Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Construction underway on new magazine processing center in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is well underway for one of Topeka’s newest companies. 13 NEWS found crews working Friday on the new site for OneSource Distributing LLC, located in the 5300 block of SW Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS previously caught up with the developers in August. OneSource is...
KVOE
EMPORIA HIT-AND-RUN: Highway Patrol’s CHART Team investigating incident site; search continues for Alvarado
An investigation continues as Emporia Police officers work to find the suspect allegedly involved in Thursday’s fatal hit-and-run incident near downtown. Police Capt. Lisa Hayes says the Kansas Highway Patrol dispatched its Critical Highway Accident Response Team to further determine how Thursday night’s fatality happened at Sixth and Constitution. CHART Team investigations typically happen with significant highway incidents, often involving semis, and can take several hours to finish.
Emporia gazette.com
North Lyon County board considers thumbprint scanners
The North Lyon County school district may follow the lead of Southern Lyon County and add a new biometric safety feature. SafeDefend was examined during Wednesday night’s school board meeting, but no action was taken. Superintendent Robert Blair described it as a thumbprint system that automatically contacts 911 in emergency or lockdown situations.
Emporia gazette.com
Steven Reed Ziegler
Steven Reed Ziegler of Emporia died on Monday, December 12, 2022 at his home. He was 72.
Rollover crash in Lyon County kills one, injures another
A rollover crash in Lyon County killed one person and sent another to the hospital on Friday night.
Emporia gazette.com
Terry Ryan Frazier
Terry Ryan Frazier, 64, of Emporia, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was born December 28, 1957, in Emporia, Kansas, the son of Howard and Evelyn (VanSickle) Frazier. He attended Emporia High School and graduated in 1976. Terry was employed with Modine Manufacturing for...
Emporia gazette.com
County approves new ambulance, considers road grader replacements
The Chase County Commission approved the purchase of a new ambulance at its meeting Monday morning. EMS Chief Scott Harris presented commissioners with a final quote on the new ambulance for $256,264.77. Harris estimates the ambulance will take anywhere from 18 to 24 months to be delivered.
Topeka business soon-to-be demolished to make space for Polk-Quincy Viaduct project
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is in the demolition zone of the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project. Jim Kuhm has been at Shawnee Woodwork for over 50 years, and he’s been the owner for 27 years. When he found out his business was coming to the ground, he wasn’t all that surprised. “I knew it was […]
KVOE
EMPORIA FATAL HIT-AND-RUN: Emporia Police seeking information on possible witnesses to Thursday’s fatal hit and run in downtown Emporia
In addition to searching for the suspect believed to be involved in Thursday night’s fatal hit and run in downtown Emporia, Emporia Police are now seeking information on potential witnesses to the incident. According to Emporia Police Captain Lisa Hayes, Emporia Police, as part of their investigation, have come...
Kansas school district is first in the state to use electric buses
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A local district is the first in the state to put electric school buses on the road. The Wabaunsee School district previously announced it would be the first in Kansas to start driving kids to school on these buses. “We feel fortunate that we got chosen for this grant that allows […]
Emporia gazette.com
Rural Street traffic lights to receive upgrade after Christmas
Local drivers wondering how long the traffic lights at Rural Street and Sixth Avenue will be flashing just need to wait a little longer. According to city communications manager Christine Johnson, the “long-awaited upgrade” to the Rural Street traffic light will begin Tuesday, Dec. 27. “New wiring will...
WIBW
New Chipotle location set to open in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new restaurant option for North Topeka will be opening up next week. Chipotle will be serving up its signature burritos and bowls on North Topeka boulevard, just south of Highway 24. The location includes a “chipot-lane,” a drive-thru which allows customers to pick up digital...
Emporia gazette.com
Wind chill probability map - 12.15.22
The last cold front to move through Emporia brought helpful rain. The next one could be icie…
Emporia police looking for driver who put body in car
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department is searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead. The EPD released more information related to their ongoing investigation at 12:25 p.m. on Friday. They reported that there was a dark colored SUV, possibly a Chevy Suburban, in the immediate area at the […]
Emporia gazette.com
Pass of 18-wheeler leads to turnpike crash
An attempt to pass a tractor-trailer on the Kansas Turnpike left one driver injured in Chase County Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Alisa Cecchini, 52, of El Dorado was driving past a semi while heading south. But about one mile north of the scenic lookout, her vehicle somehow hit the trailer.
3rd Dana Chandler trial to cost Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Dana Chandler trial will restart next year but in a new location. Court Administrators are asking the Shawnee County Commissioners for the remaining $120,000 in their budget to be allocated to cover the upcoming Dana Chandler trial. After the hung jury in September, Chandler will be tried for murder for the […]
esubulletin.com
No resume, no problem: What you need to know about ESU’s newest prez Ken Hush
Ken Hush, his gray suit framing an Emporia-State-gold tie, addressed the world for the first time as the 18th president of ESU on June 22. Standing behind the podium at the front of a full room, his good morning was followed by a smile and a quip about his job–“I didn’t see this one comin’!”--which triggered a small wave of laughs.
WIBW
Silver Lake Police: ‘Blanket Man’ within rights to walk along Highway 24
SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Silver Lake Police Department says a man dubbed ‘Blanket Man’ is well within his rights to walk along Highway 24 - as long as he obeys the law. The Silver Lake Police Department took to Facebook on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to say...
Emporia gazette.com
Waverly cowboy celebrates world recognition, title
“Jess Pope is the world’s champion bareback bronc rider.”. While his hometown Waverly in Coffey County, only has a population of 574, Jess Pope is now recognized worldwide. Pope was honored as the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) world champion concluding the recent National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las...
Topeka woman asks for community support while living with rare condition
Imagine being in pain 24 hours a day, not being able to get the help you need because doctors can't fix what it is. That's what Shawna Deters goes through all the time. But she still gets up every day, fighting the pain to keep going in life.
Comments / 0