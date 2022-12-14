ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Sandy Hook anniversary: Biden cites 'societal guilt' on guns

By Zeke Miller
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fi5JD_0jiHXGpO00

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the U.S. “should have societal guilt” for the slow pace of action on restricting access to firearms as he marked the 10th anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Twenty students and six teachers died in the massacre at the Newtown , Connecticut, school which shocked the nation. Biden was using the anniversary to renew his call for a ban on assault-style weapons like the one used in the Sandy Hook shooting, as well as high-capacity magazines.

“We should have societal guilt for taking too long to deal with this problem,” Biden said in a statement. “We have a moral obligation to pass and enforce laws that can prevent these things from happening again. We owe it to the courageous, young survivors and to the families who lost part of their soul ten years ago to turn their pain into purpose."

Biden was vice president at the time of the shooting and was tapped by then-President Barack Obama to lead an ill-fated effort to tighten gun laws. He said he and his wife, first lady Jill Biden , were praying for the victims and their families.

It wasn't until after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that Congress this summer passed the most substantial gun reforms in decades, targeting so-called “ghost guns” that don't have serial numbers, yet Biden's calls for more aggressive action, including banning assault-style weapons, have faced stiff opposition in Congress.

“Enough is enough," Biden said. “Our obligation is clear. We must eliminate these weapons that have no purpose other than to kill people in large numbers. It is within our power to do this - for the sake of not only the lives of the innocents lost, but for the survivors who still hope.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Fearing 14K migrants a day, Biden admin weighing rule to ban asylum seekers for 5 months: report

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing a new rule that would ban asylum seekers from entering the US illegally for five months amid fears that migrant border crossings will surge to 14,000 a day when Title 42 is lifted next week. The draft rule, which has been circulated within the White House, would apply to adults and families who enter the US illegally — as well as those who arrive at legal ports of entry without prior authorization, sources told Axios. No final decision has been made on whether to implement the rule, which would drastically limit a migrant’s ability...
The Independent

‘Has Trump lost his mind’: MAGA supporters blast ‘major’ trading cards announcement

Supporters of Donald Trump appear to be souring on the former president as his “major announcement” that he’s selling digital trading cards flops within parts of the MAGA movement. In a video announcement of the trading cards, Mr Trump said he was “hopefully your favourite president of all time – better than Lincoln, better than Washington”.“I’m doing my first official Donald J Trump NFT collection right here and right now. They’re called Trump digital trading cards,” Mr Trump said, adding that the cards would feature “really incredible artwork pertaining to my life and my career. It’s been very exciting....
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell returns to Twitter with a call to melt down voting machines

Election fraud conspiracy theorist and pillow salesman Mike Lindell has returned to Twitter, a platform from which he was permanently suspended for repeatedly violating the social media company’s civic integrity policies.The CEO of MyPillow – a prominent election fraud conspiracy theorist who continues to baselessly assert that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump – thanked Elon Musk for his ability to return, hours after Twitter’s new owner banned several journalists who have scrutinised one of the world’s wealthiest men and the massively influential platform that he now runs.Twitter policy forbids “manipulating or interfering in elections or other...
The Independent

Voices: Trump’s superhero narrative is clearly laughable – but there is a sinister side to it too

“MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT!” former President Donald Trump blared from his social network Truth Social on Thursday morning. Trump then announced that he was releasing a Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection (collect them all!) The cards depict Trump as a superhero. In one he stands in a Trump wrestling ring wearing a skintight costume, with flag cape, giant “T” on his chest, and rippling abs.The superhero imagery and the crass cash grab have both provoked a wave of mockery, as you’d expect. Reporter Maggie Haberman noted that Trump at one point had wanted to be wheeled out of Walter Reed hospital...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump rages about ‘cancer’ on Truth Social amid reports Jan 6 panel will call to charge him

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to claim that “our Country is SICK inside, very much like a person dying of Cancer”. The former president went on to rage on Saturday morning that “the Crooked FBI, the so-called Department of ‘Justice,’ and ‘Intelligence,’ all parts of the Democrat Party and System, is the Cancer”. “These Weaponized Thugs and Tyrants must be dealt with, or our once great and beautiful Country will die!!!” he thundered on the platform. Meanwhile, after a year of exhaustive investigations and witness interviews, the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol is...
them.us

Biden Invited a Drag Artist to the White House. Now They're Getting Death Threats

When Marti Gould Cummings was invited to the White House to attend the signing ceremony of the Respect for Marriage Act, they cried. In addition to the expected feelings of overwhelm and gratitude, the New York-based drag artist and longtime activist saw the platform that they would gain from attending the signing ceremony as an opportunity to continue to push for change, including fully codifying marriage equality into law, expanding access to reproductive healthcare, protecting trans people, especially trans children, and more.
The Independent

Capitol rioter slams Trump: ‘I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman’

A Capitol rioter and far-right social media troll who is facing prison over the January 6 insurrection is suddenly having regrets about supporting Donald Trump.After the former president revealed his digital trading card collection on Thursday, Tim Gionet, better known as his online persona Baked Alaska, wrote on Twitter: “I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman”.Mr Gionet became a high-profile Trump supporter during the 2016 presidential election and was banned from Twitter in 2017 after repeatedly posting anti-semitic and white nationalist content. He was reinstated to Twitter on 11 December under Elon Musk’s amnesty...
Washington Examiner

White House says Biden has 'done the work' on securing the border

The White House said Thursday that President Joe Biden has put in “the work” on securing the border, despite record illegal immigration for much of his term, and challenged congressional Republicans to do the same. Republican operatives quickly mocked the comment. A migration surge began shortly after Biden...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden's supposed compassion toward immigrants is backfiring

The Biden administration recently awarded a $172 million grant to the Vera Institute of Justice, an activist group backed by left-wing billionaire George Soros. The taxpayer funding will be used to provide lawyers to young illegal immigrants seeking to evade deportation. Administration officials and liberal activists view this legal aid...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Trump finally makes his ‘major announcement’ – and it has nothing to do with his campaign

Donald Trump has revealed his “major announcement”, which the former president teased with great fanfare on Wednesday.It turns out that Mr Trump is selling digital trading cards of himself. “My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social.Speculation over the former president’s announcement centred around his campaign, and whether Mr Trump would be revealing a 2024 running mate or other...
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Trump launches NFTs with bizarre claim he was better president than Lincoln and Washington

Donald Trump bizarrely claimed he was a “better” president than Abraham Lincoln and George Washington as he announced his own collection of NFTs on Thursday.Mr Trump had teased a “major announcement” earlier this week, with a video that depicted himself as a superhero. “Hello everyone, this is Donald Trump, hopefully your favourite president of all time - better than Lincoln, better than Washington,” he said, announcing his NFTs.The tokens appear to depict different digital portraits of Mr Trump, including one of him holding the Statue of Liberty’s torch.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ivanka and Jared split over attending Trump 2024 launch – follow liveWhy was Donald Trump impeached twice during his first term?Four big lies Trump told during his 2024 presidential announcement
The Independent

Capitol rioter who boasted about attacking ‘rookie cop’ jailed for 14 months

A man who admitted to attacking a "rookie cop" during the Capitol riot has been sentenced to 14 months in prison, according to the Department of Justice.Troy Sargent, 38, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was sentenced to 14 months in prison by a District of Columbia court on Monday.He was convicted on felony charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers during the attack on the Capitol, as well as civil disorder and four related misdemeanours, according to the Justice Department.Sargent pleaded guilty to the charges on 27 June 2022.Sargent’s attorney asked for him to be given six months followed by two years...
PITTSFIELD, MA
The Independent

Pelosi fires back at reporter: ‘Don’t bother me with a question like that!’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday briefly lost her patience with a reporter who pressed her on whether she’d represent her San Francisco district for the entirety of the 118th Congress, despite not being among the House Democratic leadership for the first time in two decades.Ms Pelosi was speaking at a press conference on Thursday when a reporter asked her if she’d “commit to serving your full two-year term for the people of San Francisco”.The speaker, who has represented her San Francisco constituency since 1987, snapped: “What is this? Don’t bother me with a question like that!”“Those kind of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Trump tells Orthodox Jews he’s the ‘best ally you’ve ever had’ but avoids mention of dinner with antisemites

Donald Trump told a conference of Orthodox Jews that he was “the best ally you’ve ever had,” but did not address his recent dinner with antisemitic rapper Kanye West and Holocaust-denying white nationalist Nick Fuentes.Speaking at the annual President’s Conference of Torah Umesorah at his National Doral club in Miami on Friday, Mr Trump repeatedly proclaimed his love and support for Israel.“Nobody’s done what I’ve done in terms of being pro-Israel,” he said to applause."I believe I’m the best ally you’ve ever had," he added.He also claimed without evidence that some Democrats “hate Israel with a passion” and that...
The Independent

The Independent

982K+
Followers
316K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy