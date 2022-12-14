ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Sweden: chimps euthanized after escaping from zoo enclosure

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oRG0r_0jiHXE3w00

Three chimpanzees escaped from their enclosure in a Swedish zoo and roamed freely before being captured and euthanized on Wednesday, according to Swedish media.

Annika Troselius, press spokeswoman for the group that operates the Furuvik zoo, told the Expressen daily that the animals had to be euthanized because there was not enough tranquilizer for all of them.

She said that the chimpanzees are strong and dangerous animals and the zoo's main focus “is that no human gets hurt.”

Troselius told Swedish radio that a fourth chimpanzee is believed to have left its enclosure, though there were no other immediate details.

It was unclear how the mammals were able to escape from their enclosure.

The Furuvik zoo is located near Gavle, 165 kilometers (100 miles) north of Stockholm , and had seven chimpanzees. It is part of an amusement park. According to the park's web page, it is also the only primate research station in the Nordic countries.

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

Moment lions escape from enclosure at Australian zoo

Newly-released CCTV shows how five lions escaped from their enclosure at a zoo in Australia.Four cubs and an adult male broke through a fence at Taronga Zoo in Sydney at around 6:30am on 2 November, prompting a “code one” alert and sending the zoo into lockdown.The zoo said that the big cats investigated their surroundings within metres of the main exhibit, before trying to find their way back under the fence as keepers called for them.Taronga’s review of the escape is ongoing.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Advent calendars opened by meerkats, lions, and squirrel monkeys at London ZooTom Parker’s widow says first Christmas since husband’s death is ‘going to be tough’FTX founder insists he ‘didn’t try to commit fraud’ in first comments since collapse
B.R. Shenoy

Poisonous cobra dies after being bitten by 8-year-old boy

"As the reptile didn't budge when I tried to shake it off, I bit it hard twice. It all happened in a flash," Deepak Ram told The New Indian Express. According to The New Indian Express, a venomous snake was killed last week after an 8-year-old boy bit it twice.
People

Boy, 5, Rescued by His Grandfather After Being Bitten, Constricted and Dragged into Pool by Python

The boy was enjoying a day by the pool with family in New South Wales, Australia, when the non-venomous snake emerged from the brush A 5-year-old Australian boy is in good condition after being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a 10-foot-long python. "Once we cleaned up the blood and told him that he wasn't going to die because it wasn't a poisonous snake... he was pretty good actually," Beau Blake's father, Ben, told Melbourne radio station 3AW on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday at a residence in New...
BBC

Cleethorpes: Goose dies after getting trapped in frozen lake

Wildlife rescue volunteers have spoken of their heartbreak after a much-loved goose died and another was badly hurt after getting stuck in a frozen lake. The geese, known as Hansel and Gretel, were found trapped at Cleethorpes Boating Lake on Tuesday morning. Volunteers from Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue (CWR) worked to...
New York Post

Huge aquarium bursts, housed 1,500 tropical fish

A huge aquarium in the center of Berlin burst Friday, causing a wave of devastation in and around the Sea Life tourist attraction, German police said Friday. Glass and other debris was swept out of the building, which also contains a hotel and cafes, as 1 million liters (264,000 gallons) of water poured out of the 82-foot-high aquarium shortly before 6 a.m. Berlin’s fire service said two people were lightly injured and rescue dogs were being prepared to search the building for anyone who might be trapped under debris. There was speculation that freezing temperatures of down to minus 14 degrees Fahrenheit overnight...
The Independent

Walrus appears on Hampshire beach more than 2,000 miles from home in Arctic Ocean

A huge walrus was spotted on a Hampshire beach on Sunday, 11 December, more than 2,000 miles from its home in the Arctic Ocean.The mammal, nicknamed Thor, was discovered on Calshot beach after making its way from France.It has previously been spotted in the Netherlands.The British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) has urged the public to give the walrus a “very wide berth” so it can recover from its long journey in peace.“Every time it is disturbed by people being too close... will impact its chance of survival” the BDMLR said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Snow blankets the Cotswolds as cold snap sends temperatures plummetingMoment suspect thrown to ground by police dog after punching handlerSolihull tragedy: Three children dead after falling into icy lake
maritime-executive.com

Body of 23-Year-Old Woman Found After Cruise Ship MOB off Australia

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority reports that the body of a woman who went over the side of a cruise ship in the Great Australian Bight has been recovered, ending an overnight search. The 23-year-old victim was a passenger aboard the cruise ship Pacific Explorer, which was on a cruise...
The Independent

The Independent

982K+
Followers
316K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy