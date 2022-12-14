ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkish court sentences Istanbul mayor -- a key opposition figure -- to prison for insulting state officials

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish court sentences Istanbul mayor -- a key opposition figure -- to prison for insulting state officials.

Leader Telegram

Peru judge orders 18-month detention for ousted president

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A Peruvian judge on Thursday ordered ousted President Pedro Castillo to remain in custody for 18 months, approving a request from authorities for time to build their rebellion case against him. The judge’s decision came a day after the government declared a state of emergency as it struggles to calm violent protests. The protests erupted after Castillo was voted out of power by lawmakers last week,...
Leader Telegram

Pope wrote resignation note in case of health impediment

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has revealed in an interview published Sunday that shortly after being elected pontiff in 2013 he wrote a resignation letter in case medical problems impede him from carrying out his duties. Speaking to the Spanish newspaper ABC, Francis said he gave the note to Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, who then was the Vatican secretary of state. The pontiff added that he presumes that the prelate currently in that Vatican No. 2 role, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, now has the written instruction. ...
Leader Telegram

'Tired of this war': Congolese cope with M23 rebel violence

BENI, Congo (AP) — Kavira Mathe was making dinner for her two sons when bullets began flying. Eastern Congo's M23 rebels had attacked her village, killing scores of civilians. She and others fled for their lives, she said. “I lost several friends,” said Mathe speaking to The Associated Press by phone from Kanyabayonga where she now shelters. Trekking 50 kilometers (some 30 miles) to safety, she saw roads littered with bodies that appeared to have been bound and shot, she said. ...
Leader Telegram

Turnout low so far as Tunisia votes for a ‘dummy’ parliament

After sending in tanks to shutter Tunisia’s last parliament, the leader of a nation once seen as the Arab world’s most progressive democracy is taking no chances in the vote for its successor. Tunisians will pick from a sharply curtailed list of candidates in parliamentary elections Saturday. None of them will list political affiliations under rules introduced under President Kais Saied to check the influence of parties. They’ll sit in...
Leader Telegram

Peru's president rules out resigning, asks for early vote

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte ruled out resigning and insisted with the need to bring forward presidential elections a day after congress voted against the proposal, rejecting a government attempt to alleviate the political crisis started with the impeachment of former leader Pedro Castillo. Boluarte said that her resignation would not solve the country’s political crisis. “We are going to be firm here until congress resolves the early elections,” she said Saturday during a press conference with members of her cabinet and the Armed Forces. ...
Leader Telegram

2022 is deadliest year on record for Mexican journalists

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The deadliest year in at least three decades for Mexican journalists and media workers is nearing a close, with 15 slayings — a perilous situation underlined by a brazen near-miss attack this week on one of the country’s most prominent journalists. Two gunmen astride a motorcycle shot up radio and television journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva’s armored vehicle 200 yards from his home Thursday night. The journalist described the attack and posted photos of his vehicle to social media. ...
Leader Telegram

Dead boy pulled from rubble of latest Russian hit on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Emergency crews pulled the body of a toddler from the rubble in a pre-dawn search for survivors on Saturday of a Russian missile strike that tore through an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih. The missile was one of what Ukrainian authorities said were 16 that got through air defenses among the 76 missiles fired Friday in the latest Russian attack targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure, part of Moscow's strategy to leave Ukrainian civilians and soldiers in the...
Leader Telegram

More questions than answers as EU corruption scandal unfolds

BRUSSELS (AP) — No one answers the door or the phone at the offices of the two campaign groups linked to a cash-for-favors corruption scandal at the European Union’s parliament, allegedly involving Qatar. No light is visible inside. No Peace Without Justice (NPWJ), a pro-human rights and democracy organization, and Fight Impunity, which seeks to bring rights abusers to book, share the same address, on prime real estate in the governmental quarter of the Belgian capital. ...
Leader Telegram

AP Business SummaryBrief at 2:55 a.m. EST

Frustrated virtual reality pioneer leaves Facebook's parent BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A prominent video game creator who helped lead Facebook’s expansion into virtual reality has resigned from the social networking service’s corporate parent after becoming disillusioned with the way the technology is being managed. John Carmack cut ties with Meta Platforms, a holding company created last year by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, in a Friday letter that vented his frustration. The letter asserted that the virtual reality expansion has been handled in an inefficient manner...
GEORGIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Qatar offers World Cup visitors an introduction to Islam

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Fatima Garcia donned a headscarf and a black abaya — a long, loose-fitting robe — over her clothes as she walked into a mosque in Doha to learn about Islam. In Qatar to enjoy the World Cup with friends, the Salvadoran visitor took a day off from soccer to go sightseeing at the Katara mosque, where preachers have been introducing Islam in multiple languages to curious fans from around the world. ...
Leader Telegram

Malaysia landslide death toll rises to 23, 10 more missing

BATANG KALI, Malaysia (AP) — Rescuers on Saturday found the bodies of a mother and her son, raising the death toll from a landslide on an unlicensed campground in Malaysia to 23 with 10 others still missing. Selangor state fire chief Norazam Khamis told reporters the two bodies were found buried under a meter (3 feet) of mud and debrisl. He said there was hope of finding survivors if they clung on to piles or branches or rocks with pockets of air but that chances...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

