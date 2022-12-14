ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, OR

kezi.com

Eugene police arrest convicted felon who they say was manufacturing guns

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after a search warrant on Thursday found several guns without serial numbers as well as other evidence, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, their Street Crimes Unit had heard a tip that Joshua Allen Lampe, 32, had acquired a firearm despite being a felon. Police said Lampe had created a Facebook page under a fake name and posted a picture of a handgun in November. He then allegedly commented on his own post saying that he had 30 more guns just like it. The SCU said they began an intensive investigation based on these posts that eventually developed into an application for a search warrant.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene man arrested on warrant after barricading himself inside home

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in custody after Eugene Police said he barricaded himself inside a home Tuesday morning. According to EPD, a call came in just before 9:00 a.m. on December 13 after reports of a man pointing a rifle towards several parked, unoccupied cars in the area of the 2500 block of Kincaid Street.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Newport man arrested for reckless burning

NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Monday evening after setting a gazebo at Newport’s Don Davis Memorial Park on fire, according to the Newport Police Department. At about 5:21 Newport Police Officers responded to the park and found a fire in an enclosed gazebo, with flames about eight feet high.
NEWPORT, OR
nbc16.com

U.S. 20 between Albany and Corvallis closed due to crash

U.S. 20 halfway between Albany and Corvallis may be closed for several hours due to a crash, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced at 5:15 p.m. Saturday. The crash occurred at milepost 5.4 and drivers are asked to take alternate routes and drive with caution when in the area. Visit...
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

Lawyer appointed for woman accused in Coos County baby's death

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The woman facing manslaughter charges in the death of a 10-month-old Coos County boy was back in court Friday. The Coos County District Attorney's office alleges Owen Nichols died while in the care of 27-year-old Hayley Reanne Steele of Myrtle Point. During Friday's hearing, Steele...
COOS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Second fire in same Eugene warehouse sparks concerns

EUGENE, Ore. -- A warehouse fire Tuesday night in Eugene is sparking some suspicion after one business owner said this isn't the first time it's happened. Fire crews responded to Wallis Street just before 5:30 p.m. on December 13, and said one person was taken to the hospital. Police said...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Eugene man who drove against traffic on Beltline named by authorities

An update on Saturday night’s crash on the Beltline that stalled traffic on the eastbound lanes near the Coburg Road exit:. Eugene Police have identified the wrong-way driver as 48-year-old Justin Jon Mundell of Eugene. He was driving his Mercedes SUV westbound in the eastbound lanes, and crashed head-on into a Kia Spectra.
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Freezing Temps; Fire Marshal Grants; Free COVID-19 Tests; Siuslaw Schools Mathematics

Lane County is expected to have temperatures that dip below freezing for the weekend opening shelters countywide. Here in Florence the Florence Cold Weather shelter will be open and have shuttle buses running beginning at 5 pm this evening. there are several sites where the shuttle will pick up including the Siuslaw Public Library, Safeway and at Linda’s Laundry on Highway 101. There are also options for un-housed families with minor children. You can contact Siuslaw Outreach Services for more information at 997-4444. Siuslaw Public Library also opens to needy individuals during daytime hours. On Saturday it is 1-5 pm.
Roger Marsh

Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing light

One frame from the witness video.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and videotaping an object flashing light as it moved in a zigzag fashion at about 6:40 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Officials say new intermodal rail terminal will take trucks off I-5

Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on a new intermodal rail terminal near Albany. Advocates said it could take hundreds of trucks off I-5 each day. The 64-acre facility will allow the transfer of shipping containers from truck to train, and vice versa. The idea is to make it easier for Willamette Valley farms and businesses to ship products and get raw materials without having to send trucks to major ports in Seattle or Tacoma.
ALBANY, OR
klcc.org

Springfield property owners must register occupied RVs, City Council says

Springfield residents must now register occupied RVs on their property. City Council approved the free, online process last week, which officials say they will use to survey those living in RVs. Previously, RVs could not be used as permanent residences outside of dedicated parks. But in 2020, Springfield suspended these...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

New BottleDrop facility is now open in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ore. — A new BottleDrop Redemption Center is now open in North Bend. Coos Bay and North Bend mayors were on hand for the ribbon cutting Wednesday, along with other local and state officials. It's located at 1701 Newmark Street in North Bend. The facility, which serves...
NORTH BEND, OR
KATU.com

Holiday Lights at Shore Acre State Park

After two years in the dark, Holiday Lights at Shore Acre State Park is back, lighting up the beautiful 7-acre botanical gardens in Coos Bay, Oregon with nearly 350-thousand lights, animated displays and a hefty helping of holiday cheer. This is a popular event and draws visitors from around the west coast, so to streamline the experience this year, a timed reservation system is now in place. Be sure to reserve your timeslot in advance through Oregon state parks.
COOS BAY, OR

