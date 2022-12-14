ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

WIBW

Construction underway on new magazine processing center in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is well underway for one of Topeka’s newest companies. 13 NEWS found crews working Friday on the new site for OneSource Distributing LLC, located in the 5300 block of SW Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS previously caught up with the developers in August. OneSource is...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

EMPORIA HIT-AND-RUN: Highway Patrol’s CHART Team investigating incident site; search continues for Alvarado

An investigation continues as Emporia Police officers work to find the suspect allegedly involved in Thursday’s fatal hit-and-run incident near downtown. Police Capt. Lisa Hayes says the Kansas Highway Patrol dispatched its Critical Highway Accident Response Team to further determine how Thursday night’s fatality happened at Sixth and Constitution. CHART Team investigations typically happen with significant highway incidents, often involving semis, and can take several hours to finish.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

North Lyon County board considers thumbprint scanners

The North Lyon County school district may follow the lead of Southern Lyon County and add a new biometric safety feature. SafeDefend was examined during Wednesday night’s school board meeting, but no action was taken. Superintendent Robert Blair described it as a thumbprint system that automatically contacts 911 in emergency or lockdown situations.
Emporia gazette.com

Steven Reed Ziegler

Steven Reed Ziegler of Emporia died on Monday, December 12, 2022 at his home. He was 72.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Terry Ryan Frazier

Terry Ryan Frazier, 64, of Emporia, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was born December 28, 1957, in Emporia, Kansas, the son of Howard and Evelyn (VanSickle) Frazier. He attended Emporia High School and graduated in 1976. Terry was employed with Modine Manufacturing for...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

County approves new ambulance, considers road grader replacements

The Chase County Commission approved the purchase of a new ambulance at its meeting Monday morning. EMS Chief Scott Harris presented commissioners with a final quote on the new ambulance for $256,264.77. Harris estimates the ambulance will take anywhere from 18 to 24 months to be delivered.
Emporia gazette.com

Rural Street traffic lights to receive upgrade after Christmas

Local drivers wondering how long the traffic lights at Rural Street and Sixth Avenue will be flashing just need to wait a little longer. According to city communications manager Christine Johnson, the “long-awaited upgrade” to the Rural Street traffic light will begin Tuesday, Dec. 27. “New wiring will...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

New Chipotle location set to open in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new restaurant option for North Topeka will be opening up next week. Chipotle will be serving up its signature burritos and bowls on North Topeka boulevard, just south of Highway 24. The location includes a “chipot-lane,” a drive-thru which allows customers to pick up digital...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Emporia police looking for driver who put body in car

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department is searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead. The EPD released more information related to their ongoing investigation at 12:25 p.m. on Friday. They reported that there was a dark colored SUV, possibly a Chevy Suburban, in the immediate area at the […]
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Pass of 18-wheeler leads to turnpike crash

An attempt to pass a tractor-trailer on the Kansas Turnpike left one driver injured in Chase County Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Alisa Cecchini, 52, of El Dorado was driving past a semi while heading south. But about one mile north of the scenic lookout, her vehicle somehow hit the trailer.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

3rd Dana Chandler trial to cost Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Dana Chandler trial will restart next year but in a new location. Court Administrators are asking the Shawnee County Commissioners for the remaining $120,000 in their budget to be allocated to cover the upcoming Dana Chandler trial. After the hung jury in September, Chandler will be tried for murder for the […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
esubulletin.com

No resume, no problem: What you need to know about ESU’s newest prez Ken Hush

Ken Hush, his gray suit framing an Emporia-State-gold tie, addressed the world for the first time as the 18th president of ESU on June 22. Standing behind the podium at the front of a full room, his good morning was followed by a smile and a quip about his job–“I didn’t see this one comin’!”--which triggered a small wave of laughs.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Waverly cowboy celebrates world recognition, title

“Jess Pope is the world’s champion bareback bronc rider.”. While his hometown Waverly in Coffey County, only has a population of 574, Jess Pope is now recognized worldwide. Pope was honored as the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) world champion concluding the recent National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las...
WAVERLY, KS

