Palm Beach County, FL

Students shop with Riviera Beach police officers at Walmart

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Christmas came early in Riviera Beach. The police department held its annual "Shop with a Cop" event. Officers escorted more than a dozen students from Washington Elementary for some shopping at the Walmart in Lake Park. Photojournalist Erik Woytowitz followed along. One goal of...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Predator Moves After Police Release Address In South Palm Beach County

Status Now “Transient” In Boynton Beach. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A registered sexual predator has moved, just days after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released his address to the public. PBSO was complying with Florida statutes when the routine address disclosure was […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Children go on shopping spree at Old Navy in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Mote than 100 children with the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County spent their Saturday on a shopping spree. The kids received $50 gift cards to buy clothes at Old Navy. Each child walked into the store partnered with a volunteer from...
BOCA RATON, FL
Stuart Police arrest man holding man at gunpoint

Stuart, Fl (treasurecoast)-Stuart Police arrest man holding man at gunpoint. On 12/16/2022 Stuart Police responded to a lodging establishment after a caller alerted us that Brandon Copeland had taken a male at gunpoint to a vehicle in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found the victim and Copeland still...
STUART, FL
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect is behind bars in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Riviera Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 18-year-old Christopher Cornelius Tucker, Jr., on charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, aggravated fleeing and eluding law enforcement involving death, and reckless driving causing injury and property damage to another.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Sheriff: Man ran makeshift illegal narcotics pharmacy out of apartment

Investigators say a man ran an illegal narcotics pharmacy out of his apartment in Jensen Beach. The Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested 31-year-old Emmanuel Mathis on multiple counts of trafficking and the sale and possession of narcotics. His arrest stemmed from a lengthy undercover investigation. The sheriff's office said detectives...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
Martin Sheriff busts Jensen Beach man for running illegal drug shop

JENSEN BEACH, FL
Arrest made for body found on interstate 95 earlier this month

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Homicide Unit announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection to the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month. According to reports at around 12:16 a.m., Thursday, December 1, BSO...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

