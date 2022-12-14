ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent City, MI

schoolnewsnetwork.org

Students star in ‘PBIS on the Street’ broadcast

Wyoming — Gladiola Elementary School students are the stars of a monthly broadcast, “PBIS on the Street,” in which they talk about what it means to be a Wyoming Wolf. As interviewees, they define “safe”, “responsible” and “respectful”, describe how those words look in action and offer advice to their peers. Directed by Kent School Services Network coordinator Anna Rivera, with interviewing by Principal Cheryl Corpus, the videos are part of efforts to encourage student voice at Gladiola and put ownership of the school’s Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports program into students’ hands.
WYOMING, MI
schoolnewsnetwork.org

Arctic ABCs and arithmetic

Grandville — December in Michigan can sometimes feel like the Arctic Circle, and that was definitely the case for students in Megan Gallagher’s second-grade class at Century Park Learning Center. For the last week of school before the holiday break, Gallagher’s classroom was “the Arctic room,” with frosty...
GRANDVILLE, MI
schoolnewsnetwork.org

Book appétit

Caledonia — Dressed in an apron and chef’s hat, Dutton Elementary librarian Jennifer Scharp welcomed classes to the Dutton Diner. She said she was met by a few confused faces from the first group of students when she told them their library had been transformed into a restaurant of sorts.

