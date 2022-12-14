ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, OR

beachconnection.net

Three Oregon Coast Sort-of-Hotspots with Something Really Different

(Oregon Coast) – With no small amount of irony, bumping into some rarity along the Oregon coast is not a rare occurrence. There's no shortage of that which is eye-opening, especially if it's the first time you've been to one spot. Indeed, even second or third visits can bring something you've never seen before. (Photo of cave at Neptune, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
YACHATS, OR
kpic

More details about the Springfield GuestHouse Inn & Suites closure

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Following a site inspection Tuesday, December 13, the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal's Office, alongside the Springfield Police Department, and City of Springfield officials, evacuated more than 70 people due to multiple fire and life safety code violations. According to Eugene Springfield Deputy Fire Marshal Travis Worthington,...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KATU.com

Holiday Lights at Shore Acre State Park

After two years in the dark, Holiday Lights at Shore Acre State Park is back, lighting up the beautiful 7-acre botanical gardens in Coos Bay, Oregon with nearly 350-thousand lights, animated displays and a hefty helping of holiday cheer. This is a popular event and draws visitors from around the west coast, so to streamline the experience this year, a timed reservation system is now in place. Be sure to reserve your timeslot in advance through Oregon state parks.
COOS BAY, OR
beachconnection.net

Weird Things Oregon Coast Sands Can Do

(Oregon Coast) – We all love to have it squishing beneath our feet, take long walks on it at sunset holding hands (yay for cliches), or maybe build a castle in it. Sand is by far and away one of the biggest attractions of the Oregon coast, but few know what it can do or what's going on beneath it. Sand in this region is full of surprises, not the least of which is the fact that every beach has different elements in it. Sometimes you can see it in the different colors and granules; other times you have to look in a microscope. (Above: Lincoln City, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
NEWPORT, OR
iheart.com

Whale Watching Week Returns At Oregon Coast

For the first time since 2019, Oregon State Parks will host Whale Watch Week in person along the Oregon Coast Dec. 28 – Jan. 1. Every year thousands of Gray whales migrate south through Oregon’s waters at the end of December, and Oregon Parks and Recreation Department invites visitors to the coast to see their journey.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Oregon Coast Whale Week December Dates Announced; a Preview, Changes

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Finally, Oregon Coast Winter Whale Watch Week is back in person, with live volunteers once again – the first time in over three years. Not many details have been released yet, but Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has announced the dates for this winter whale extravaganza: December 28, 2022 through Sunday, January 1, 2023.
DEPOE BAY, OR
kezi.com

Tenants, guests abruptly evicted from Springfield hotel

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Residents and guests of GuestHouse Inn and Suites on Gateway Street were evicted on Wednesday morning. Residents at the property claim their doors were knocked on by officials with the Fire Marshal’s Office, who told them to exit the premises and leave their belongings behind. Kimberly Rollins is one of dozens who will have to find a new place to live.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kcfmradio.com

Latest COVID-19 Report; Holiday Travel; Take a Hike; Boat Parade

Since Lane County Public Health and the Oregon Health authority changed the way it reports the instances of COVID-19, there has been a reduction in known cases. At home testing has increased and those who chose to go unreported or even get tested are dealing privately with the effects of covid. Lane County Public Health has moved to once a month reporting of cases by zip code, but they only have data that is provided by reported cases. Meaning the 103 new cases reported yesterday is likely only a portion of those cases being seen in Florence. Hospitalizations are still above the 300 mark with 315 individuals currently occupying beds in the state and 36 are in ICU. Since the start of the pandemic nearly 1 million Oregonians have been diagnosed with COVID and last week the OHA reported 4,312 new known cases. One of the positive areas is the number of supplemental shots that have been given. The state is reporting that 21% of individuals have opted for the bivalent booster. The test positivity continues to climb at 7.8% up a half percent from last week’s numbers.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

New BottleDrop facility is now open in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ore. — A new BottleDrop Redemption Center is now open in North Bend. Coos Bay and North Bend mayors were on hand for the ribbon cutting Wednesday, along with other local and state officials. It's located at 1701 Newmark Street in North Bend. The facility, which serves...
NORTH BEND, OR
Roger Marsh

Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing light

One frame from the witness video.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and videotaping an object flashing light as it moved in a zigzag fashion at about 6:40 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Second fire in same Eugene warehouse sparks concerns

EUGENE, Ore. -- A warehouse fire Tuesday night in Eugene is sparking some suspicion after one business owner said this isn't the first time it's happened. Fire crews responded to Wallis Street just before 5:30 p.m. on December 13, and said one person was taken to the hospital. Police said...
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Next King Tides Close to 10 ft.: What's New for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast

(Newport, Oregon) – Those astronomical (and one might say astronomically) high king tides are just around the corner for the Oregon coast and Washington coast, and this time there's something a little different. There's a photo contest you can enter for the Oregon Coast King Tides project, and along the Washington coast the dates are somewhat varied. (Photo Bob Loewen / Oregon King Tides: Gleneden Beach. The irony is big waves came and smacked around erosion control equipment)
NEWPORT, OR
klcc.org

Officials say new intermodal rail terminal will take trucks off I-5

Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on a new intermodal rail terminal near Albany. Advocates said it could take hundreds of trucks off I-5 each day. The 64-acre facility will allow the transfer of shipping containers from truck to train, and vice versa. The idea is to make it easier for Willamette Valley farms and businesses to ship products and get raw materials without having to send trucks to major ports in Seattle or Tacoma.
ALBANY, OR
wholecommunity.news

Local officials describe effects of Mosman order

Officials from Eugene and Lane County tell legislators: Here’s what state policies and court rulings look like on our streets. Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner and Lane County Commissioner Pat Farr testified before a state legislative committee Dec. 8. They spoke about the mental and behavioral health crisis on the streets. Commissioner Farr says the current system is ‘about broken.’
EUGENE, OR

