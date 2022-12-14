Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Eugene police arrest convicted felon who they say was manufacturing guns
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after a search warrant on Thursday found several guns without serial numbers as well as other evidence, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, their Street Crimes Unit had heard a tip that Joshua Allen Lampe, 32, had acquired a firearm despite being a felon. Police said Lampe had created a Facebook page under a fake name and posted a picture of a handgun in November. He then allegedly commented on his own post saying that he had 30 more guns just like it. The SCU said they began an intensive investigation based on these posts that eventually developed into an application for a search warrant.
kptv.com
Eugene man arrested after bragging about his ghost guns on Facebook, police say
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - A 32-year-old convicted felon was arrested Thursday for unlawful firearm possession after he allegedly posted incriminating pictures online, according to Eugene police. Police said Joshua Allen Lampe created a Facebook page under a different name where he posted a picture of a 9mm handgun in early...
kezi.com
Eugene man arrested on warrant after barricading himself inside home
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in custody after Eugene Police said he barricaded himself inside a home Tuesday morning. According to EPD, a call came in just before 9:00 a.m. on December 13 after reports of a man pointing a rifle towards several parked, unoccupied cars in the area of the 2500 block of Kincaid Street.
kptv.com
Newport man arrested for reckless burning
NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Monday evening after setting a gazebo at Newport’s Don Davis Memorial Park on fire, according to the Newport Police Department. At about 5:21 Newport Police Officers responded to the park and found a fire in an enclosed gazebo, with flames about eight feet high.
nbc16.com
U.S. 20 between Albany and Corvallis closed due to crash
U.S. 20 halfway between Albany and Corvallis may be closed for several hours due to a crash, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced at 5:15 p.m. Saturday. The crash occurred at milepost 5.4 and drivers are asked to take alternate routes and drive with caution when in the area. Visit...
kezi.com
GuestHouse Inn unsuitable for human habitation, Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal says
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The recently-evacuated GuestHouse Inn and Suites had numerous health and life safety code violations that made it unsuitable for human habitation, according to an inspection carried out by the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal’s Office. The Fire Marshal’s Office said an inspection of the GuestHouse was carried...
nbc16.com
Lawyer appointed for woman accused in Coos County baby's death
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The woman facing manslaughter charges in the death of a 10-month-old Coos County boy was back in court Friday. The Coos County District Attorney's office alleges Owen Nichols died while in the care of 27-year-old Hayley Reanne Steele of Myrtle Point. During Friday's hearing, Steele...
kezi.com
Second fire in same Eugene warehouse sparks concerns
EUGENE, Ore. -- A warehouse fire Tuesday night in Eugene is sparking some suspicion after one business owner said this isn't the first time it's happened. Fire crews responded to Wallis Street just before 5:30 p.m. on December 13, and said one person was taken to the hospital. Police said...
klcc.org
Eugene man who drove against traffic on Beltline named by authorities
An update on Saturday night’s crash on the Beltline that stalled traffic on the eastbound lanes near the Coburg Road exit:. Eugene Police have identified the wrong-way driver as 48-year-old Justin Jon Mundell of Eugene. He was driving his Mercedes SUV westbound in the eastbound lanes, and crashed head-on into a Kia Spectra.
kcfmradio.com
Freezing Temps; Fire Marshal Grants; Free COVID-19 Tests; Siuslaw Schools Mathematics
Lane County is expected to have temperatures that dip below freezing for the weekend opening shelters countywide. Here in Florence the Florence Cold Weather shelter will be open and have shuttle buses running beginning at 5 pm this evening. there are several sites where the shuttle will pick up including the Siuslaw Public Library, Safeway and at Linda’s Laundry on Highway 101. There are also options for un-housed families with minor children. You can contact Siuslaw Outreach Services for more information at 997-4444. Siuslaw Public Library also opens to needy individuals during daytime hours. On Saturday it is 1-5 pm.
yachatsnews.com
Lincoln County commissioners resume work on controversial vacation rental rules — and schedule first discussion of limits
Vacation rental owners in unincorporated Lincoln County have a new set of rules to follow next year, as county commissioners prepare for the most controversial aspect of a 2021 ordinance — determining limits on the number of short-term rental licenses allowed in seven areas. Lincoln County commissioners held a...
Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing light
One frame from the witness video.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and videotaping an object flashing light as it moved in a zigzag fashion at about 6:40 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kezi.com
Churches and community organizations are providing a warm place to stay overnight
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Beds for Freezing Nights, a non-profit organization, works with churches in the Cottage Grove area to help out those struggling to find a warm place to stay at night. Their efforts first started in 2009. Ever since then, they have tried to provide shelter for people...
KATU.com
Police identify Oregon man found dead on rural Lane County road, death ruled homicide
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Investigators identified a 37-year-old man who was found dead along a rural road off Highway 126 in Lane County, ruling his death as a homicide. The man was found November 20 in the woods near Wacker Point Road, also known as BLM 17-7-22 Road. Authorities...
klcc.org
Officials say new intermodal rail terminal will take trucks off I-5
Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on a new intermodal rail terminal near Albany. Advocates said it could take hundreds of trucks off I-5 each day. The 64-acre facility will allow the transfer of shipping containers from truck to train, and vice versa. The idea is to make it easier for Willamette Valley farms and businesses to ship products and get raw materials without having to send trucks to major ports in Seattle or Tacoma.
klcc.org
Springfield property owners must register occupied RVs, City Council says
Springfield residents must now register occupied RVs on their property. City Council approved the free, online process last week, which officials say they will use to survey those living in RVs. Previously, RVs could not be used as permanent residences outside of dedicated parks. But in 2020, Springfield suspended these...
yachatsnews.com
The Mystery of the Entangled Oregon Orca: Search for killer whale carcass leads to an answer hidden in its DNA
The black-and-white pattern of a killer whale stood out to an Oregon fisherman 30 miles southwest of Newport. He spotted it at 1:47 p.m. June 26. The whale was belly up — and dead. A lone gull stood atop the carcass, which had a turquoise and yellow rope wound...
KVAL
New BottleDrop facility is now open in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ore. — A new BottleDrop Redemption Center is now open in North Bend. Coos Bay and North Bend mayors were on hand for the ribbon cutting Wednesday, along with other local and state officials. It's located at 1701 Newmark Street in North Bend. The facility, which serves...
KATU.com
Holiday Lights at Shore Acre State Park
After two years in the dark, Holiday Lights at Shore Acre State Park is back, lighting up the beautiful 7-acre botanical gardens in Coos Bay, Oregon with nearly 350-thousand lights, animated displays and a hefty helping of holiday cheer. This is a popular event and draws visitors from around the west coast, so to streamline the experience this year, a timed reservation system is now in place. Be sure to reserve your timeslot in advance through Oregon state parks.
Woman dies after driving off Southern Oregon oceanside highway, down cliff, police say
A woman who apparently drove off a 100-foot embankment at Cape Arago State Park in Coos County was found dead Sunday by Oregon State Police, but police don’t know when she crashed. About 11 a.m. Sunday, OSP responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Oregon 540,...
