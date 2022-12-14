Read full article on original website
hereisoregon.com
It isn’t Christmas in Corvallis without a visit to this drive-thru light display
Quinn Strickler got an early start Dec. 1, but traffic was backed up even at 4:45 p.m. on Southwest 53rd Street on the way to the Benton County Fairgrounds and its Pastega Christmas Light Display. The Corvallis resident and her daughter Aubrey, 4, were still one of the first cars...
beachconnection.net
Three Oregon Coast Sort-of-Hotspots with Something Really Different
(Oregon Coast) – With no small amount of irony, bumping into some rarity along the Oregon coast is not a rare occurrence. There's no shortage of that which is eye-opening, especially if it's the first time you've been to one spot. Indeed, even second or third visits can bring something you've never seen before. (Photo of cave at Neptune, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
kpic
More details about the Springfield GuestHouse Inn & Suites closure
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Following a site inspection Tuesday, December 13, the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal's Office, alongside the Springfield Police Department, and City of Springfield officials, evacuated more than 70 people due to multiple fire and life safety code violations. According to Eugene Springfield Deputy Fire Marshal Travis Worthington,...
nbc16.com
Hidden treasures waiting to be found on the Southern Oregon Coast Charm Trail
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Southern Oregon Coast Charm Trail awaits those in search of a new downtime addiction. There are hidden charms, limited edition charms, and charms that fit businesses' themes. The Charm Trail was first started by the Coos Art Museum in 2016 as a central spot...
KATU.com
Holiday Lights at Shore Acre State Park
After two years in the dark, Holiday Lights at Shore Acre State Park is back, lighting up the beautiful 7-acre botanical gardens in Coos Bay, Oregon with nearly 350-thousand lights, animated displays and a hefty helping of holiday cheer. This is a popular event and draws visitors from around the west coast, so to streamline the experience this year, a timed reservation system is now in place. Be sure to reserve your timeslot in advance through Oregon state parks.
beachconnection.net
Weird Things Oregon Coast Sands Can Do
(Oregon Coast) – We all love to have it squishing beneath our feet, take long walks on it at sunset holding hands (yay for cliches), or maybe build a castle in it. Sand is by far and away one of the biggest attractions of the Oregon coast, but few know what it can do or what's going on beneath it. Sand in this region is full of surprises, not the least of which is the fact that every beach has different elements in it. Sometimes you can see it in the different colors and granules; other times you have to look in a microscope. (Above: Lincoln City, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
iheart.com
Whale Watching Week Returns At Oregon Coast
For the first time since 2019, Oregon State Parks will host Whale Watch Week in person along the Oregon Coast Dec. 28 – Jan. 1. Every year thousands of Gray whales migrate south through Oregon’s waters at the end of December, and Oregon Parks and Recreation Department invites visitors to the coast to see their journey.
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Whale Week December Dates Announced; a Preview, Changes
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Finally, Oregon Coast Winter Whale Watch Week is back in person, with live volunteers once again – the first time in over three years. Not many details have been released yet, but Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has announced the dates for this winter whale extravaganza: December 28, 2022 through Sunday, January 1, 2023.
kezi.com
Tenants, guests abruptly evicted from Springfield hotel
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Residents and guests of GuestHouse Inn and Suites on Gateway Street were evicted on Wednesday morning. Residents at the property claim their doors were knocked on by officials with the Fire Marshal’s Office, who told them to exit the premises and leave their belongings behind. Kimberly Rollins is one of dozens who will have to find a new place to live.
kcfmradio.com
Latest COVID-19 Report; Holiday Travel; Take a Hike; Boat Parade
Since Lane County Public Health and the Oregon Health authority changed the way it reports the instances of COVID-19, there has been a reduction in known cases. At home testing has increased and those who chose to go unreported or even get tested are dealing privately with the effects of covid. Lane County Public Health has moved to once a month reporting of cases by zip code, but they only have data that is provided by reported cases. Meaning the 103 new cases reported yesterday is likely only a portion of those cases being seen in Florence. Hospitalizations are still above the 300 mark with 315 individuals currently occupying beds in the state and 36 are in ICU. Since the start of the pandemic nearly 1 million Oregonians have been diagnosed with COVID and last week the OHA reported 4,312 new known cases. One of the positive areas is the number of supplemental shots that have been given. The state is reporting that 21% of individuals have opted for the bivalent booster. The test positivity continues to climb at 7.8% up a half percent from last week’s numbers.
KVAL
New BottleDrop facility is now open in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ore. — A new BottleDrop Redemption Center is now open in North Bend. Coos Bay and North Bend mayors were on hand for the ribbon cutting Wednesday, along with other local and state officials. It's located at 1701 Newmark Street in North Bend. The facility, which serves...
Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing light
One frame from the witness video.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and videotaping an object flashing light as it moved in a zigzag fashion at about 6:40 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kezi.com
Second fire in same Eugene warehouse sparks concerns
EUGENE, Ore. -- A warehouse fire Tuesday night in Eugene is sparking some suspicion after one business owner said this isn't the first time it's happened. Fire crews responded to Wallis Street just before 5:30 p.m. on December 13, and said one person was taken to the hospital. Police said...
kezi.com
GuestHouse Inn unsuitable for human habitation, Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal says
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The recently-evacuated GuestHouse Inn and Suites had numerous health and life safety code violations that made it unsuitable for human habitation, according to an inspection carried out by the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal’s Office. The Fire Marshal’s Office said an inspection of the GuestHouse was carried...
yachatsnews.com
The Mystery of the Entangled Oregon Orca: Search for killer whale carcass leads to an answer hidden in its DNA
The black-and-white pattern of a killer whale stood out to an Oregon fisherman 30 miles southwest of Newport. He spotted it at 1:47 p.m. June 26. The whale was belly up — and dead. A lone gull stood atop the carcass, which had a turquoise and yellow rope wound...
The Best Place To Live In Oregon
If you're looking for extraordinary natural resources, endless outdoor activities, and high quality educational options, this city has it all... and more!
beachconnection.net
Next King Tides Close to 10 ft.: What's New for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Newport, Oregon) – Those astronomical (and one might say astronomically) high king tides are just around the corner for the Oregon coast and Washington coast, and this time there's something a little different. There's a photo contest you can enter for the Oregon Coast King Tides project, and along the Washington coast the dates are somewhat varied. (Photo Bob Loewen / Oregon King Tides: Gleneden Beach. The irony is big waves came and smacked around erosion control equipment)
klcc.org
Officials say new intermodal rail terminal will take trucks off I-5
Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on a new intermodal rail terminal near Albany. Advocates said it could take hundreds of trucks off I-5 each day. The 64-acre facility will allow the transfer of shipping containers from truck to train, and vice versa. The idea is to make it easier for Willamette Valley farms and businesses to ship products and get raw materials without having to send trucks to major ports in Seattle or Tacoma.
OSU scientist praises fusion breakthrough, calls it the ‘holy grail of energy’
The nuclear fusion breakthrough scientists announced Tuesday is a monumental step toward the “holy grail of energy,” according to an Oregon State University scientist who’s studied nuclear fusion on and off through his decades-long career.
wholecommunity.news
Local officials describe effects of Mosman order
Officials from Eugene and Lane County tell legislators: Here’s what state policies and court rulings look like on our streets. Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner and Lane County Commissioner Pat Farr testified before a state legislative committee Dec. 8. They spoke about the mental and behavioral health crisis on the streets. Commissioner Farr says the current system is ‘about broken.’
