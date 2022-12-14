Read full article on original website
‘Discarded Like a Piece of Trash’: Florida Woman Arrested Four Years After Allegedly Tossing Newborn Daughter in the Ocean
A 29-year-old woman in Florida was arrested this week for allegedly killing her newborn baby whose body was fished out of an Atlantic Ocean coastal inlet more than four years ago. Arya Singh was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder in the...
cw34.com
Students shop with Riviera Beach police officers at Walmart
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Christmas came early in Riviera Beach. The police department held its annual "Shop with a Cop" event. Officers escorted more than a dozen students from Washington Elementary for some shopping at the Walmart in Lake Park. Photojournalist Erik Woytowitz followed along. One goal of...
cw34.com
Mother of 'Baby June' searched Google before and after baby's body found
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say the mother accused of killing Baby June in 2018 searched "Boynton Beach Inlet" more than 500 times on Google in a span of a month before and after her baby's body was found. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Arya...
Predator Moves After Police Release Address In South Palm Beach County
Status Now “Transient” In Boynton Beach. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A registered sexual predator has moved, just days after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released his address to the public. PBSO was complying with Florida statutes when the routine address disclosure was […]
cw34.com
Children go on shopping spree at Old Navy in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Mote than 100 children with the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County spent their Saturday on a shopping spree. The kids received $50 gift cards to buy clothes at Old Navy. Each child walked into the store partnered with a volunteer from...
Boca Raton man arrested after posting 'mass murder coming soon'
A Boca Raton man was arrested this week after Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies said he threatened a mass shooting while chatting on a social media platform.
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seaside brings block occasion to Tamarind Avenue neighborhood
WEST PALM BEACH — Sixty-nine-year-old Jackie Kelly peeked outside before leaving her apartment Friday evening. After seven years living on Tamarind Avenue, it’s become a habit. There’s no telling what awaits her there each day. Last year, it was the body of a teenage boy, shot to...
Check washing thieves targeting businesses in Riviera Beach
Businesses in Riviera Beach claim to be the latest victims of check washing thieves. They said thousands of dollars was stolen right out of their mail box.
treasurecoast.com
Stuart Police arrest man holding man at gunpoint
Stuart, Fl (treasurecoast)-Stuart Police arrest man holding man at gunpoint. On 12/16/2022 Stuart Police responded to a lodging establishment after a caller alerted us that Brandon Copeland had taken a male at gunpoint to a vehicle in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found the victim and Copeland still...
cw34.com
Grinch wipes out Christmas decorations, charged with DUI in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A holiday Grinch is facing DUI charges in Port St. Lucie. Police said a man crashed into the front yard of a home on SE Floresta Drive early Saturday morning. The driver took out some Christmas decorations and slammed into a parked car...
Florida man gets $25K Rolex, credit card stolen while drinking with women, deputies say
Detectives in Broward County said they were looking for two women who were suspected of stealing from a man while he slept.
cw34.com
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect is behind bars in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Riviera Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 18-year-old Christopher Cornelius Tucker, Jr., on charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, aggravated fleeing and eluding law enforcement involving death, and reckless driving causing injury and property damage to another.
cw34.com
Authorities investigating perceived threat at Fort Pierce Central High School
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Police are investigating a "perceived threat" at Fort Pierce Central High School. According to the school district's message to parents, a student said they saw a message in a school restroom that they perceived to be threatening. The district is working with law enforcement...
Former Florida nurse accused of switching vials of liquid fentanyl with saline
MIAMI — A registered nurse in South Florida, whose license was suspended in August, is accused of tampering with vials of liquid fentanyl and replacing them with saline, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release on Friday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida,...
cw34.com
Sheriff: Man ran makeshift illegal narcotics pharmacy out of apartment
Investigators say a man ran an illegal narcotics pharmacy out of his apartment in Jensen Beach. The Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested 31-year-old Emmanuel Mathis on multiple counts of trafficking and the sale and possession of narcotics. His arrest stemmed from a lengthy undercover investigation. The sheriff's office said detectives...
fox13news.com
South Florida teen found safe following Missing Child Alert
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide Missing Child Alert on Friday has been safely located. No additional details have been reported.
WPBF News 25
Person arrested for DUI after running over Christmas decorations at a Port St. Lucie home
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police say a person was arrested for DUI after running over Christmas decorations at a home and hitting a car parked in the driveway early Saturday morning. In the headlines: Palm Springs teenager arrested for deadly motorcycle hit-and-run Officials say the...
treasurecoast.com
Martin Sheriff busts Jensen Beach man for running illegal drug shop
Martin Sheriff busts Jensen Beach man for running illegal drug shop. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff has reported that they have arrested this scumbag and took all his illegal drugs away. What even more depressing is he had loads of cash and that means there’s a lot...
Police find modified handguns at scene of drive-by shooting
Police found modified handguns at the scene of a drive-by shooting. What they saw was five guns inside of an abandoned building.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Arrest made for body found on interstate 95 earlier this month
Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Homicide Unit announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection to the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month. According to reports at around 12:16 a.m., Thursday, December 1, BSO...
