Wyoming — Gladiola Elementary School students are the stars of a monthly broadcast, “PBIS on the Street,” in which they talk about what it means to be a Wyoming Wolf. As interviewees, they define “safe”, “responsible” and “respectful”, describe how those words look in action and offer advice to their peers. Directed by Kent School Services Network coordinator Anna Rivera, with interviewing by Principal Cheryl Corpus, the videos are part of efforts to encourage student voice at Gladiola and put ownership of the school’s Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports program into students’ hands.

WYOMING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO