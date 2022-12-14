Read full article on original website
BBC
Rishi Sunak orders audit of Ukraine war progress, source says
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has asked for an assessment of the progress of the war in Ukraine, BBC Newsnight has learnt. Senior figures fear the PM may be taking an overly cautious approach as the war enters a key phase. One Whitehall source likened the exercise to a "Goldman Sachs...
BBC
Wagner Group: Burkina Faso anger over Russian mercenary link
Burkina Faso's military authorities have summoned Ghana's ambassador over allegations they have hired Russian mercenaries to help fight jihadists. Wagner Group's presence in Burkina Faso was "distressing" said Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo. Burkina Faso has been struggling to contain Islamist militants who operate in many parts of the country. Neighbouring...
BBC
Laura Kuenssberg: 'No coups, no plots - nobody cares'
"There are no coups, there are no plots," a cabinet minister confides about conversations with colleagues. After a year of almost unparalleled political skulduggery, that is a pretty decent gift to go under Rishi Sunak's Christmas tree. But at the risk of being Scrooge, is the season of apparent peace...
BBC
Stretford and Urmston by-election: Time for a Labour government, says Starmer after win
Sir Keir Starmer has said "it's time for a Labour government", after the party comfortably held Stretford and Urmston in a by-election. The Labour leader said the result, which saw the party increase its share of the vote, showed people were "fed up of 12 years of Tory failure". Andrew...
Phenom High-Volume Hiring Named ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact’
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, today announced its high-volume hiring solution has earned five ‘Excellence in Technology’ awards — including Gold for ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact’ and ‘Best Advance in Technology for Readapting to the Workplace and Workplace Culture’ — from Brandon Hall Group, the leader in recognizing Human Capital Management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005709/en/ Phenom High-Volume Hiring solution earns GOLD for ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact’ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Biodiversity talks in final days with many issues unresolved
Negotiators at a United Nations biodiversity conference Saturday have still not resolved most of the key issues around protecting the world's nature by 2030 and providing tens of billions of dollars to developing countries to fund those efforts. The United Nations Biodiversity Conference, or COP15, is set to wrap up...
US News and World Report
Danish PM Picks Right-Leaning Rivals as Key Ministers in New Government
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Denmark's Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Thursday appointed right-leaning political rivals as key ministers in her new reform-oriented bipartisan government. Opposition leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen of the Liberal Party was appointed deputy prime minister and defence minister, while former prime minister and leader of the newly formed...
US News and World Report
UK's Sunak Hopeful of Resolution to Northern Ireland Trade Row With EU
BELFAST (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he was hopeful of reaching a resolution to a long-running dispute with the European Union on changing post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland. Technical talks resumed in October for the first time in seven months on the Northern Ireland...
BBC
Leo Varadkar: 'Unthinkable' swap-at-the-top of Irish politics
It is a swap-at-the-top which was unthinkable until recent years. In the past, a coalition between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael would have been thought to be as unlikely as Labour and the Conservatives going into government together in London. The notion of one of the parties voluntarily handing...
The Guardian and Observer charity telethon 2022: call our writers to donate
Readers can grab the chance to talk to some of their favourite Guardian and Observer journalists on Saturday as part of the annual charity telethon in aid of people struggling with the cost of living crisis. Journalists including Marina Hyde, John Crace, Polly Toynbee, Owen Jones, Jonathan Freedland, Tim Dowling,...
CoinDesk
DeFi Can Exacerbate Volatility Without Even Avoiding Middlemen, BIS Reports Say
Decentralized finance (DeFi) could lead to bumpier financial markets and may not even fix problems of large intermediaries dominating, two papers published Friday by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said. The papers put a damper on plans for trading to become fully automated – and for proposals to use...
Renesas and Fixstars to Jointly Develop Tools Suite that Optimizes AD and ADAS AI Software for R-Car SoCs
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, and Fixstars Corporation, a global leader in multi-core CPU/GPU/FPGA acceleration technology, today announced the joint development of a suite of tools that allows optimization and fast simulation of software for autonomous driving (AD) systems and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) specifically designed for the R-Car system-on-chip (SoC) devices from Renesas. These tools make it possible to rapidly develop network models with highly accurate object recognition from the initial stage of software development that take advantage of the performance of the R-Car. This reduces post-development rework and thereby helps shorten development cycles. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005031/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
BBC
Union launches equal pay dispute with Coventry City Council
A trade union has launched an equal pay dispute with Coventry City Council. The GMB claims the council underpays its female workers and is urging staff to launch legal claims. It comes less than five months after the end of a six-month bin lorry driver dispute involving the Unite union.
BBC
Twitter reinstates banned journalists' accounts
Billionaire businessman Elon Musk says several journalists he suspended from his social media company, Twitter, will have their accounts reinstated. Reporters for the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post were among those locked out of their accounts, after Mr Musk accused them of sharing location data about him.
BBC
NI Protocol: Poots' suspension of Brexit checks unlawful, court rules
Edwin Poots' instruction to halt checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from GB was unlawful and taken for political reasons, the High Court has ruled. The court quashed the instruction of the former Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) agriculture minister. The DUP opposes the Northern Ireland Protocol, which imposed the checks.
BBC
After the FTX chaos, is crypto down and out after a torrid 2022?
If Bitcoin was a boxer it would be a scrappy brawler that refuses to give up. But the last few weeks it has taken a pummelling, with the collapse of industry giant FTX and the arrest of its founder Sam Bankman-Fried in the Caribbean. Bitcoin is used to taking knocks,...
TechCrunch
Microsoft to start multi-year rollout of EU data localization offering on January 1
The EU Data Boundary for the Microsoft Cloud, as it’s branding the provision for local storage and processing of cloud services’ customer data, is intended to respond to a regional rise in demand for digital sovereignty that’s been amplified by legal uncertainties over EU-U.S. data flows stemming from the clash between the bloc’s data protection rights and U.S. surveillance practices.
BBC
Energy discount phishing: Robbed of £25,000 in text scam
Cost of living scams are on the rise, as fraudsters prey on people's anxiety around saving money, experts have told the BBC. Action Fraud says it has received reports of hundreds of different scams about energy support alone. Diane Jones was pottering around the house when she was sent a...
BBC
Engineers brave ice and snow to reconnect Shetland
Teams of engineers have been battling to restore power to homes in Shetland, with about 1,700 properties still without supplies. Energy firm Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said its engineers had to rebuild the "critical backbone" of the network to allow more homes to be connected. Many of those...
BBC
No timetable for infected blood victims' compensation
There is a "moral case" for compensation to be paid to people affected by the contaminated blood scandal, the government has said. But Paymaster General Jeremy Quin told MPs he could not commit to a timetable. In August, the government announced that 4,000 UK victims would receive interim payments of...
