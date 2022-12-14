Pat McAfee can’t breathe laughing as Dan Campbell reveals real reason Lions threw to Penei Sewell in Vikings win

PAT McAfee has been brought to tears after the real reason behind the Penei Sewell pass was revealed.

The popular host welcomed Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell to his talk show on Tuesday.

Pat McAfee couldn't stop laughing at Dan Campbell's explanation for why Penei Sewell caught a pass Credit: TWITTER

Penei Sewell caught a pass during Sunday's win over the Minnesota Vikings Credit: Getty Images - Getty

McAfee and his crew asked Campbell why they drew a play up to throw to Sewell.

The 335-pound lineman caught a pass during Sunday's win over their NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings.

And Campbell's explanation for how the designed play took place was hilarious.

The Lions head coach said: "We've been talking about throwing Penei the ball for a long time because he's such a great athlete.

"We're in that situation, and the crowd are doing a wave.

"I'm so focused on the wave that I can't hear. I look up and we're throwing it to Penei Sewell.

"I go what the f**k are we doing?"

McAfee and his fellow show members couldn't contain their laughter after hearing Campbell's statement.

McAfee also made a bold statement on Tuesday about how he thinks the 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles got even better.

McAfee discussed Philly's reported decision to pick up veteran free agent punter Brett Kern.

The 36-year-old joined the team after the Eagles' regular punter Arryn Siposs suffered an injury over the weekend.

And McAfee explained why he thinks the 12-1 team became even better in his own unique way.

He explained: "Kern hadn't signed anywhere, and this guy is f**king - they had a poster of this guy outside the Titans' stadium. A punter.

"Had a like 30-yard-by-10-yard f**king depiction outside of the stadium, like a banner was hung because of how good he was.

"He ends up getting cut because they got a rookie who murders the football and is much cheaper than Brett Kern was on his contract, special teams, that's gonna happen.

"But Brett Kern potentially doing what Odell Beckham Jr. was doing at wide receiver and what Hilton might've done this year is brilliant, and I can't congratulate the Eagles enough.

"You got the best guy that's available. And by best guy available, I mean you're probably getting a Top 5 guy in the league immediately."