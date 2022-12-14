Since Lane County Public Health and the Oregon Health authority changed the way it reports the instances of COVID-19, there has been a reduction in known cases. At home testing has increased and those who chose to go unreported or even get tested are dealing privately with the effects of covid. Lane County Public Health has moved to once a month reporting of cases by zip code, but they only have data that is provided by reported cases. Meaning the 103 new cases reported yesterday is likely only a portion of those cases being seen in Florence. Hospitalizations are still above the 300 mark with 315 individuals currently occupying beds in the state and 36 are in ICU. Since the start of the pandemic nearly 1 million Oregonians have been diagnosed with COVID and last week the OHA reported 4,312 new known cases. One of the positive areas is the number of supplemental shots that have been given. The state is reporting that 21% of individuals have opted for the bivalent booster. The test positivity continues to climb at 7.8% up a half percent from last week’s numbers.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO