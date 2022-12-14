Amazon’s smart plug is down to just £6.99 with this discount code

We’ve just spotted a fantastic deal on Amazon’s own smart plug , which can now be bought for just £6.99 thanks to a discount code.

The Amazon smart plug works just like most others, in that it brings smartphone app and voice control to almost anything that is powered from a wall socket. This includes heaters , fans , dehumidifiers , lamps and other domestic appliances.

Because this plug is made by Amazon itself, it integrates tightly with the company’s Alexa smart home automation and voice control system. Once installed, you can ask your Echo dot (£26.99, Amazon.co.uk ) smart speaker, or the Alexa app on your phone, to control the plug, and the device it’s attached to.

This could mean adding voice control to your electric space heater, or saying: “Alexa, make me a coffee” to turn your coffee machine on.

For more on how to buy the Amazon smart plug for just £6.99, down from its usual price of £24.99, continue reading the article below.

Read more:

Amazon smart plug: Was £24.99, now £6.99, Amazon.co.uk

This is a deal inside another a deal. A rare case of dealception, if you will. Amazon has already reduced the price of its smart plug by 48 per cent, from £24.99 to £12.99. This is already a pretty good discount, and undercuts some of the competition from the likes of TP-Link’s Kasa smart home system.

But the deal gets even sweeter when you reach the Amazon checkout, because if you apply the discount code “SMARTPLUG”, the price falls further, to just £6.99.

It’s sometimes possible to buy smart plugs at this price, but only usually when those from unknown brands are offered as part of a discounted multipack. Here, you only need to buy one and it’s from Amazon, so you know it’ll work correctly with your Echo smart speakers and any existing Alexa-compatible devices you might already own.

As well as using Alexa to switch the plug on or off, you can also create schedules – to have a lamp switch on every evening, for example – and routines, where one voice command to Alexa starts a series of smart home actions. These might include a morning news briefing and weather forecast read by Alexa, followed by your heater being switched on with the smart plug.

However, it is important to remember that smart plugs only work with devices that start working when they are switched on at the mains. Alexa and the smart plug cannot select a mode on your coffee machine, for example, or change the temperature of a heater. They can only switch the product on and off. Perfect for Christmas tree lights, but less useful with the microwave .

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest smart home offers, try the links below:

Introduce more savvy tech into your home with the best smart speakers