be found if you were to look for it. When I was younger things were different. I used to be a total slob and would pay a cleaning service to come in every other month and deep clean my kitchen and bathrooms for me because I just hate doing it. Then, when I got even older, I saw the gradual growth of my friend Thea’s disgusting house hoard and vowed to be even cleaner.

